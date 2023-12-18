Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes suffer as starting safety Damontae Kazee is suspended for rest of the regular season and playoffs.

Kazee's illegal hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. led to an ejection and a 15-yard penalty.

The suspension leaves Steelers with a thin defense in the back end, with two other safeties also going down on Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes just suffered another major blow.

The NFL announced in an official letter on Monday that it would be suspending Steelers starting safety Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the regular season as well as any possible playoff games without pay following an illegal hit that knocked Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. out of their Saturday contest.

Kazee was slapped with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty and an ejection after the hit. With two other safeties suffering injuries during the 30-13 loss to the Colts, including All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, who head coach Mike Tomlin has already ruled out for Week 16, this suspension leaves the Steelers extremely thin on the back end of their defense.

Kazee had previously been fined five times for a total of $59,000 this season for previous unnecessary roughness violations, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

How Kazee's suspension affects the Steelers

Pittsburgh is going to be without its top 2 safeties for Week 16

The NFL has begun cracking down on violent contact to an even greater extent throughout 2023. Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended four games on two different occasions this year for multiple unnecessary roughness violations.

Jackson, who saw his first four-game penalty reduced to two games on appeal, recently told reporters that Roger Goodell claimed it was Jackson's responsibility to protect the players of opposing offenses. That would be news to defenders in the NFL, most of whom assumed it was their responsibility to protect themselves and their end zone.

The loss of Kazee leaves the Steelers in a precarious spot. He, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and reserve option Trenton Thompson all missed action against Indianapolis and left Miles Killebrew, who's usually just a special teams ace, as the only healthy safety at the game's conclusion.

Pittsburgh is already trotting out third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph versus the Bengals in a seeming last-ditch effort to save their season, so they need the defense to perform.

If Thompson is unable to suit up Saturday, veteran cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson could be forced to play out of position against a suddenly hot Cincinnati Bengals bunch on Saturday. That lack of depth at safety is worrying for a team that has seen the seventh-deepest average depth of target this year.

Stat 2023 Steelers NFL Rank Pass Yards Allowed/Game 225.1 T-19th Pass TDs Allowed 20 24th Net Yards Allowed/Attempt 6.2 T-18th Average Depth Of Target 8.4 26th

Kazee, in his seventh professional season, was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He started only one game as a rookie, but tied Kyle Fuller and Xavien Howard for the most interceptions in the NFL (seven) in 2018.

His agent, Ron Butler, echoed sentiment expressed by Jackson in a statement to NFL insider Josina Anderson, saying “I understand they're trying to clean up the game, but at this point it's a bit extreme.” He also addressed the narrative forming around Kazee, stating that “most of his fines that were assessed this season got rescinded after appeal.” Kazee is preparing to appeal the suspension at his earliest opportunity.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Source: NFL