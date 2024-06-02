Highlights The 2020 season skewed home-field advantage, thanks to stands being mostly empty.

Sports betting now impacts how home-field advantage is viewed.

Factors such as climate, crowd noise and field conditions play a role in home-field advantage.

When it comes to determining the success of an NFL team, the fans will often play a major role. The fans are often incorporated into what's known as a home-field advantage. And that home-field advantage can be a huge factor for a squad, especially come playoff time, when the intensity level is taken up more than a few notches.

However, the numbers for home-field advantage may be a bit skewed in recent years, considering the fact that the 2020 season occurred during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that there were very few, if any, fans allowed into the stadium.

The 2020 season also saw the addition of sports betting, which also has started to play more of a role in how home-field advantage is being viewed in the NFL.

So, what 10 teams have the best home-field advantage since the COVID season of 2020? Let's take a deeper dive...

While teams' overall home records since 2020, including playoff games, will be taken into account, there are other factors that will play into these rankings, including:

Crowd noise

Climate

Field conditions

1 Kansas City Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

31-10 at home, 11-2 in playoffs

CREDIT: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 5-4

Last home playoff win: 2023-24 Wild Card Round over Miami

At no. 1, is a team that should not be much of a surprise. It is the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. With the second-best record at home since 2020 to the Bills, but the best record in the playoffs, the Chiefs are turning themselves into a dynasty. And, not only that, but Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest stadium according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Loudest Stadiums In The NFL Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Record of 142.4 decibels in 2014 Lumen Field (Seattle) 137.6 decibels in 2013 Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) 136.6 decibels in 2013 Lambeau Field (Green Bay) Record sound of 123 decibels.

With their impressive 11-2 record in the playoffs since the 2020 season, not to mention three Super Bowl wins over a span of five seasons, it's difficult to choose which win would stand out the most. So, with that, let's go with the infamous '13-second game' against the Bills. It was the AFC Divisional Round in 2022, and Buffalo had just taken the lead. But QB Patrick Mahomes would have none of it. He would lead the game-tying and game-winning drives to send KC into a frenzy. And that is how the list comes to an end.

Now, when you have the most talented QB of this generation, wins are going to come a lot easier, especially at home. The Chiefs will likely have one of the NFL's strongest homefield advantages for years to come.

2 Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium

31-8 at home, 5-4 in the playoffs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 7-2

Last home playoff win: 2023-24 Wild Card Round over Pittsburgh

At no. 2 on the list, the Buffalo Bills crack the list with their home-field advantage. At the confluence of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, the elements can play a major role once the calendar begins flipping to the later months of the year. Whether it be lake-effect snow, biting winds, or bitter cold, the fans are ride-and-die in Buffalo. And with how much success Buffalo has experienced over the past few years, there is plenty of hope to go around in Western New York.

For their most memorable home win that stands out, look back to the playoffs in January 2022, when they curb-stomped their division rivals New England Patriots by a count of 47-17 in the Wild Card Round. But with success comes heartbreak, and there is one hurdle that the Bills have been unable to overcome. That hurdle will be discussed momentarily. But with the AFC East up for grabs, the Bills are on the verge of breaking out into a top team in the NFL once again in 2024.

3 Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field

26-9 at home, 2-3 in the playoffs

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 home record: 5-3

Last home playoff win: 2020-21 Divisional Round over the L.A. Rams

What list of home-field advantages would be complete without mentioning the Frozen Tundra known as Lambeau Field? The longtime home of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau has seen plenty of success in its longevity and tenure, and since the COVID season of 2020, that has stayed true for the most part. A 26-9 record at home is an impressive mark. For their most memorable win, that would belong to their lone home playoff victory during the 2020-21 season, when they defeated the Rams 32-18.

One of the biggest reasons behind that victory? Probably one of the more successful signal-callers in Packers history, Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, the Packers would lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (who were mentioned off the top of this list) in the 2020-21 NFC Championship Game. But now, the Packers are under a new leadership regime. And with Jordan Love developing into a potential superstar, Lambeau Field will certainly be buzzing again heading into the 2024-25 season.

4 Seattle Seahawks - Lumen Field

20-14 at home, 0-2 in the playoffs

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 5-3

No home playoff games since 2020

It seems like the fans love their football in the Pacific Northwest. And nowhere is a better exemplification of that than Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks. Of course, they refer to their fans as the 12th Man, which can make it one of the most difficult environments to play in because of how loud it can get, especially considering how many false start penalties they can account for on the visiting team. While Seattle may be 0-2 in the playoffs since the COVID season, they still have a respectable 20-14 record at home.

As for their most memorable win, it was during the COVID season, naturally, in which they defeated the Dallas Cowboys thanks to a late interception by an unexpected defensive back named Ryan Neal, who, at the time, had never played a defensive snap in his career. That pick sealed a Week 3 28-21 victory on Sept. 28, 2020, and Neal served as a catalyst for the Seahawks' 12-4 record in 2020.

5 Cleveland Browns - Cleveland Browns Stadium

24-10 at home, 1-2 in the playoffs

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 8-1

No home playoff games since 2020

Next on the list is the Cleveland Browns. Once the weather starts getting colder, Cleveland Browns Stadium takes on a whole different atmosphere. With the winds whipping off of Lake Erie and the ability to produce blizzard-like conditions come December and January, and especially if opposing teams are headed toward the Dawg Pound area of the stadium, it's going to make life miserable for the visiting squad. While the playoff win occurred on the road, their most memorable win at home came in Week 11 of last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers by a final score of 13-10.

