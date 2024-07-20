Highlights Front offices must structure contracts strategically for long-term success due to NFL salary cap restrictions.

The Saints and Browns are facing significant financial challenges due to poorly structured, high-value contracts.

The Seahawks and Dolphins have manageable cap situations for 2025, with the potential for key player changes.

The NFL salary cap prohibits teams from overspending on free agent players on expiring contracts, creating parity and a competitive playing field.

The 2024 offseason spending period has come and gone - although there are still veteran free agents available on the market - and it may be premature, but the NFL is always looking towards the future. One year from now may seem like a long time, but general managers are always planning for the next five years ahead.

When people see the overall figures of a contract, they think that's the end result. However, each and every contract is structured uniquely.

For example, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, but that deal is more like a two-year deal, as the team can get out of the contract as early as after the 2025 season - the Falcons can save $32.5 million, while taking on $25 million in dead cap.

The point is: the structure of the contract tells you exactly what the deal really is. In this case, Atlanta is not committing long-term to the 35-year-old quarterback.

The point of that spiel is to demonstrate how front offices can organize their cap space well by structuring contracts in a way that gives the team flexibility on a yearly basis. Of course, front offices can move money into future years to help them in short-term situations, but that ultimately comes back to bite teams in the long run.

Here are some teams who have created inconvenient circumstances for themselves with bad contracts, making their 2025 offseason more difficult from a financial perspective.

Note: Rankings are not solely based on projected cap space.

1 New Orleans Saints

The Saints have the worst cap situation heading into the 2025 season.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Projected 2025 Cap Space: $-99,554,232

The New Orleans Saints are an example of a team who has 'kicked the can down the road', moving money into future years to help them afford players now.

It will come back to haunt them next offseason, as the Saints are projected to be $99 million over the cap, and it may cost them key players.

Derek Carr's contract is one of the worst structured deals among all quarterbacks. The Saints back-loaded the former Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback contract, giving themselves no avenues to get out of the contract.

Derek Carr's Contract Year Cap Number Cap Percentage Dead Money Cap Savings 2023 $7,200,000 3.2% None None 2024 $12,668,000 4.9% $62,800,000 $-50,132,000 2025 $51,458,000 19.8% $50,132,000 $1,326,000 2026 $61,458,000 21.6% $28,674,000 $32,784,000

With Carr's 2025 salary virtually unmovable, the Saints are finally going to have to sacrifice key players via cut or trade.

Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore are the most notable players that will have to be moved, as cutting ties with those two players could free up the most money for New Orleans.

The Saints could hypothetically use a post-June 1 cut designation on Kamara, but that would prohibit New Orleans from making any potential additions to the roster.

Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore 2025 Cap Situations Player 2025 Cap Number Dead Money/Cap Saving (Pre-June 1 Cut) Dead Money/Cap Saving (Post-June 1 Cut) Alvin Kamara $29,077,000 $10,138,000/$18,939,000 $4,077,000/$25,000,000 Marshon Lattimore $31,406,317 $20,629,837/$10,776,480 $10,648,317/$20,758,000

Lattimore is more likely to be traded than cut because he can provide draft capital for the Saints, who may be entering a retooling stage starting in 2025. Kamara is not likely to be valued by other teams in a trade scenario, as teams are not likely to give up significant draft picks for an aging and expensive running back.

New Orleans will have to 'pay the piper' starting next offseason. The Saints can continue their current approach, but it is inevitable that they will have to bite the bullet at some point. It will leave New Orleans thin at key positions, but the Saints might as well deal with it this time next year.

2 Cleveland Browns

Signing Deshaun Watson to a fully-guaranteed contract has not been worth it for Cleveland.

Projected Cap Space: $-65,189,462

Since trading for and signing Deshaun Watson to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, the Cleveland Browns have yet to prosper from their decision.

In addition to the 28-year-old quarterback's lackluster performance, the contract has put a stranglehold on Cleveland's salary cap moving forward.

Deshaun Watson's Remaining Contract Year Cap Number Cap Hit Percentage 2024 $63,774,678 24.97% 2025 $63,977,000 23.41% 2026 $63,977,000 21.88%

The Browns are currently $65.1 million over the 2025 cap, and Watson's contract creates multiple hurdles that Cleveland will have to jump through to get under the cap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Warren Sharp, Watson has the highest red zone incompletion percentage rate due to inaccurate passes among quarterbacks with at least 150 regular-season attempts.

In addition, receiver Amari Cooper is entering the final year of his contract, and because of the state of the Browns' 2025 salary cap, it is likely the 30-year-old wideout will be playing elsewhere next season.

