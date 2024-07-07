Highlights Vince Lombardi led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL Championships and two Super Bowls, becoming a legendary coach.

The Lombardi Trophy is named in his honor, with Tiffany Co. designing the trophy.

The trophy's value exceeds $10,000, and it's awarded to the Super Bowl winner each year after being engraved with the game's details.

Every year, 32 NFL teams compete for the Super Bowl, with the winning team taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Vince Lombardi is known for his incredible run as head coach of the Green Bay Packers throughout the 1960s, winning multiple NFL Championships and Super Bowls 1 and 2.

He is also known for his endless quotes that have stood the test of time, for example:

Winners never quit and quitters never win.

The trophy we know today as the Lombardi Trophy is a regulation-sized silver football mounted in a kicking position on top of a pyramid-like stand with three concave sides.

Height: 20.75 inches

Weight: 107.3 ounces

Value: In excess of $10,000

Let's get into the history behind the trophy that Vince Lombardi made famous and the path he took as a coach to get to that point.

Vince Lombardi had a Legendary Coaching Career

Lombardi won five NFL Championships and two Super Bowls

Most NFL fans will remember Vince Lombardi for his time as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. After all, Lombardi won five NFL titles with the Packers and led them to the first two Super Bowls, with convincing wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders, respectively.

However, Lombardi had long established himself as a coach before joining the Pack. After coaching high school football for St. Cecilia in Englewood, NJ, Lombardi moved up to college football, where he coached Fordham for two years as an assistant and Army for five years. He then got his first NFL coaching opportunity.

Lombardi was the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants from 1954-1958, winning an NFL Championship with the G-Men in the 1956 season and losing in the title game to the Baltimore Colts in 1958, dubbed 'The Greatest Game Ever Played'.

As a side note, the Giants' staff also had the legendary Tom Landry as the defensive coordinator. Landry would go on to coach the Dallas Cowboys for 28 seasons.

After a disastrous 1-10-1 season in 1958, the Packers had a restless fanbase and discouraged shareholders.

Lombardi was named the Packers' head coach and general manager in early 1959. He demanded total control over football operations. He famously told the team's executive committee:

I want it understood that I am in complete command here.

Lombardi got his wish, and needless to say, he delivered.

Vince Lombardi NFL Coaching Record Year Team Record Result 1959 GB 7-5 3rd in NFL West Division 1960 GB 8-4 Lost NFL Champ. Game 1961 GB 11-3 Won NFL Championship 1962 GB 13-1 Won NFL Championship 1963 GB 11-2-1 2nd in NFL West Division 1964 GB 8-5-1 2nd in NFL West Division 1965 GB 10-3-1 NFL Championship 1966 GB 12-2 NFL Champ., Super Bowl Winner 1967 GB 9-4-1 NFL Champ., Super Bowl Winner 1969 WAS 7-5-2 Missed Playoffs Total --- 96-34-6 5x NFL Champion, 2x Super Bowl Champion

Lombardi completely transformed the Packers from a laughingstock, to the league standard in excellence.

In fact, after Lombardi's first season, the team's rabid fanbase was so elated that they sold out every home game in 1960.

Since that year, the franchise has sold out every single home game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lombardi finished his head coaching career with a win percentage of .738, and a playoff record of 9-1.

He instituted harsh regimens for players and had high standards. His way worked, as the team finished 7-5 in his first season and went on to win five NFL titles in the 1960s and two Super Bowls.

Lombardi took a year off from coaching in 1968 before accepting a head coaching offer with Washington. After leading the team to a 7-5-2 season, improving on their 5-9 record the year before.

Lombardi wouldn't get a chance to finish what he started in Washington, as he passed away at age 57 before the 1970 season.

Origins Behind the 'Lombardi Trophy'

Why does the trophy handed out at the Super Bowl bear Lombardi's name?

Following Lombardi's passing in 1970, the trophy was named the 'Vince Lombardi Trophy' in his honor by NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

It really is as simple as Rozelle honoring the memory of Lombardi, by naming the trophy he made famous after him.

Super Bowl 5 was the first time in which the trophy handed out to the winning team was referred to by that name.

As for the trophy itself, it was indeed handed out after the first Super Bowl. In 1966, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle met with Tiffany Co., asking them to design a trophy that signified the game being 'first class'.

The origins behind the Lombardi Trophy's design

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the trophy was first designed over a bowl of cereal:

Reidener went to FAO Schwartz and bought a football that he put on his kitchen table. The next morning he grabbed a box of Cornflakes, poured them into a bowl, and stared at the football while eating. Upon finishing his Cornflakes, he took a pair of scissors, started cutting the empty box, and transformed it into a trophy base atop which the football could sit.

Riedner then drew a sketch on a cocktail napkin in a meeting with Rozelle a few days later. Rozelle liked it and all these years later, the Lombardi Trophy still bears the same design.

Every year, a new Lombardi trophy is cast, with the words "Vince Lombardi Trophy" engraved on every edition, along with the Roman numerals of that year's Super Bowl and the NFL shield affixed underneath it.

After the trophy is awarded, it is sent back to Tiffany's, where the company engraves the names of the participating teams, the date, location and the game's final score. It is then returned to the winning team for them to keep.

