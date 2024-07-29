Highlights The Ravens lacking a WR1 led to playoff woes, impacting Lamar Jackson's passing success in 2023.

The Eagles' need for quality linebackers continues, with Devin White representing only a slight improvement.

The Jets' playoff contention hinges on upgrading the WR2 position to complement Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Winning a Super Bowl is tough, but for several NFL teams going into 2024, it could be a legitimate possibility—if they make one more move.

Last season there were plenty of talented teams, but only a select few really had a chance to win the Super Bowl. It was no surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were last year's Super Bowl matchup, as they were arguaby the two most well-rounded rosters in the league.

Heading into the 2024 season, it's a similar situation. Many teams are healthy and coming in with Super Bowl aspirations, but they're missing a piece that could help them actually do it. It's not too late for these teams to fill the position that they need, though.

Building a championship roster is difficult. It requires a team's front office to be shrewd but aggressive when necessary, and for the team's incoming rookies to make an immediate impact. These teams are among the best in the league, but with one more move, they could put themselves in pole position to know the Chiefs off their perch atop the NFL.

Related 5 Quarterbacks In Line For Contract Extensions In 2025 Now that Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love have new deals the 2024 quarterback market is pretty much settled. 2025, however, is going to be wild.

1 Ravens Offense Continues To Lack A WR1

Baltimore still needs a WR1 even after drafting two WRs in the 1st Round in recent years

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, it appears to be the same story for the Baltimore Ravens. They're one of the best teams in the AFC, but they're in desperate need of a WR1. The addition of Zay Flowers in last year's draft class helped Lamar Jackson have his best season as a passer, even though Flowers doesn't project as a WR1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2010, the Ravens have had just four 1,000-yard campaigns by a WR, the fewest of any team in the league over that span. Only one of those, Marquise Brown in 2021, came with Lamar Jackson under center.

2023 was the best wide receiver corps the Ravens have had, with Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Odell Beckham Jr. Clearly, the Ravens feel good about Bateman, as he was extended this offseason, but they did lose Beckham Jr., who signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The last time the Ravens had a wide receiver go for over 1,000 yards was in 2021, when Marquise Brown was on the team. Last season, the Ravens finished 21st in passing yards and 30th in passing attempts.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens only had one pass-catcher finish with more than 40 receiving yards. It's clear the Ravens need another playmaker on the outside, a more classic x-receiver type that would allow Flowers to shift inside, where his smaller size and quickness will be more effective.

Last year, he averaged 1.72 yards per route run overall, but that number shot up to 2.30 when he was in the slot, which is where he operated about 40 percent of the time in 2023.

2 Middle of the Eagles' Defense Was a Liability Last Season

The Eagles haven't improved enough this offseason

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles knew their linebacker group was a major weakness on the defense, and it forced them to make several moves through free agency and the NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Linebacker Additions Player Acquisition Type Devin White Signed one-year, $4 million deal Oren Burks Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Drafted 155th overall

Last season there were a lot of issues with the Eagles defense, but the linebacking corps was one of the biggest, specifically in coverage, where none of their LBs earned a PFF grade of 70 or higher. The Eagles finished as the 31st passing defense, and 10th in rushing yards allowed.

Despite fielding one of the best defensive lines in football, their linebacker room was consistently a liability. That defensive line will be a strength again in 2024, as the big men in the middle, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, will continue to improve. Philly also spent their two highest draft choices to upgrade the leaky secondary with two top CB prospects in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but they didn't look at linebacker until the 155th pick.

Both of the Eagles starting linebackers from 2023 are no longer on the team, but Philadelphia didn't do a good enough job of improving the position group. Devin White isn't consistent enough to elevate the Eagles linebacker room, while Oren Burks is a solid, if unexciting addition behind him.

Philadelphia desperately needs an athletic linebacker who can drop back in coverage to provide the Eagles with some versatility. If there's one clear weakness on the Eagles defense right now, it's their linebacker group.

