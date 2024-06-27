Highlights The NFL has been ordered to pay $96 million in commercial damages and $4.7 billion to 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers in an antitrust lawsuit.

The NFL plans to contest the verdict, possibly taking it to the Supreme Court.

The NFL's broadcasting landscape continues to shift towards streaming platforms, with Netflix and Amazon investing heavily.

After weeks of courtroom proceedings, the NFL world finally got the verdict it had been waiting for.

A jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs against the NFL. The judge presiding over the case ruled that the league will pay $96 million in commercial damages and $4 billion to residential 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

As noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports, since this case falls under federal antitrust laws, that number is tripled to $14.1 billion.

After a full day of deliberations, one telling sign that the jury was set to rule in favor of the plaintiffs was that they asked for the number of subscribers per year, and the amount each one had paid.

Meghann Cuniff later reported that the number decided upon was revised to $4.7 billion, after initially reporting just over $4 billion.

Lead attorney Bill Carmody of Susman Godfrey, representing the plaintiffs spoke after the verdict:

“It’s a great verdict for the consumers of America”

The case isn't all over, as the NFL has said that it plans to contest the multi-billion dollar verdict.

Related How Much NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone Will Cost This Season With an ongoing lawsuit focused on the price of NFL Sunday Ticket, the package won't see any significant changes in pricing in 2024.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

The league has labeled the package as a 'premium product'.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Sunday Ticket was launched prior to the 1994 season, and was offered as an 'out of market' sports package, that would give fans the opportunity to watch games outside of their local affiliates.

In Roger Goodell's testimony, the keywords he brought up were 'premium product'.

We have been clear throughout that it is a premium product. Not just on pricing but quality... Fans make that choice whether they wanted it or not. I’m sure there were fans who said it was too costly.

The main point of contention for consumers of the product, is that subscribers felt locked in to pay for all the games, even though in many cases, they would only subscribe to watch their favorite team play.

Essentially, it would mean they may only watch 16 games per season to watch their team, but would be paying for the full slate of games.

Details on the Lawsuit Filed Against the NFL

Lawsuit was reopened after seven years

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The lawsuit was first brought forward in 2015 by Mucky Duck sports bar, claiming that the price for Sunday Ticket was too high. The package was available through DirecTV, which held the platform until the end of the 2022 season, when the NFL moved it over to Google and YouTube TV.

The original case filed in 2015 was dismissed in 2017, but was brought back in 2019 and has since evolved into a case involving over 2.4 million subscribers and 48,000 businesses.

Perhaps one of the most damning points against the NFL in the lawsuit, came down to an ESPN proposal that was declined in 2023.

With the package costing $349 per year on YouTube TV, it was revealed during the trial that the NFL declined ESPN's offer to distribute the package to subscribers and price it at $70. ESPN also intended to include single-team packages.

Another key turning point was the news that in 2017, the NFL had a contingency plan to nix Sunday Ticket altogether and move the games to a number of cable channels. The NFL argued they had not done anything wrong, as the package is meant to be a 'premium product' and not readily available to all fans.

How will the NFL react to the verdict?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, an entity like the NFL isn't going to take this verdict lying down.

The league has issued this statement since the court's ruling, saying it will 'certainly contest' the verdict.

We are disappointed with the jury’s verdict today in the NFL Sunday Ticket class action lawsuit.

The statement went on to say that the NFL's distribution package is fair and fan friendly.

We continue to believe that our media distribution strategy, which features all NFL games broadcast on free over-the-air television in the markets of the participating teams and national distribution of our most popular games, supplemented by many additional choices including RedZone, Sunday Ticket and NFL+, is by far the most fan friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment. We will certainly contest this decision as we believe that the class action claims in this case are baseless and without merit. We thank the jury for their time and service and for the guidance and oversight from Judge Gutierrez throughout the trial.

The NFL has multiple avenues for appeal available and will certainly do everything they can to contest this ruling and try to get it overturned somewhere in the appeals process.

In fact, Mike Florio of NBC Sports suggests that the NFL would be willing to take this all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The plaintiffs for their part, will also do everything to ensure the ruling is upheld with a sum of damages this big on the table.

What Does This Mean for the NFL's Broadcasting Landscape?

NFL making major moves towards streaming platforms

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL already underwent a major shift in its broadcasting landscape in 2023, when it moved Sunday Ticket over to YouTube TV. Earlier this offseason, they made yet another pivot towards streaming, announcing that Netflix would be featuring two games on Christmas Day this year.

The league also streamed a playoff game exclusively on Peacock back in January on wildcard weekend between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL will receive $150 million from Netflix this season to broadcast two Christmas Day games. Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to broadcast Thursday night games.

Amazon is set to enter its third season as the league's official broadcaster of Thursday Night Football, and is paying the NFL $1 billion per season to do so.

NFL Games Exclusively on Streaming Platforms in 2024 Date Matchup Platform Fri, Sept. 6 Packers @ Eagles Peacock Fri, Nov. 29 Raiders @ Chiefs Prime Video Wed, Dec. 25 Chiefs @ Steelers Netflix Wed, Dec. 25 Ravens @ Texans Netflix

*Table excludes Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, which will air every Thursday from Week 2-17*

One can imagine that in the future, more and more streaming packages will be offered on these platforms. Perhaps ESPN's idea of selling single-team packages will come to light on Netflix or Amazon down the road.

For the record, the MLB and NBA offer single-team packages for fans, so the NFL may be forced to pivot to a similar model if this ruling stands.

For fans, the hope would be that they're not priced out of NFL games if streaming expands its role in the sport's broadcasting landscape.

Sources: Joe Reedy (The Associated Press), Mike Florio (NBC Sports), Meghann Cuniff