Highlights NFL alternate uniforms, introduced as third jerseys in 2002, offer teams an additional style option.

Some teams have separate alternate uniforms apart from their throwback designs.

From 2018, teams can utilize their alternate and throwback uniforms up to three times per season.

It's not often that an alternate uniform is better than the regular one. But for some teams, this is the case.

Alternate uniforms are the third jerseys of an NFL team. The league introduced the use of third jerseys starting in 2002. Before that, throwback uniforms were allowed during the 1994 season to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary.

While most teams use their throwback uniforms as their third jersey, some have distinct alternate uniforms separate from their throwbacks.

Since the 2018 season, the league has permitted teams to use their alternate and throwback uniforms for a combined maximum of three times per year. For teams with really cool alternate uniforms, fans often wish they could see them more often.

Here are five teams whose alternate uniforms are so well-designed that they outshine their regular jerseys.

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Creamsicle

The creamsicle uniform was the original uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their debut 1976 season.

They have brought back the jersey and fans are absolutely delighted to have it. The franchise modernized the original creamsicle uniform.

If the creamsicle uniform is cool, the unveiling video was even cooler. The Bucs introduced the alternate uniforms in a video reminiscent of the 1970s.

The video featured current stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield, alongside team legends such as Mike Alstott, Rondé Barber, and Derrick Brooks. Comedian Bert Kreischer and makeup entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, both avid fans of the Buccaneers, also made appearances in the announcement video.

The return of the creamsicle is probably a way to celebrate its rich history as the team will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the 2026 season. The Buccaneers wore their updated creamsicle uniform for the first time on October 15 during their game against the Detroit Lions.

Although they lost that game 20-6, fans were in awe of the exciting new alternate uniform. The players wear orange jerseys with white pants, orange and white socks, and white helmets featuring the iconic 'Bucco Bruce' logo.

The team's regular uniform is the red jersey. They mostly wear it during night games.

They also don their white quite often, featuring it mostly in daytime games due to the heat. However, it's the creamsicle that is the most eye-catching.

2 New England Patriots

The “Pat Patriot” Uniform

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have been ridiculed in recent times for their horrible jersey designs and color combinations by some fans.

They used to have one of the coolest uniforms in the NFL in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. However, the decline in quality is something worrying.

The fans have something to feed their eyes now with the reintroduction of the red throwback uniform. The Pats used the red jersey from 1984 to 1992 but surprisingly abandoned it for worse uniforms.

Its introduction as a throwback and alternate uniform got fans excited. The “Pat Patriot” uniform is so significant because it was the uniform they wore in the 1985 AFC championship against the Miami Dolphins.

Their narrow victory over the Dolphins led to their appearance in the 1986 Super Bowl, the first in the franchise's history. They, however, lost that game to the Chicago Bears.

The Pats planned to bring back the red uniform earlier but were restricted by the one helmet rule, as they wanted to rock the uniform with the iconic “Pat the Patriot” helmet. After the NFL changed its rules, the Patriots unveiled the "Pat the Patriot" uniform as their alternate jersey.

The "Pat the Patriot" uniform features a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes. They match the look with white pants and top it off with the helmet adorned with “Pat the Patriot” logo.

The Patriots wore the alternate uniform only twice in the 2023 season. The first was against the Dolphins, while the second was in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Admittedly, the Patriots didn't succeed much with the throwback red uniform. Their most important game was the AFC championship.

Their current regular navy blue jersey is what they have used to become a force to reckon with in the league. However, when it comes down to style, the red uniform is everyone's favorite pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the New England Patriots sold the second-highest number of jerseys, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3 Philadelphia Eagles

Kelly green uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles, like the Patriots, were also restricted by the one helmet rule. Hence, they could only reintroduce kelly green after the rules changed.

The kelly green uniforms represent the “good old days” when the Eagles had legendary players like quarterback Randall Cunningham and defensive end Reggie White.

