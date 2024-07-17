Highlights New York Jets fans believe they have been cursed since Joe Namath's departure.

Cleveland Browns fans blame Art Modell's relocation for their lack of Super Bowl appearances.

Detroit Lions fans attribute their struggles to Bobby Layne's curse from when he left the team in 1958.

The term "curse" has been used ad nauseam by disgruntled NFL fans since the inception of professional football.

Rather than taking losses as they come, fans aim for a way to rationalize these shortcomings, with many choosing to blame a "curse" for their misfortunes.

Perhaps the most well-known example comes from Major League Baseball, as the "Curse of Babe Ruth" haunted the Boston Red Sox for nearly a century.

Because the NFL has only had 58 Super Bowl champions to this point, that type of lengthy drought is nowhere to be found. But, according to fans, plenty of curses still exist in football.

Let's break down why these five fanbases believe they're cursed, from NFL franchises without a Super Bowl appearance to organizations that routinely fall short in the biggest moments.

Related 5 NFL Conspiracy Theories That Might Be True Several conspiracy theories are flying around the NFL, but are any of them true?

1 New York Jets

The Jets hold the longest current playoff drought in professional American sports.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets, on the back of legendary quarterback Joe Namath, won Super Bowl III vs the Baltimore Colts. But fans haven't had a taste of the 'Big Game' since.

Following Namath's departure in 1976, the Jets witnessed a revolving door of quarterbacks and struggled to field competitive rosters year in and year out.

Hall of Famer Bill Parcells stepped in as the replacement, providing a glimmer of hope in 1998, but the aging coach would leave the staff the following season.

Parcells named assistant Bill Belichick the next head coach, but Belichick famously resigned only one day later. Instead, he'd take the Patriots' job opening.

Fans point to Belichick's decision as proof of a curse, as the one-time Jets assistant went on to become the greatest NFL head coach of all time—in their own division, no less.

Although Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez, propelled by an elite defense, made two AFC Championships in 2009 and 2010, it's been pure misery in the decade following.

That 2010 postseason was the last time Jets fans watched playoff football, as the team failed to win more than seven games in 10 of the next 13 seasons.

2 Cleveland Browns

The Curse of Art Modell looms over the Cleveland franchise.

The Browns actually witnessed remarkable success in the first few decades of their existence.

Cleveland won four NFL championships, all of which preceded the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The Browns also made over a dozen playoff berths through the 1995 season.

And then, according to the Cleveland faithful, owner Art Modell brought upon a curse that has followed the Browns to this day.

In a decision that caught considerable pushback from fans, Modell opted to relocate the franchise to Baltimore, creating the current-day Ravens squad.

However, despite Modell pillaging the organization of talent, the Browns were allowed to start another team, serving as a pseudo-expansion franchise in 1999.

Since their return to the NFL, Cleveland has witnessed a carousel of quarterbacks, including all-time draft busts like Tim Couch and Johnny Manziel.

In a dubious stretch dating back to 1990, the Browns have won a whopping zero AFC North crowns. And the team has never even appeared in a Super Bowl.

3 Detroit Lions

Bobby Layne's curse still lingers in Detroit.

Detroit Free Press

Like Cleveland's franchise, the Detroit Lions saw immediate success with three NFL championships, all of which came in the years before the 1970 merger.

Bobby Layne, the team's starting quarterback for much of the 1950s, was a key figure on those thriving Lions' rosters.

Layne engineered a high-powered offense in a defensive-oriented league at the time. His teammates considered him the heart and soul of the locker room.

But, following the team's 1957 championship-winning season, Layne was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through the next regular season campaign.

He'd go on to succeed in the Steel City, but Layne placed what he described as a "hex" on his former team on the way out of the door.

"Well, it hurt me, naturally, when I was traded to the Steelers from the Lions," Layne told reporters in 1971. "I tried what they referred to as a hex."

