NFL teams will seek any advantage they can get. Sometimes that advantage comes through a big trade to acquire a star player that raises the talent level of their roster. Sometimes it's through the collection of draft assets to give them a ton of options through the draft or free agency.

That said, these advantages aren't always something a team acquires through trade. NFL teams can gain an advantage simply by playing at home; having the crowd on your side can boost a team's confidence.

Furthermore, it can disrupt the other team's communications and throw them off schedule. It's one of the best advantages a team can have considering there is no real acquisition cost for home-field advantage.

Some teams struggle playing at home in the NFL. Others, though, absolutely thrive in front of their home fans. With this in mind, let's take a look at the 10 NFL teams with the best home-field advantage since the 2000 season.

1 New England Patriots

Home winning percentage since 2000: .742

No team has played better at home than the New England Patriots since 2000. Of course, this coincides with the Tom Brady era. Brady made his NFL debut in 2000 and played 20 seasons in New England. The Patriots have played nearly 200 home games since the turn of the century, and they hold a 144-50 record in front of the Foxborough faithful.

New England Patriots Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 7-9 5-3 .625 2021 10-7 4-5 .444 2022 8-9 4-4 .500 2023 4-13 1-8 .111

The Patriots have experienced a lot of playoff success at Gillette Stadium, too. One of their most memorable wins is the infamous "Tuck Rule Game" against the then-Oakland Raiders in 2001. Winning that game allowed them to go on to win the first of their six Super Bowls titles since 2000.

New England has played well enough at home, until 2023, that is. The Patriots won just one of nine home games this past season, .

2 Green Bay Packers

Home winning percentage: .720

The Green Bay Packers are another team that has dominated for a very long time. They transitioned seamlessly from the Brett Favre era to the Aaron Rodgers era during the 2000s. Green Bay is especially dominant when playing at Lambeau Field. The Packers have a record of 139-52-2 in games that kick off in Green Bay this century.

Green Bay Packers Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 13-3 7-1 .875 2021 13-4 8-0 1.000 2022 8-9 5-4 .555 2023 9-8 5-3 .625

Green Bay may have no more dominant showing at home than their run in the 2011 NFL season. Rodgers led the Packers to an undefeated record at home and a 15-1 record overall that season, though they did end up flaming out in their playoff opener. In recent years, the Packers have continued to play well at home, even as their overall record has dipped.

3 Baltimore Ravens

Home winning percentage: .716

The Baltimore Ravens have had some ups and downs over the last few seasons. In 2023, though, they emerged as one of the best teams in football. Headed up by quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore has established itself as a potential Super Bowl contender.

Since 2000, they are a team you do not want to meet in Baltimore. They have a record of 139-55 in front of their home fans since the turn of the century.

Baltimore Ravens Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 11-5 5-3 .625 2021 8-9 5-4 .555 2022 10-7 5-3 .625 2023 13-4 6-3 .667

One of Baltimore's most important home victories in this span came in the 2012 season, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 24-9 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs en route to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47.

4 Pittsburgh Steelers

Home winning percentage: .699

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit a bit of a rough patch during recent years. Still, they were one of the best teams in the NFL during the mid-to-late 2000s and 2010s. And that is reflected in their dominance while playing at home. Since 2000, the Steelers have a record of 135-57-2 while playing in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 12-4 7-1 .875 2021 9-7-1 6-2-1 .667 2022 9-8 4-4 .500 2023 10-7 5-4 .555

Though they played no home games on the way to their Super Bowl victory in 2005, the Steelers picked up two huge home wins during the 2008 playoffs.

Pittsburgh defeated the then-San Diego Chargers in the snow and then took down the division-rival Ravens for the third time in what was an epic season series before going on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43. 2022 saw the Steelers' home form dip, but they rebounded a bit in 2023.

5 Seattle Seahawks

Home winning percentage: .663

The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a nice period of success during the mid-2010s that saw them become Super Bowl contenders. Seattle won the Super Bowl in 2013 and nearly went back-to-back the next season, if not for that fateful goal line play call.

That period of success certainly contributed to their status as one of the best home teams since 2000. They have a record of 128-65 in Seattle since the turn of the century, which can be attributed in some part to their oft-celebrated "12th Man", which is what they call their raucous home crowd.

Seattle Seahawks Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 12-4 7-1 .875 2021 7-10 3-5 .375 2022 9-8 5-4 .555 2023 9-8 5-3 .625

Seattle certainly has found success in the playoffs. One of their most iconic home wins during this time was a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game during the 2013 season, which featured the infamous Richard Sherman post-game soundbyte.

The next season, they had an incredible comeback win of the NFC Championship against the Packers when a recovered onside kick helped them score 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime, where they won on a 35-yard Jermaine Kearse TD catch.

