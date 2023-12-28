Highlights The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are strong contenders for the Super Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins have a balanced team and could be a threat in the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions all have glaring weaknesses.

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner. With just two regular-season games remaining, teams continue jockeying for seeding or fighting for their postseason lives. Only two squads have clinched spots in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Four franchises in the NFC have already punched their playoff tickets: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys.

It’s about time to separate the contenders from the pretenders and to categorize who are the NFL’s true apex predators versus who will be the postseason's sacrificial lambs. Here’s who can win the Super Bowl and who’s just happy to advance.

NFL Super Bowl Betting Odds San Francisco 49ers +220 Baltimore Ravens +450 Miami Dolphins +750 Philadelphia Eagles +850 Kansas City Chiefs +900 Dallas Cowboys +1,100 Buffalo Bills +1,100 Detroit Lions +2,200

Real Super Bowl Contenders

San Francisco 49ers (+220)

Even after getting blasted at home by the Ravens, oddsmakers haven’t moved off the Niners as Super Bowl favorites. They largely lost that game thanks to turnovers, which by nature are unpredictable.

That marquee matchup did cause the MVP odds to flip flop. Brock Purdy lost the top spot, falling to +1,400, while Lamar Jackson earned heavy favorite status at -220. Christian McCaffrey is finally getting some MVP love now at +550, the second-best odds behind Jackson.

Regardless of who’s the most valuable player on the Niners, as long as they’re healthy going into the playoffs, they almost assuredly will be heavy favorites to come out of the NFC. They already destroyed the conference's top two contenders, Dallas and Philly.

If they win their remaining two games against the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams, they’ll earn the coveted first-round bye to rest their wounded, which, at the moment, includes their All-World tackle Trent Williams, who sat out much of the loss to Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens (+450)

The Ravens may not field as devastating a roster of skill players as the Niners, but they’ve got the ultimate playmaker in Jackson. His ability to turn perfectly covered plays into 30-yard gains deflates defenses, as we saw against San Francisco.

This season, Jackson proved beyond a doubt that he can operate from the pocket despite the endless flapping lips of talking heads arguing the contrary. His numbers might not quite match up with other QBs, but anyone who’s actually watching Baltimore knows he’s an absolute monster.

Their defense also ranks third in opponent passing percentage (59.7), first in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.0), and first in takeaways per game (1.7). With so many pass-heavy offenses, they are ideally suited to make opposing QBs wilt.

Baltimore Ravens defense Category Passing Completion % Opponent Yards/Attempt Takeaways/Game NFL rank 3rd 1st 1st Stats 59.7 5.0 1.7

Miami Dolphins (+750)

Similar to the Ravens, the Dolphins pose the dual threat of an explosive offense with a suffocating defense. Since Jalen Ramsey’s return, they’ve become maybe the most balanced team in the NFL.

His absence, combined with the onboarding process for Vic Fangio’s complex defense, skews their numbers, but they still rank fourth in yards per game (296.5) and tied for fourth in yards per play (4.8).

Miami Dolphins defense Category Average yards allowed Yards per play NFL rank 4th T-4th Stats 296.5 4.8

Obviously, their offensive resume needs no explanation. For the Dolphins, the major concern, not unlike the Niners, comes down to health. Against Dallas, they were missing most of their offensive line, and Tyreek Hill has been hampered by an ankle injury in recent weeks. The one way to stymie that turbo offense is to pressure Tua Tagovailoa and take the Cheetah out of the game, so a playoff bye would work wonders for the Fins.

Philadelphia Eagles (+850)

The Eagles represent an interesting test case. After leveling the league with a league-leading 70 sacks last season, those numbers have come back to earth a year later. Their pressure rate has dropped by 2.4 percent. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but with three games to go, they’ve only totaled 40 sacks.

More worryingly, their defense looks just slightly above average across the board. Especially against the best teams, they struggle to contain the run or get off the field on third downs. They rank middle of the road in opponent yards per pass attempt (15th), opponent yards per rush attempt (16th), and in a ditch for opponent red zone TD percentage (29th).

Philadelphia Eagles defense Category Yards/Rush Yards/Pass Attempt Red Zone TD % NFL rank 15th 16th 29th

Drew ‘freaking’ Lock picked them apart on a 10-play, 92-yard game-winning drive. Tyrod Taylor found joy against them on Christmas Day. Sam Howell sliced them up for 30+ points in both of their meetings with the Commanders. What will the truly elite quarterbacks do to them come playoff time?

