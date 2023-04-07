Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs has shown that he is more than just a big guy on the line with an incredible piece of athleticism on a cruise ship.

This season was one of mixed fortunes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were able to win the NFC South and claim a spot in the playoffs, which will certainly go down in the record books as a statement of fact, but did so with an 8-9 record (which kind of says something about the calibre of the division rather than anything being good on the Bucs’ side).

Now though they are facing an offseason of a lot of uncertainty. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, they need to find a solution at the most important position on the field (which may or may not be Baker Mayfield after he signed a one-year deal there), and following a number of other changes within the roster, it’s very hard to decipher just what the roster is going to look like and what their chances of success are for next year.

But all of those problems and questions seemed to be a world away for offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs as he partied during a recent cruise with the team.

Tampa Bay turning into Cirque Du Soleil

Wirfs has only had three years in the NFL, but has managed to establish himself early as one of the best that the league has to offer, earning All-Rookie honours in his first season, 2 Pro Bowl nominations, as well as a 1st-Team All-Pro selection in 2021 and a 2nd-Team, nod this past season.

With a frame of 6’5 and weighing 320lbs, he isn’t going to be very easy to knock off the line of scrimmage, but for a man of his size, he possesses some quite remarkable athleticism that you won’t find on a gridiron, as he demonstrated recently during a recent appearance on a cruise ship with the team:

Video: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs pulls off incredible acrobatics:

Quite what he Buccaneers will do with this, it’s hard to know. Quite frankly we’re amazed that the team allowed him to do that knowing how wrong things could have gone if he had timed it wrong. Who knows, with moves like that we could be seeing him used out as a wide receiver where he can pull off some Odell Beckham Jr.-style catches.