The Eagles have a storied history in their iconic kelly green uniforms, winning three NFL championships in 1948, 1949, and 1960. They also wore these uniforms in Super Bowl 15, though they faced a defeat against the then Oakland Raiders with memorable moments like Wilbert Montgomery's impressive runs captured in kelly green.

The owner, Jeffrey Lurie, changed the jersey to midnight green upon buying the franchise in 1994. This was possibly an attempt to modernize the team's uniform, but it's the kelly green that the fans prefer the most.

The kelly green uniform features a vintage Eagles emblem which is a fierce snow-white eagle in mid-flight, outlined in black with a yellow beak and claws gripping a football.

The players’ numbers appear in white and a black outline on the front, back, and shoulders. The jersey usually goes with cool gray pants with kelly green, white, and black stripes running down the legs.

Perhaps the most significant stand-out feature of the uniform is the kelly green helmet. It prominently displays the bird logo, brushed with metallic paint, gray wings with white detailing, and a gray facemask.

The Eagles donned the famous kelly green twice in the 2023 season. They debuted on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 against the Dolphins.

Fans saw the kelly green uniform for the second time in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills. Amazingly, the Eagles won both games.

4 Seattle Seahawks

The classic royal blue

Credit: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have had a series of jersey changes over the years. They started with the royal blue jersey in 1976.

More recently, they have donned the Nike game jersey. The introduction of the color rush action green jersey also added to the number of jerseys the team has had.

Nevertheless, the most visually appealing color is royal blue. The other jerseys haven't really commanded much appeal as the Nike game jersey is a rather dull-colored uniform. Many consider the action green a little off the hook.

Everyone wants a copy now that the team has reintroduced the iconic royal blue. The royal blue combines vintage style with modern fabrics.

It features Seattle's classic silver helmets, blue jerseys, and silver pants with green and blue trim reminiscent of the Kingdome era. Earlier this offseason, linebacker Bobby Wagner described the uniforms as "fire," and judging by early reactions, that might be putting it mildly.

The classic royal blue jersey also features a special patch inside the neckline. This feature pays tribute to the Kingdome where Seattle played their first season in 1976.

The pants have a thick blue stripe bordered by green stripes running down the sides, paired with solid royal blue socks to complete the outfit.

The finishing touch to this alternate uniform is the shiny silver helmets, featuring the original team logo on both sides, the classic font on the front and back bumpers, and a striking royal blue face mask.

The Seahawks debuted the return of the royal blue in Week 8 of the 2023 season when they faced the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. They also graced Thursday Night Football with the iconic jersey in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

5 New York Giants

Classic blue uniform

When it comes to primary colors, the New York Giants have remained consistent. The team has maintained red, blue, gray, and white, changing just the color shades over the years.

However, they utilize their throwback jersey as their alternate uniform, and it is their best uniform so far. The uniform is a classic style from the 1980s and 1990s.

The Giants' "Legacy Game" uniform is iconic, as the team's legendary players in the late 20th century donned it gracefully. Back then, the Giants' defense, under the leadership of Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and coach Bill Parcells, was a powerhouse.

The notable Giants team that sported the throwback uniform included fan favorites like Harry Carson, Phil Simms, Carl Banks, Mark Bavaro, Leonard Marshall, and Joe Morris. These players played key roles in the team's Super Bowl victories in 1986 and 1990.

Additionally, players like Michael Strahan and Rodney Hampton donned these iconic jerseys starting in the early 1990s.

The uniform is a vibrant deep blue color with the base of the sleeves having the classic red and white combination. The design of the numbers, neckline, and shoulder trim mirrors the style of the 80s and 90s teams, incorporating a red outline that matches the color scheme of that period.

They rock the jersey with white pants having the iconic blue-red-blue stripes lining the sides. The navy blue helmet is adorned with scarlet center stripes and a white facemask.

The feature of the jersey that is perhaps most nostalgic is the neckline carrying the inspirational quote of Wellington Mara, “Once A Giant, Always A Giant."

The team wore the throwback uniform after its reintroduction twice in 2022, when they played the Bears on October 2 and the Washington Commanders on December 4.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.