His son, Alex Layne, said his mother confirmed the curse did exist, while Layne's teammates echoed the sentiment, admitting that the departure was odd.

The Lions would only win one playoff game over the next 65 years, including the only winless season when Detroit went 0-16 in 2008.

It's also worth noting that Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders retired at 30 and 31, respectively, after spending most of their careers on lackluster rosters.

4 Los Angeles Chargers

The Spanos family won't allow the Bolts to prosper.

Mandatory Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers were founded in 1960 by Barron Hilton, with the team qualifying for the AFL postseason in five of its first six seasons.

Alex Spanos purchased the team in 1984, and to his credit, the Bolts fielded respectable rosters in the 1990s and 2000s, including a Super Bowl berth in 1994.

However, even with some of the most talented NFL squads in that span, the Bolts always fell short of their ultimate goal, usually due to untimely injuries.

Perhaps the most glaring example came in 2007 when Philip Rivers tore his ACL against the Colts but couldn't muster up the same magic vs the Patriots with a Super Bowl trip on the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2010 Chargers ranked No. 1 overall in total defense and total offense, but the team went 9-7 and didn't even qualify for the NFL postseason.

Along with injuries, fans have long blamed the Spanos family for its underwhelming front office and coaching decisions, and in 2017, things got even worse.

After serving as a pillar in the San Diego community for over 55 years, the Spanos family moved the franchise to Los Angeles.

The passionate San Diego fans met this decision with vitriol, with many claiming the Chargers would "never win a Super Bowl" as long as the Spanos family retains ownership.

LA has made the playoffs twice since the move, but the most recent appearance, which saw the Bolts blow a 20-point halftime lead, did little to change the "cursed" narrative.

5 Buffalo Bills

Scott Norwood's name continues to live in infamy for Bills fans.

Unlike other entries on this list, the Buffalo Bills have been in a position to win the Super Bowl many times over the years.

First, in a cruel turn of fate, the Bills won the final two AFL championships before the Super Bowl was introduced in 1966.

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down Buffalo's efforts at qualifying for the inaugural Super Bowl — but more on that rivalry later.

The Bills stumbled through the 1970s and most of the 1980s without giving fans much reason to feel inspired, aside from OJ Simpson's Hall of Fame career.

Then, the tides began to shift. Buffalo made the NFL postseason in 1988 and 1989, narrowly falling short of a coveted Super Bowl berth each time.

However, for the next four seasons, the Bills served as the AFC representative in the Super Bowl. Much to the dismay of fans, the Lombardi Trophy remained elusive.

Buffalo would lose all four Super Bowls—a one-point loss to the Giants followed by three straight blowouts at the hands of Washington and Dallas (twice).

That initial loss against the Giants was when rumors of the fabled "curse" began, thanks to an errant kick by Bills veteran Scott Norwood.

Norwood trotted onto the field with eight seconds remaining as his team faced a one-point deficit. Buffalo lined up a 47-yard field goal attempt for their trusted kicker.

Alas, given his relatively weak leg strength, Norwood missed it. Al Michaels' now-infamous call still haunts fans, as the respected commentator lamented after the kick went "wide right."

The Bills never recovered, losing the next three Super Bowls and then undergoing a 17-year hiatus from NFL postseason play.

Buffalo has found a franchise signal-caller in Josh Allen in recent years and put together an impressive roster around him. However, the ghost of the past keeps surfacing.

Buffalo has been bounced from the postseason three of the past five years by the Chiefs — the same franchise that prevented the Bills from appearing in Super Bowl I.

While the 2021 NFL playoffs' overtime defeat stung, the most recent loss to Kansas City forced fans to invoke Norwood yet again.

Kicker Tyler Bass had a chance to tie the game up with under two minutes remaining on the clock, but he couldn't convert, leaving Bills fans with an all too familiar feeling.

And to add insult to injury, Bass missed the 44-yard field goal attempt exactly as Norwood did three decades earlier — wide right.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.