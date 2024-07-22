Highlights The NFL is facing a $14.1 billion penalty in an antitrust lawsuit after a jury ruled against them.

A market expert claimed the NFL's price gouging strategy barred 35+ million fans from affordable game access.

The NFL may need to offer cheaper Sunday Ticket services or alternative packages to make up for potential losses.

The NFL Sunday Ticket trial came to a preliminary conclusion last month, as a jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs against the NFL.

The jury presiding over the case ruled that the league will pay $96 million in commercial damages and $4 billion to residential 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. As noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports, since this case falls under federal antitrust laws, that number will be tripled to $14.1 billion.

This weekend, the plaintiff brought new expert witnesses forth to further compound the magnitude of the NFL's antitrust actions. Dr. Daniel Rascher, a sports economics and sports finance professor from the University of San Francisco, testified against the league, claiming the price gouging for Sunday Ticket cost the commercial and residential class members a total of $7 billion.

Rascher posed that the NFL, if it wasn't operating purely as a profit-seeking monopoly, could have sold team's out-of-market rights to networks without in-network packages. That, in turn, would have allowed fans all over the world to pay for packages for their favorite team(s) without having to buy an overpriced service that provided coverage for every team.

The Sunday Ticket trial will continue for the foreseeable future, with post-trial motions set to begin on July 31.

NFL Priced Out 30+ Million Fans

Studies of the league's pricing habits further claims of price gouging

Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Later in his testimony, Rascher referred to studies that were previously brought up during the trial, such as one that presented evidence that 38 million NFL fans wanted access to out-of-market games, but only 2.4 million fans were willing to pay the hefty buy-in price for Sunday Ticket.

Thus, Rascher confirmed, 35+ million fans were without access to a product they desired because it was too expensive (or beyond their "willingness to pay", in economic terms). The NFL refusing to offer competition or alternative services to Sunday Ticket is precisely why the jury ruled against them in the first place.

There were other tidbits contained within Rascher's day-and-a-half long testimony, mostly focusing on the league's attempt to manipulate data and claim the price of Sunday Ticket was lower than it actually was, but the most important thing for casual fans to understand is that more and more evidence is piling on. Whatever appeal the league hopes to make on the initial ruling is losing steam quickly.

As for what comes next: Judge Philip Gutierrez has set the Post-Trial motions date for July 31, after which he'll deliver a written ruling on the case, according to NBC. Then, the losing party will have the ability to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The NFL has already released a statement on the jury's ruling, claiming that they will appeal both it and whatever punishment Judge Gutierrez hands down. For fans out of the legal loop, it is standard practice for the losing party to use the Post-trial motion period to request relief or a lesser punishment from the judge.

It will be fascinating to see if the magnitude of the verdict reached by the jury will have any sway over how Judge Gutierrez rules. Though he almost certainly won't uphold the $4.8 billion payout, the NFL could still be forced into a multi-billion dollar punishment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL will receive $150 million from Netflix this season to broadcast two Christmas Day games. Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to broadcast Thursday night games.

Should the NFL lose its appeal, it's exceedingly likely that they will have to offer either:

The Premium Sunday Ticket package at a lower overall price

OR multiple alternatives to the traditional Sunday Ticket service, including cheaper packages for individual teams or divisions

Other potential routes for the league to make up the lost revenue have been floated, including a potential push for an 18-game schedule. Regardless of how, expect the cunning businessmen running the NFL to find some way to nickel-and-dime fans going forward, even if they can't do it through Sunday Ticket.

