The first 'Super Bowl' was between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in 1967.

The name 'Super Bowl' was coined by AFL founder Lamar Hunt, inspired by a children's toy called 'Super Ball'.

The NFL was founded in 1920 and for over 40 years, its championship was simply known as the NFL Championship game.

Since the first Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967, the annual spectacle has grown to the biggest sporting event in North America.

This coming season's Super Bowl will be played on February 9th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Super Bowl 59 will be the 10th edition played in New Orleans, with the Superdome having already hosted seven Super Bowls. An additional three Super Bowls were played in New Orleans, at Tulane Stadium.

With the NFL getting very close to its 60th Super Bowl, perhaps it's time to look back in time and determine just how the NFL's Championship game came to be known as the Super Bowl.

The First 'Super Bowl' Didn't go by That Name

The game was simply a showdown of the NFL and AFL's respective champions.

The AFL came around in 1960 and had its own championship, before the two leagues decided to come together and have a game between both the AFL and NFL champions to determine a true 'World Champion'.

Thus, the very first 'Super Bowl' was simply known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

The 1966 season saw the Green Bay Packers win the NFL Championship over the Cowboys after posting a 12-2 regular season record.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs finished the 1966 AFL season with a 11-2-1 record, and defeated the Bills 31-7 in the AFL Championship.

The stage was set for the two league champions to clash.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The first 'Super Bowl' between the Chiefs and Packers drew 61,946 fans at the L.A. Coliseum. 33,000 tickets went unsold.

The NFL's Packers won the game convincingly, as many expected. Behind the scenes, the leagues' intentions were to make the game an annual event, but they knew they needed a better name behind it.

While many were unofficially calling it the Super Bowl, that moniker wasn't established until a few years later.

How the Game Got its Name

AFL founder Lamar Hunt initially pitched 'Super Bowl' without much thought

According to the book 'America's Game', the game's name was coined by AFL founder and Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Prior to the 1966 season, Hunt wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, pitching the idea that the two leagues put on a championship game between each league's champions.

Hunt name-dropped 'Super Bowl' in his letter to Rozelle, with the name having popped in his head after seeing his children play with a 'Super Ball' toy. Hunt had no intention of actually using that name though.

If possible, I believe we should 'coin a phrase' for the Championship Game. I have kiddingly called it the 'Super Bowl,' which obviously can be improved upon.

However, Hunt had some slight differences in his own account of the events. In a 1986 op-ed written by Hunt for the New York Times, Hunt recalled the name being coined in a 1966 meeting between the leagues as details for the game were being finalized.

Then one day, the words flowed something like this: 'No, not those games — the one I mean is the final game — you know, the Super Bowl.'

Hunt did however, acknowledge that it was the Super Ball toy that initially registered the thought in his head.

My own feeling is that it probably registered in my head because my daughter, Sharron, and my son, Lamar Jr., (ages 8 and 10) had a children's toy called a Super Ball and I probably interchanged the phonetics of 'bowl' and 'ball.'

Hunt also recalled in his op-ed that the response to the name was very underwhelming by the joint league committee. He recalls that the committee was 'more excited over room service' than the name thought of on that day.

When did the game officially become known as the Super Bowl?

The first Super Bowl was an overall success and the leagues decided to bring the event back the following year.

It was once again known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, this time between the defending champion Packers and the AFL Champion Oakland Raiders. (The game was known retroactively as Super Bowl 2). The Packers once again dominated the AFL's champions in convincing fashion, leading many to dismiss the AFL as second rate.

The perception of the AFL, as well as the name of the game, both changed in 1969.

'Super Bowl 3' was the first to officially bear the trademark name, and it proved to be one of the most monumental game in professional football history.

The AFL's New York Jets entered the game as massive underdogs to the NFL's Baltimore Colts, who were 19.5 point favorites.

The game was famous for Joe Namath's guarantee that the Jets would defeat the heavily favored Colts.

We're going to win Sunday, I guarantee it.

The Jets pulled off a shocking upset, by a score of 16-7 and established the AFL as a credible league that was every bit on the NFL's level.

In case there were doubts, Super Bowl 4 the following season put those to bed, when the AFL's Chiefs convincingly beat the Minnesota Vikings.

The attendance mark for the game surpassed 80,000, proving that the game was growing in popularity and

The Super Bowl post merger

The NFL and AFL would officially merge into one league the following season, with two conferences known as the AFC and NFC.

While the merger had been agreed upon in 1966, the two sides agreed to play separate regular seasons until 1970, when they would come together as one league.

Starting in the 1970 season, each conference had three divisions and the league's total number of teams was brought to 26.

Today of course, the NFL has 32 teams with four divisions of four teams in each conference.

Since 1970, the Super Bowl has been played every year between the AFC and NFC Champions. Super Bowl 5 would be the first edition played under the merged NFL, with the Colts defeating the Cowboys in what was known as the 'Blunder Bowl', due to its many turnovers and gaffes.

The event has become a pop-culture phenomenon and the audience continues to grow every year.