Obviously, Cleveland is in win-now mode, but their Super Bowl window could be short if Watson does not improve his play. This season may be the best shot for the Browns competing for a championship in the near future.

3 San Francisco 49ers

With key players nearing contract extensions, the 49ers will have difficult decisions to make in 2025.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected 2025 Cap Space: $-26,032,640

With Brandon Aiyuk seeking a contract extension and Brock Purdy eligible for a contract extension in the near future - two years remaining on his rookie deal - the San Francisco 49ers will need to consider making substantial moves. As things stand, the 49ers sit $38.9 million over the 2025 salary cap.

This offseason, the 49ers explored trading Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel prior to the draft, but no teams were willing to meet San Francisco's asking price. One of the two receivers will most likely not be on the roster next season. Especially based on the fact San Francisco spent a first-round pick on Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

That became a stronger possibility, as Aiyuk officially requested a trade, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The 49ers recently dealt with this, as Samuel requested a trade in 2022 when negotiations with the team stalled out. However, the parameters were different, as the star wideout asked to be traded early in the offseason - before the draft - giving San Francisco more time to work out a contract or trade with an interested team. This time around, the Aiyuk asked to be dealt with just a week before the start of training camp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported shortly after the news broke that the 49ers have no intention of trading the 26-year-old receiver, despite his wish to be traded.

If San Francisco end up signing Aiyuk to a long-term deal, Samuel's future with the 49ers is in doubt.

Samuel carries a $24 million cap hit in 2025, but the 49ers can save $9 million by trading the 28-year-old receiver prior to June 1.

Trent Williams' 2025 cap hit is around $34 million, and although San Francisco can save $14.9 million by cutting the 35-year-old left tackle, the 49ers will likely push some of that money into 2026, freeing up cap space.

San Francisco isn't necessarily in trouble next season, but the roster could look marginally different in 2025. The 49ers are top contenders, but the Super Bowl window could be the next two years.

4 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are projected to be $6 million over the cap, but they can easily maneuver under the cap.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Projected 2025 Cap Space: $-6,121,351

Of all teams on this list, the Seattle Seahawks have the most manageable cap situation heading into the 2025 season. Being $20.5 million over the cap is not the end of the world when you have multiple contracts you can move off of. General manager John Schneider has done a great job of structuring contracts.

Seattle Seahawks Potential 2025 Cap Casualties Player Cap Number Dead Money (Pre-June 1 Cut) Cap Savings (Pre-June 1 Cut) Geno Smith $38,500,000 $13,500,000 $25,000,000 Tyler Lockett $30,895,000 $13,895,000 $17,000,000 Noah Fant $13,500,000 $4,500,000 $9,000,000

After a breakout performance in 2022, Geno Smith struggled last season, as the Seahawks missed the playoffs entirely. Another underwhelming season, and Smith's days in Seattle could be numbered heading into next offseason.

The 33-year-old quarterback's future will be foreshadowed by the direction the Seahawks take in the 2025 NFL draft. If Seattle elects to take a quarterback early in the first round, expect them to cut or trade the veteran quarterback.

Tyler Lockett is another player that could be a cap casualty next offseason. The 31-year-old receiver slightly lost a step in 2023, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to take a second-year leap. By 2025, the Ohio State product could be an established piece in the offense.

This is a monumental season for the Seahawks' future roster construction. Another discouraging output, and Seattle's front office could make drastic changes heading into 2025.

5 Miami Dolphins

If the Dolphins intend to sign Tua Tagovailoa on a long-term contract, their 2025 cap will be tight.

Credit: Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Projected 2025 Cap Space: $-12,797,843

Loading up a roster with a quarterback on a rookie contract has not amounted to much for the Miami Dolphins.

The clock on Tua Tagovailoa's contract is ticking, and the Dolphins have an important decision to make regarding a contract extension for the 26-year-old quarterback.

At the time of this writing, Miami is approximately $12.7 million over the 2025 cap, which isn't awful when considering the fact that the salary cap will grow, but Tagovailoa's possible extension puts a wrench in the Dolphins' future financial plans.

Miami is not in dire trouble by any means, but they have to be sure that the Alabama product is their franchise quarterback.

Having your quarterback and top two receivers as the three highest-paid players on the roster is not a practical formula for building a formidable roster.

If the Dolphins decline signing Tagovailoa to a contract extension, then their salary cap situation heading into next offseason will not be as difficult to navigate. However, finding a solution at quarterback may be a difficult task in a weaker draft class at the position.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.