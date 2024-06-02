Highlights The Falcons and Eagles are expected to face punishment by the league office for tampering.

Atlanta is likely to receive more severe punishment than Philadelphia.

Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley are involved in the allegations, which could impact teams' draft capital.

The NFL will soon have clarity on the alleged tampering cases involving the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Tampering has been an issue that the league has taken very seriously in the past. Perhaps the most serious ruling came down on the Miami Dolphins, when they were stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick.

Roger Goodell and the league office handed the punishment down after the Dolphins were found to be tampering with QB Tom Brady, and current Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton. The league also fined Dolphins owner Stephen Ross $1.5 million and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal $500,000.

The NFL has made their stance clear when it comes to how severely they are going to deal with tampering issues. Let's take a closer look at the allegations against the Falcons and Eagles.

The Falcons and Eagles are Expected To Be Punished

Sources claim the punishment will be more severe for Atlanta

The NFL is investigating the Falcons for alleged tampering with QB Kirk Cousins, before he ultimately agreed to a deal with the team.

Cousins recently made a comment in a press conference when asked about the recent allegations:

The league's still kind of going through that. So, I’ll let them do it. But there’s not a whole lot there.

Cousins seemed adamant that there was not any tampering involved between the two sides during negotiations. Even though there seems to be further evidence that Cousins indeed had interactions with Kyle Pitts and new Falcons WR Darnell Mooney.

If the league finds the evidence they are looking for, they could strip valuable draft capital away from the team. Draft capital that a team like the Falcons needs in order to make a playoff push over the next few seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins has made $231.6 million from his NFL contracts through 2023, making him the fourth-highest paid player in NFL history. Cousins new contract with Atlanta is expected to give him $411.6 million in total career earnings.

The Eagles are also being investigated for their alleged tampering with newly signed free agent RB, Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles investigation began when a second-hand remark was made by Penn State head coach James Franklin, who said that Eagles general manager, Howie Roseman, sold Barkley on signing with the Eagles by pointing to the number of Nittany Lions loyalists in the Eagles fan base.

Although the punishment will most likely not be as severe as Atlanta's, the team could still lose valuable draft capital and be fined for a situation that could have been avoided.

Both teams are expected to be handed punishments later this week.