Over the last few years, the Seahawks have remained a good team at home, outside of a down year in 2021.

6 Indianapolis Colts

Home winning percentage: .644

The Indianapolis Colts are no longer the Super Bowl contender they were during the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras. However, their play with those two under center certainly helped them make this list. Indianapolis holds a record of 125-69 at home since the turn of the century.

Indianapolis Colts Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 11-5 6-2 .750 2021 9-8 4-4 .500 2022 4-12-1 2-6 .250 2023 9-8 4-5 .444

A home game at Lucas Oil during this time that no Colts fan can forget came during the 2006 playoffs. The Colts faced off against Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The team had been tormenting Manning in the Colts in previous years, but Indy finally got their revenge,.

They emerged victorious in an epic 38-34 contest en route to a Super Bowl triumph over the Chicago Bears. In three of their last four seasons, though, Indianapolis has played to a .500 record or worse in front of its home fans.

7 Minnesota Vikings

Home winning percentage: .642

The Minnesota Vikings had a few seasons in which they competed for a Super Bowl, as well. For the most part, though, they've been a consistent playoff team, regularly competing with the Packers for the NFC North title. Since 2000, they've played to a record of 124-69 when games kick off in their neck of the woods.

Minnesota Vikings Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 7-9 3-5 .375 2021 8-9 5-3 .625 2022 13-4 8-1 .889 2023 7-10 2-6 .250

One of the most iconic finishes in NFL history came in the 2017 playoffs at Minnesota's home stadium.

Known as the "Minneapolis Miracle," Minnesota walked off the New Orleans Saints on an improbable Stefon Diggs touchdown with no time remaining on the clock.

They failed to win the Super Bowl that season, but that game will live long in everyone's memory. The Vikings have been a mixed bag at home over the last few seasons, losing just one home game in 2022 before dropping all but two in 2023.

8 Denver Broncos

Home winning percentage: .619

The Denver Broncos are another team on this list that had a clear Super Bowl window over the last two decades. In fact, they have made two Super Bowls since the turn of the century, winning it all in Manning's last season in the NFL in 2015.

Since 2000, Denver has a record of 120-74 when playing at Mile High, which is still one of the best and most original home stadium names in North American sports.

Denver Broncos Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 5-11 2-6 .250 2021 7-10 4-5 .444 2022 5-12 4-4 .500 2023 8-9 5-4 .555

Just like when he was in Indy, Manning's most important home win with the Broncos came when he welcomed Brady and the Patriots to town as the two legendary quarterbacks faced off one final time in the 2015 AFC Championship.

It was a close game, but Denver emerged victorious en route to their Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers. Denver hasn't been great at home since that triumph in the big game, but they have made steady improvements since 2002.

9 Kansas City Chiefs

Home winning percentage: .619

The Kansas City Chiefs are the cream of the crop in the NFL right now. In fact, they are your two-time reigning and defending Super Bowl champions. Despite the recent success, they are actually interchangeable with the Broncos on this list.

Their .619 winning percentage and 120-74 record at home since 2000 are identical to Denver's. Their iconic stadium, Arrowhead, paired with their rabid fanbase always gives them a boost in K.C. In fact, Chiefs Kingdom cheered so hard they hit 142.2 decibels at a game in 2014, an NFL record that still stands.

Kansas City Chiefs Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 14-2 6-2 .750 2021 12-5 7-2 .778 2022 14-3 7-1 .875 2023 11-6 5-4 .555

One example of Kansas City's home dominance during this new millennium came in the 2022 NFL season, when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got their retribution on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship after having lost to them in the same spot the previous year. Kansas City has remained dominant at home in recent years, though they stumbled a bit in 2023.

10 Dallas Cowboys

Home winning percentage: .601

Finally, we end the list with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has certainly had some ups and downs over the last few seasons. And that may account for the notable drop in win percentage between them and the No. 9 Chiefs. Still, they own a record of 116-77 at home since the turn of the century.

Dallas Cowboys Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 6-10 4-4 .500 2021 12-5 5-3 .625 2022 12-5 8-0 1.000 2023 12-5 8-0 1.000

One of their biggest home victories came against the Detroit Lions in the 2014 Wild Card round. Led by Tony Romo, Dallas hosted the Matthew Stafford-led Lions, who took a big 20-7 lead.

However, Romo engineered a comeback that saw them score 17 points unanswered to secure the win allowed the Cowboys to secure a win, though it did come with some controversy surrounding a picked up flag. It was just Dallas' second playoff win since 1996.

Over the last two seasons, Dallas has been the NFL's best home team by far. In fact, they have not lost a regular season home game since 2021.

