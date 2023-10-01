Highlights Travis Kelce's rumored relationship with Taylor Swift has caused a spike in his jersey sales, with a nearly 400% increase in sales of his number 87 jersey.

Tom Brady's move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mirrors the emotions captured in Taylor Swift's song "Red," representing the bittersweet nature of transitioning to something new and ultimately finding success.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, symbolizing transformation and adaptability, relate to Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," as the team seeks to redefine themselves and work towards success in the NFL.

The NFL has been associated with many things over the years beyond the excitement of the game. In fact, few things could captivate NFL fans and gossip mills like the rumored love story of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift.

While Taylor Swift will do things greater than dating the boy on the football team—a reference to "Fifteen" for the novices—that doesn't stop everyone from tuning into the new, blossoming Love Story.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, wasn't an unknown name, but he didn't break any sales records in 2022; within these last few weeks, he might have already reached the pinnacle for the entire 2023 season, thanks to Taylor Swift.

A spokesperson for clothing manufacturer Fanatics told The Associated Press that sales of Kelce's number 87 jersey blew up Sunday with "a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com."

It seems fitting that every NFL team receives an honorary Taylor Swift Song.

Arizona Cardinals - All Too Well

The Arizona Cardinals' season began with a bleak outlook, reminiscent of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well." With star quarterback Kyler Murray sidelined due to injury, the odds were stacked against them. Oddsmakers set their win total for the 2023 season at a league-worst 3.5 games, echoing a sense of hopelessness. Unfortunately, the first two games mirrored this pessimistic forecast, resulting in painful defeats, like the heartache and disappointment portrayed in "All Too Well."

Atlanta Falcons - Champagne Problems

The Falcons have the easiest schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens - Ready For It

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for the 2023 season; everyone had better be ready for them. The Ravens have upgraded their offense with a real receiving corps. They drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick and signed Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Buffalo Bills - 22

Josh Allen's Pepsi ad wishes it could be Taylor Swift's Diet Coke commercial—22 was the featured song in Swift's commercial.

Carolina Panthers - Change

While the Carolina Panthers may not have started the season as they had hoped, there's still room for optimism. Despite the challenging 0-3 record, there are opportunities to turn things around if they are prepared to make bold changes.

Chicago Bears - Long Live

The Bears are one of the oldest teams in the league, having been around since the very founding of the NFL in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys before moving to Chicago in 1921 and renaming themselves as the Bears in 1922. Long live the Bears—but not these 2023 Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals - Cruel Summer

Quarterback Joe Burrow injured his calf over the summer, which sidelined him for a few weeks and continued to burden him into the regular season as the Bengals opened the campaign 0-2. The cruel summer threw Burrow off his game before the season started.

Cleveland Browns - Look What You Made Me Do

Deshaun Watson's massive cap salary predicament echoes Taylor Swift's song 'Look What You Made Me Do.' The song's lyrics express a sense of being pushed to a breaking point and a desire for change in response to actions or circumstances, which is similar to the situation Watson finds himself in with the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas Cowboys - Cowboy Like Me

In the world of the Dallas Cowboys, they've got that "Cowboy Like Me" swagger that every cowboy is striving toward.

Denver Broncos - Bad Blood

There is bad blood in the Denver Broncos locker room after Week 3. The defense surrendered a near-NFL record of 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, which no doubt led to some friction between offense and defense.

Detroit Lions - The Lucky One

After winning just three games in 2021 and narrowly missing the playoffs in 2022, the team has turned their luck around. They boast one of the NFL's top offenses, with Jared Goff as their quarterback and a young defense with promising potential. The Lions are definitely the lucky ones, as they've been able to rehabilitate Goff and their own image after a big 2021 trade.

Green Bay Packers - Style

The Green Bay Packers have arguably one of the league's most stylish uniforms. The green and yellow colors have become one of the most recognizable combos in sports. It's also Harry Styles's favorite football team in the league. For the new Swifties, the song Style was rumored to have been written for Taylor Swift's ex, Harry Styles, when they dated back in 2012.

Houston Texans - Clean

The Texans have experienced moments of renewal and cleansing. They've gone through transitions and rebuilding phases, aiming to leave behind the Deshaun Watson past and start fresh with C.J. Stroud.

Indianapolis Colts - Would've, Could've, Should've

In the contract standoff between Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis franchise, the lingering feeling is like the sentiment in the song 'Would've, Could've, Should've.' Taylor wishes for a different outcome and a new contract, much like the song's reflection on what might have been. However, with the Colts holding the upper hand in negotiations, it's as if both sides are looking back with a sense of missed opportunities and wondering if they could've done things differently.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Blank Space

The Jaguars have experienced their fair share of NFL ups and downs, including roster and coaching changes. "Blank Space" symbolizes the team's ability to transform and adapt, with each new season representing a blank space where they can redefine themselves and work towards success. Much like the song's lyrics, the Jaguars' journey in the NFL might involve erasing the past and embracing new possibilities.

Kansas City Chiefs - King of My Heart

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's new budding relationship has rocked the world of pop culture, and it is fair to say that everyone is hopeful and looking forward to their relationship. Swift has endured her fair share of failed relationships; King of My Heart is a song that chronicles her past unsuccessful relationships until she finds the man she is waiting for: "king of my heart, body, and soul." Could Kelce be the guy?

Las Vegas Raiders - Wildest Dreams

Jimmy Garoppolo. That's it, just Jimmy Garoppolo and that chiseled jawline of his.

Los Angeles Chargers - Better Than Revenge

The Chargers had lost three consecutive games to the Vikings since 2015. Not only did the Chargers defeat the Vikings in Week 3, but they forced the Vikings into a 0-3 hole. Only six teams in the league have started 0-3 and gone on to make the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams - Out of the Woods

Taylor Swift's song is about not being able to accept things aren't going well, and that's a situation the Rams find themselves in as they're in a sort of weird half-space between contention and rebuilding.

Miami Dolphins - Untouchable

The Miami Dolphins have been "Untouchable" on the field in 2023, starting the season with a spotless 3-0 record including a 70-point performance in Week 3 against the Broncos, the highest single-game total since 1966. Miami's otherworldly team speed is another reason they remain untouchable.