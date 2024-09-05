Key Takeaways NFL game attendance pricier each year, with the average beer & hot dog combo now sitting at $15.02.

Some teams charge high concession prices, but offer lower ticket prices.

The highest cost for a beer and hot dog combo sits at $19.98, while the cheapest is $7.49.

When you think of going to a football game, you always tend to factor in what you'll be spending on concessions once you get there.

Attending an NFL game gets more and more expensive every year, and in today's economy, with the enhanced TV viewing experience, many fans are opting to stay home to consume the NFL product.

That number may grow, considering the average price across the NFL for a beer and hot dog will be $15.02, according to Sportscasting.com.

Depending on where you are in the country, you might be spending as much as $19.98 for a beer and hot dog, or as low as $7.49.

Most Expensive NFL Concession Prices (Beer & Hot Dog Combo) Stadium (Team) Price Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks) $19.98 SoFi Stadium (L.A. Rams & Chargers) $19.49 Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) $19 Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints) $18.99 EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville Jaguars) $18.98 Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans) $18.50 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers) $18.49 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles) $18.49 U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) $18.25 AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) $17.99

To be fair, some teams charging the most at the concession stands also charge lower ticket prices.

The Saints and 49ers Charge The Most For a Beer at $12

The Seahawks, Rams and Chargers list their hot dog prices at $8.49.

If we're breaking down beer and hot dogs separately, the most expensive stadiums to buy a cold one are at the Superdome (home of the New Orleans Saints ), and Levis Stadium ( San Francisco 49ers ).

Most Expensive Beer Prices in the NFL Stadium (Team) Price Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints) $12 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers) $12 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles) $11.50 U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) $11.50 Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans) $11.50

Moving on to hot dogs, SoFi Stadium (home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers ), along with Lumen Field ( Seattle Seahawks ) list their hot dogs at a whopping $8.49 apiece.

Most Expensive Hot Dog Prices in the NFL Stadium (Team) Price Lumen Field (New Orleans Saints) $8.49 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams, Chargers) $8.49 Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) $8 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) $8 MetLife Stadium (New York Giants) $8

It's not a total surprise that fans on the West Coast are paying more in concession prices, as the cost of living in general is more expensive in California and the state of Washington.

While the Saints are charging the most for a beer at $12, it's worth noting that their average ticket price in 2024 is the cheapest in the league, at $43.

Where Can You Find a Deal at the Concession Stand?

Some teams offer reasonable pricing, and you're in luck if you live in Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

If you're an NFL fan looking for a bargain on refreshments, you're in luck if you're a fan of the following teams.

Four teams list their beer prices at $5.49:

While the Lions are still offering affordable concessions at Ford Field, it's also worth noting they have the highest prices for the average ticket heading into this season, at $254.

The Falcons are renowned for their affordable pricing at the concession stand, as a hot dog will only set you back $2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their average ticket price in 2024 sits at $81, which is also far more affordable than most of the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Falcons' beer and hot dog combo at $7.49 is cheaper than a single beer at 22 stadiums across the NFL.

Life in general has gotten more expensive, so it's refreshing to find a bargain every once in a while, particularly on an activity as expensive as attending a live NFL game.