What gives Philly fans hope for another deep run is their world-class offense. Only the Niners field a more talented unit on that side of the ball, but Hurts provides that X factor similar to Jackson. We won’t be surprised if Matt ‘Pencil’ Patricia proves to be their downfall.

Fake Super Bowl Pretenders

Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

Of all our picks, this might be the one to bite us in the butt. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' league-leading 39 drops and seemingly endless offensive woes, you never feel good picking against Patrick Mahomes.

However, at some point, we have to believe our eyes. Over their last six games, Kansas City is averaging just 20.8 points per game. According to Chris Trapasso of CBS, since Week 8, they rank 18th in offensive EPA per play and 20th in EPA per dropback. For what was the most devastating offense in the league for years, that’s a jarring decline.

Kansas City Chiefs' offense Category Offensive EPA/Play EPA/Dropback Red Zone TD % Turnover Differential NFL rank 18th 20th 14th T-Last

Thanks to the flagging receiving corps, teams no longer lay awake at night stressing about the Mahomes long ball. Opposing defenses are happy forcing everything underneath, secure in the knowledge that a Chiefs player will screw up somehow.

Believe it or not, they also own the league’s worst turnover differential, at -10. Game after game, mental mistakes, especially in the red zone, are killing KC: they’ve fallen to 14th in TD percentage in that area.

At some point, you are who you are. Chiefs fans are hoping we’re living in a bizarro world where their defense will actually carry them to the Super Bowl. We just wouldn’t hold our breath.

Dallas Cowboys (+1,100)

This categorization might spark fury with some Dallas Cowboys fans, but the realistic ones should see the light. At Jerry World, on their fast turf with a quiet home crowd allowing Dak Prescott to dissect defenses pre-snap, they own a sterling 7-0 record. On the road, with less pre-snap motion, they’re just 3-5.

Unless something drastic changes in the next two games, Dallas will have to go on the road to reach that elusive NFC championship game that they haven't sniffed since 1995. More worryingly, they rank 18th in opponent yards per rush attempt, 21st in opponent rushing first downs per game, and 12th in defensive DVOA against the run.

Dallas Cowboys defense Category Yards/Rush Rushing 1st Downs/Game Defensive DVOA vs. Run NFL rank 18th 21st 12th

Guess who’s really good at running the ball? Basically, every good team in the NFC. That puts tremendous pressure on Prescott to light up the scoreboard on every possession. They’re also a little one-dimensional offensively, coming in at 15th in yards per carry and 14th in rushing DVOA.

They’ve certainly got the talent to win it all. The question remains whether they can take their act on the road or stop anyone from running the ball down their throats. Week 17's battle against the Lions and their third-ranked rushing attack should serve as an enlightening litmus test for Dallas.

Buffalo Bills (+1,100)

This has to be a first. Although the Buffalo Bills currently sit as the sixth seed in the AFC, they have the seventh-best Super Bowl odds overall. When you consider that they have Josh Allen and everyone else doesn’t, it checks out.

If they can somehow steal the AFC East from under the Dolphins' bottlenose, these odds suddenly look mighty tasty. That would also vault them into true contender status.

Essentially, they need Miami to lose at Baltimore this week, and then they need to beat the Dolphins in South Beach in the season finale. Even if that doesn’t happen, no one wants to see the Bills come playoff time.

In the face of endless injuries, Sean McDermott has kept the defense above water—and then there’s still Superman. The Bills have also never wielded a more effective rushing attack in the Allen era, with James Cook coming on strong at just the right time.

Detroit Lions (+2,200)

After clinching their first division championship in 30 years, the Lions represent the most “just happy to be here” team of the bunch. Obviously, they’ll never say this out loud, but it’s all gravy from here on out. Most playoff simulations slot the Lions in the three-spot, which would give them a home playoff game, most likely against either the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks.

If you’re a Lions fan, you’d much rather see the Seahawks based on how well the Rams' offense is playing of late. However, the rest of us should be desperately rooting for that potential matchup due to the promise of offensive fireworks and the drama of Matt Stafford and Jared Goff going up against the teams that traded them for one another.

Ultimately, it’s just difficult picturing Jared Goff and the Lions hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. However, in fairness to them, few people thought Goff could play as well as he has since getting dumped by the Rams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel.