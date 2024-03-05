Highlights NFL teams made last-minute franchise tag decisions on March 5, 2024, sparking a flurry of deals.

There are 3 types of franchise tags: non-exclusive, exclusive, and transition, each with different rules and salary structures.

Various players, including Justin Madubuike, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Michael Pittman Jr., were tagged with the intention of working out a long-term contract.

There's really no escaping procrastination no matter what you do or how old you get, is there?

It certainly seems like it's been affecting NFL front offices this offseason, as nearly every team left their franchise tag decisions to the last minute, with droves of deals being made on March 5, 2024's tag deadline day.

There are three types of franchise tags, and we'll break them all down briefly here:

Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag: This is the most common, and when someone says "franchise tag", this is most likely the one they're referring to. This tag is a one-year deal that pays the player the average of the top five salaries at his position over the last five years or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever number is larger. The player has the right to negotiate with other teams, though the tagging team has the right to match any offer. A team can also receive two first-round picks if the tagged player signs elsewhere.

Exclusive Franchise Tag: Same as the non-exclusive version, except the player cannot negotiate with any other teams. Instead of the average over the last five years, the player will receive the average of the top five salaries at his position for the previous season alone, increasing its value. This tag is very rarely used.

Transition Tag: Similar to the other two, this one instead pays the player the average of the top 10 salaries at their position, rather than the top five. The tagging team also receives no compensation if the player signs elsewhere.

To ensure you don't miss a thing, we've got you covered with all the latest news and updates about every tag being used (or not being used) by NFL franchises.

NFL Franchise Tags Used Player Team Projected 2024 Salary Justin Madubuike, DT Baltimore Ravens $22.1 million Brian Burns, EDGE Carolina Panthers $24 million Jaylon Johnson, CB Chicago Bears $19.8 million Tee Higgins, WR Cincinnati Bengals $21.8 million Michael Pittman Jr., WR Indianapolis Colts $21.8 million Josh Allen, EDGE Jacksonville Jaguars $24 million L'Jarius Sneed, CB Kansas City Chiefs $19.8 million Kyle Dugger, S New England Patriots $13.8 million (Transition) Antoine Winfield Jr., S Tampa Bay Buccaneers $17.1 million

Related NFL franchise tag, explained: Updated 2024 position values The franchise tag is a rather unique aspect of the NFL offseason. Teams must strategically utilize them while players must debate the pros and cons.

Several teams have slapped the tag on a player they're still trying to extend

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens - DT Justin Madubuike ($22.1 million)

The Baltimore Ravens' breakout star of 2023, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has been slapped with the franchise tag by the Ravens, which will pay him $22.1 million. General manager Eric DeCosta is reportedly still interested in hammering out a long-term extension with the 2020 third-round pick, who led all DTs with 13 sacks and 33 QB hits last year.

Carolina Panthers - EDGE Brian Burns ($24 million)

There is not much talent on the Carolina Panthers roster heading into 2024, but one of the franchise's crown jewels is Brian Burns. Carolina wasn't about to let him get away, and they placed the franchise tag on Burns, which would pay the pass rusher $24 million. Burns' 46.0 sacks since he was drafted in 2019 rank him 20th over that span.

Chicago Bears - CB Jaylon Johnson ($19.8)

Likely to be one of the most highly sought-after free agents if he'd hit the market, Chicago Bears 2023 breakout star Jaylon Johnson will not reach free agency, as the CB has been franchise tagged by the Bears. He will make $19.8 million on the tag, though he may not end up playing on it, as the team is still in the midst of negotiations on a long-term deal with the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro.

Cincinnati Bengals - WR Tee Higgins ($21.8 million)

One of the few teams that didn't leave their work until the last minute on deadline day, the Cincinnati Bengals locked up wideout Tee Higgins on the franchise tag in late February. Higgins will make $21.8 million playing on the tag in 2024, though there have been rumblings that the team could get multiple first or second round picks if they traded away their WR2.

Indianapolis Colts - WR Michael Pittman Jr. ($21.8 million)

In one of the most predictable moves of deadline day, the Indianapolis Colts were able to lock up burgeoning wideout Michael Pittman Jr. with the franchise tag. The young receiver will get $21.8 million playing on the tag, though reports paint a picture of two sides still in the midst of ongoing negotiations for a long-term pact to keep Pittman in Indy.

Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Josh Allen ($24 million)

As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars did not allow their best defensive player to walk in free agency, using the franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen, who will make $24 million on the one-year tender. After finishing second in the NFL with a whopping 17.5 sacks in 2023, the Jaguars are reportedly confident that they can re-sign the two-time Pro Bowler to a long-term extension.

Kansas City Chiefs, CB L'Jarius Sneed ($19.8 million)

Another team that didn't wait until the last minute was the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. They had a tough decision between elite cover corner L'Jarius Sneed and All-World DT Chris Jones. Which one would they choose? Well, how about both? They placed the non-exclusive tag on Sneed earlier this week, and they are reportedly still in talks to bring Jones back too, as they have already picked up the franchise icon's option for the 2024 season, and the DT himself has already expressed his hope to return.

New England Patriots - S Kyle Dugger ($13.8 million) (Transition Tag)

The first team to use the transition tag during this franchise tag cycle, this kind of penny-pinching is classic New England Patriots, which is funny to see even after the surly Bill Belichick's departure. The Pats don't have many players worth a second look, but safety Kyle Dugger is one of them, so they ensured his return in 2024 with the transition tag, which will pay the four-year veteran $13.8 million in 2024 and allow New England to match any other offers he might get.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - S Antoine Winfield Jr. ($17.1 million)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also had themselves quite a pickle with both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Evans set to hit free agency. But, like the Chiefs are likely to do, they found a way to keep both. They signed Evans to a very team-friendly extension earlier this week and have now tabbed Winfield Jr. as their franchise tag player for 2024 with the intention of working out a long-term deal with the young safety.

A handful of teams have reportedly informed players that they would not be tagged

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants, RB Saquon Barkley & S Xavier McKinney

The New York Giants could be headed for another tough season after it was reported that they did not intend to place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. Because Barkley played on the tag last year, his salary on the tag this year would have been that much higher.

While the Giants certainly saved some money with the move, their backfield situation is now as dire as any in the league: their most experienced RB right now, Deon Jackson, has just 506 career scrimmage yards. Barkley will hit free agency as the top RB on the market, and he figures to have many suitors.

It has also been reported that the Giants will not use any type of tag on safety Xavier McKinney, per Ian Rapoport. McKinney was one of the few bright spots during a dark 2023 season in the Big Apple, and with safety ranking as the position with the lowest tag price apart from RBs and kickers, it's not like they would have to break the bank for the 24-year-old. McKinney will now enter free agency as arguably the best safety on the market.

Miami Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins

Last year was a difficult one for the Miami Dolphins, especially along the defensive front, where they saw an unprecedented number of injuries. One guy that stayed upright all year, however, was DT Christian Wilkins, who is not expected have the franchise tag placed on him in 2024.

Wilkins had a career year with 9.0 sacks, and will now hit the open market as a top free agent DT. With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both working back from major injuries and Wilkins likely gone, the Fins have some questions to answer along the defensive line.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.