3 Joe Burrow Still Needs An Elite Left Tackle

Orlando Brown Jr. was an upgrade at left tackle, but he's not elite

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite signing Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million contract, the Cincinnati Bengals could really use an elite left tackle to protect Joe Burrow. While Brown brought some stability to the Bengals offensive line, he's still not considered a strength of this offense. Only 12 tackles allowed more than his seven sacks, and his 59 pressures allowed led all tackles in the NFL. A dubious honor, to say the least.

Orlando Brown Tackle Ranks (2023) Category Brown Rank Sacks Allowed 7 13th-Most Hurries Allowed 45 Most Pressures Allowed 59 Most

Brown Jr. has upside as a run-blocking offensive tackle, but he's not consistent enough as a pass blocker. Cincinnati needs consistency in both the run and passing game, as the offensive line has been a weakness ever since Burrow was drafted to the Bengals. They improved the interior offensive line, but now they need to solidify both offensive tackle positions.

In this past draft, the Bengals did upgrade their offensive tackle position with Amarius Mims, who has loads of potential. The only issue is that he's unlikely to play much this year with Brown Jr. and Trent Brown as the two starting offensive tackles.

However, unlike most of the other teams on this list, that means the Bengals already have the piece they need on the roster with Mims waiting in the wings—they just need to hand him the keys and swallow the fact that they made a mistake on Brown Jr.'s massive deal.

4 Jets Need Someone To Step Up As WR2

New York could have a very rough go this year without support for Garrett Wilson

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Unless the New York Jets acquire a legitimate WR2, they're in a position to disappoint in 2024. They have one of the best defensive lines, an improved offensive line, and will get an immediate upgrade at the quarterback position with Aaron Rodgers, even if he doesn't perform quite like he did prior to his torn Achilles.

The problem is, unless they upgrade their wide receiver corps, the outcome may not be that different in 2024. Garrett Wilson has proven to be one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, but they have a lot of question marks behind him.

New York Jets 2024 Wide Receiver Depth Chart Position Player WR1 Garrett Wilson WR2 Mike Williams WR3 Xavier Gipson WR4 Malachi Corley WR5 Allen Lazard WR6 Jason Brownlee

The Jets acquired deep ball and contested catch specialist Mike Williams in free agency, but he's going to be 30 years old this offseason, coming off a torn ACL. They also drafted Malachi Corley in the third round, who could give them a spark after the catch, but he's likely to be worked into the offense slowly, even with his special personal connection with Rodgers.

Corley will need time to develop, and expectations for Williams should be minimal coming off of an injury. Considering Rodgers won't be at the same level he was during his time with the Green Bay Packers, he could really use some wide receivers to create separation and alleviate the pressure off of him and Wilson.

Unless an upgrade is made or Williams or Corley steps up in a big way, the Jets could go from potential Super Bowl contenders, to missing the playoffs altogether.

5 Detroit Was A Lockdown CB Away From the Super Bowl

The Lions know exactly where they were lacking in 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Detroit Lions were dominant in all aspects of the game—except their pass defense. They finished top-10 in nearly every category except their pass defense, which finished as the 27th-ranked unit in the NFL. They added veteran Carlton Davis III and first-round rookie Terrion Arnold this offseason, but what they really need is a lockdown cornerback.

Both additions should drastically improve the Lions secondary, but it doesn't give them a lockdown cornerback. Davis III has been inconsistent throughout his career, and Arnold will only be a rookie this season. Both players should make an impact and immediately upgrade the secondary, but this still won't be the strength of the defense.

Back when the Lions had Darius Slay, they had a cornerback that could wipe out one side of the field. If the Lions could acquire a player of that magnitude, it would truly allow the team to challenge the 49ers in the 2024 playoffs. Davis will be a solid CB2, but the Lions will need Arnold to develop at lightning speed for him to become the lockdown CB1 they need in 2024.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.