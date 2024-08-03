Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals have not had a player rated 99 overall on Madden.

Ja'Marr Chase could be the Bengals' first 99 overall player due to his impressive stats.

DraftKings lists Chase as third favorite to lead the league in receiving yards, hinting at a possible 99 rating.

With EA Sports having announced Miami Dolphins WR, Tyreek Hill, as one of the latest members of the 99 Club prior to the release of Madden NFL 25 on August 15th, 2024, there is now only one team that has never rostered a 99 overall player on Madden. However, that's not likely to be the case for much longer.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the only team that have yet to produce a 99 overall player, but thanks to having one of the most lethal QB-WR duos in the league, it may be just a matter of time before they finally break through.

Why Ja'Marr Chase could be the Bengals' First 99 Overall Player

Coming off of a career-high in catches, Chase is poised for yet another big season.

After receiving an 87 overall rating at the launch of last year's edition of Madden NFL, the decision by EA Sports to list Ja'Marr Chase as a sub-90 overall WR proved to be controversial, with many fans taking to social media to voice their complaints. However, thanks to a career-high 100 receptions in 2023, the triple-A developer had no choice but to improve his rating.

Chase's bounce-back season proved to be enough for him to crack the top-10 WRs list, but he still has a ways to go when it comes to impressing the developers.

Considering that he was able to produce his second-best NFL season to date, despite only having Joe Burrow available for 10 games total, it stands to reason that Chase could be in line for another bump in numbers this season.

Much like his Madden rating, Chase's target share has steadily increased with each passing season. However, he still managed to only rank 11th overall in targets last year.

Should that trend continue to hold true and Chase manages to see a top 10 target share in 2024, the former LSU Tiger should have no problem vying for a spot in the 99 club.

Additionally, Chase and Burrow have only played a total of 38 regular season games together. In that span, Chase has recorded a total of 3,308 receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns, good for an average of 87 receiving yards per game.

Should both manage to maintain their health throughout the upcoming season, that would put Chase on track to record his second 1,400 receiving yard season, while also setting a new career-high in receiving yards.

Ja'Marr Chase Career Numbers Year Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2021 128 81 1,455 13 2022 134 87 1,046 9 2023 145 100 1,216 7

In recent years, the WR who led the league in receiving yards has been the one named to the 99 club.

What Are Expectations For Chase This Season?

Both Chase and Joe Burrow's numbers are expected to jump.

It's worth noting that DraftKings currently has Chase listed as the third overall favorite to lead the league in receiving yards this season, with his odds currently sitting at +900.

Given that Chase has the third-highest odds to lead the league in receiving yards, while Burrow is simultaneously listed to have the fourth-best odds to win the 2024 MVP award at +900 as well, the folks in Vegas are indicating to us that this is no far-fetched idea.

Chase is also in line for a massive extension. Whether or not that deal gets done during this offseason or the next, it's safe to assume that the Bengals will be looking to utilize him as much as possible throughout the upcoming season.

Considering the caliber of this offensive tandem, it seems to be merely a matter of time before Burrow and Chase are able to come together in an effort to provide Bengals fans with their first ever 99 overall player on Madden.