For those who are unaware, longtime Browns radio announcer Jim Donovan came back to the booth in Week 11 after undergoing another round of treatment for his 20-plus year battle with leukemia. Donovan was designated the honorary captain for the game, and got the chance to come out of the tunnel to prove his status as a Cleveland legend. For a team who are putting the bad days behind them, there is lots of optimism on the shores of Lake Erie in 2024.

6 Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High

15-19 at home, no playoff appearances since 2020

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 5-4

No home playoff games since 2020

If you thought this one is a bit of a stretch, you wouldn't be wrong. Sure, while the Denver Broncos might have a losing record at home since 2020, and not a single playoff appearance to their name since their Super Bowl-winning season in the 2015-16 campaign, there is one thing that Denver is known for when it comes to its home atmosphere... The altitude. Being a mile above sea level immediately can make it harder to breathe and adjust to the thinner air.

When looking back on finding their most memorable home win over the last four seasons, the one that immediately jumps off the page is a regular season victory over a team which will be discussed later in this article in a major upset on Oct. 29 of last year. While the memories of the Super Bowl may still be far behind this franchise, there is plenty of optimism and a brighter view of the future up ahead in the Mile High City.

7 San Francisco 49ers - Levi's Stadium

22-13 at home, 6-3 in the playoffs

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 5-3

Last home playoff win: 2023-24 NFC Championship game over Detroit

Now here is where the list starts to draw a little bit of controversy. At the number 7 spot, the San Francisco 49ers. Now, sure, a 22-13 home record since the 2020 season won't exactly blow people away. But, they are 6-3 when it comes to playoff games since that COVID year. Not only that, but they've been to the NFC Championship Game in four of the last five seasons, and they advanced to the Super Bowl twice in that time span (winning both home championship games).

GIVEMESPORT Key STAT: The 49ers have made the NFC Conference Championship Game each of the last three seasons, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion LA Rams in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and winning the Conference Chip in 2024 against the Detroit Lions.

The second NFC West mentioned on this list has a very good core of players on both sides of the ball, including Swiss Army Knife running back Christian McCaffrey, superstar multi-threat wideout Deebo Samuel, and linebacker Fred Warner. Should they have been higher on this list? Maybe. Of course, winning a Super Bowl would certainly benefit their cause. As for their most memorable win, it would have to be their NFC Championship win against the Detroit Lions this past January.

8 Philadelphia Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field

21-13-1 at home, 2-3 in the playoffs

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 6-2

Last home playoff win: 2022-23 NFC Championship over San Francisco

To say the fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are passionate about their team would be an understatement. Now, sure, while there might not be as much success at home in the playoffs dating back to the franchise's only Super Bowl win in 2018, there is still plenty to be excited about in South Philly.

Of course, their run was cut short to a second Lombardi Trophy by a certain team who will be mentioned later in this list, but they still had an impressive run in the 2022-23 campaign. They defeated both of their opponents at home in the NFC Divisional and NFC Championship games by at least 24 points (NFC Divisional Round a 38-7 drubbing, and NFC Championship a 31-7 beatdown).

With a young core led by rising star quarterback Jalen Hurts, there are high expectations, and certainly high levels of optimism, at least for the next year or two, for the Eagles to be flying again.

9 Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium

23-13 at home, 5-2 in playoffs

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Home Record: 5-3

Last home playoff win: 2021-22 NFC Championship over San Francisco

Whose house comes in at No. 9 on this list? Rams House. In this case, the Los Angeles Rams. With one fewer loss than the Bucs at home, that, conversely, earns the Rams one spot better on the list. They play at one of the newer stadiums in the NFL, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. When it comes to major wins in recent memory, of course, there was LA's unprecedented run to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy win in 2022.

But the major win that sticks out the most is their victory at home in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, when they got a game-sealing touchdown with less than two minutes remaining from their superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Three of the four games during that Super Bowl jaunt were played at SoFi Stadium, including two NFC games against division rivals. And with how loud the Rams House can get, it will be difficult to score a win in LA again in 2024.

10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium

23-14 at home, with a 6-3 record in the playoffs

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 home record: 5-4

Last home playoff win: 2023-24 Wild Card round over Philadelphia

At the no. 10 spot on the list is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a home record of 23-14 over the last four seasons, what helps their cause is that they are 6-3 in playoff contests, including a win in Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Now, the Bucs were only 5-4 at the RayJay in 2023, including their lone playoff chance in the NFC Wild Card Game this past January. Of course, it certainly helps that their big play-off run leading to the franchise's second Super Bowl win was led by none other than whom some people consider to be a GOAT QB in Tom Brady.

In the 4 games Brady played in the 2020–21 playoffs, the then 43-year-old completed 81 of his 138 passes for 1061 yards and 10 touchdowns against three picks.

One thing that proves to be a fun little quirk to their digs is the big pirate ship on the north side of the stadium. But with an up-and-coming roster, Tampa Bay certainly could be poised to be a tough host for road teams again in 2024.

