Highlights The Houston Texans have improved their roster by acquiring Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon.

The emergence of quarterback C.J. Stroud has positioned the Texans for a deep postseason run.

Several other teams have also made significant improvements and have the potential for a deep postseason run in the upcoming NFL season.

With NFL training camps just days away, offseason moves and acquisitions will be magnified, as beat reporters for their respective teams provide reports from practices.

It's this time of the year when people shift most of, if not all, of their focus into the NFL world. As mentioned, with training camp right around the corner, the anticipation and excitement for the 2024 NFL season will be heating up in the coming days/weeks.

This offseason was an entertaining one, as six quarterbacks were drafted in the first round, movement in free agency opened up new possibilities for teams and players, and massive trades materialized during that time.

With this information, you can make some educated guesses about how the season will play out.

There could be a player or two here that still get moved before or during training camp - most notably Brandon Aiyuk, who has continued to create speculation on social media - but for the most part, we know how most teams will line up for opening week.

This piece will give a few teams who have improved this offseason, while predicting where these teams could go in 2024.

1 Houston Texans

Last season, the Texans shocked the NFL by winning the AFC South. That is now expected in 2024.

After taking C.J. Stroud with the second-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the expectation for the 22-year-old quarterback was to take his bumps and bruises in a rebuilding situation.

Instead, Stroud and the Houston Texans did the complete opposite, winning 10 games - which was good enough to win the AFC South - and hosting and winning a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. That is not supposed to happen with a rookie quarterback and a first-year head coach (DeMeco Ryans) leading the way for one of the youngest teams in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud broke three rookie quarterback records, including most passing attempts without an interception to start a career (192), most passing yards in a game by a rookie (470), and most passing touchdowns in a game (5, which is tied with Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, Matthew Stafford, and Jameis Winston).

With Stroud quickly emerging as one of the league's top quarterbacks, Houston has made a concerted effort to strike while the iron is hot, as the former Ohio State quarterback is entering his second year on a rookie contract.

The first move the Texans made - which caught the NFL off guard - was acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills for a 2025 second-round pick, while also receiving a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In addition, Houston restructured Diggs' deal, voiding the final three years of his contract, and transferring over the $3.5 million he was set to be owed in 2025, onto the current contract. With this move, the four-time Pro Bowler will make a guaranteed $22.5 million in 2024 before becoming a free agent in 2025 - something that should maximize Diggs' efforts, while having no long-term commitment to the exasperating receiver.

Texans now have a stacked group at wide receiver

While the Bills' main focus was dumping salary off the books for a player who has created more problems than solutions in recent years, Houston was prioritizing giving Stroud another weapon - a player who has been heavily relied upon as a WR1, but in Houston, that will not be the case. The 30-year-old wideout will be joining a receiver room that includes Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Collins had a career year in 2023, surpassing 1,200 receiving yards, while catching eight touchdowns, earning him a three-year, $72.75 million contract extension including $52 million guaranteed. Dell was a dynamic rookie wideout, who caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Diggs could round-out as the third target in this prolific offense.

Houston struck gold again by acquiring Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The Texans then signed the soon-to-be 28-year-old running back to a three-year, $27 million extension with $13 million guaranteed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Texans ranked 28th in rushing last season with just 92.7 yards per game. They'll hope to change that with the addition of Joe Mixon.

Having a quarterback on a cheap, affordable contract also allows a team to be aggressive and overpay for players who can make an immediate impact.

Signing pass rusher Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract that includes $48 million guaranteed is a prime example of overspending. But in this case, why not?

These moves improve an already high-profile offense, while bolstering the defense and creating a hellacious edge rushing combination with Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Look for Houston to make a deep postseason run, and who knows, they could be the Kansas City Chiefs' top competitor in the AFC.

2 Chicago Bears

The Bears rebuilt an entire roster around incoming rookie quarterback Caleb Willaims.

The only reason the Chicago Bears are not listed at the very top of this list is because the Texans added talent to an already proven system. Chicago is entering that conversation, but they must first demonstrate that they are for real.

Nonetheless, general manager Ryan Poles has done an excellent job of turning this entire team around in less than two seasons.

Poles inherited Justin Fields and a pedestrian offense before trading last year's first-overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that included D.J. Moore and a 2024 first-round pick from the Carolina Panthers. Moore was the top target in the Bears' offense last season, and now a better, more complete quarterback, throwing him the ball in Caleb Williams.

Chicago also acquired Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers and drafted former Washington Huskies' wide receiver Rome Odunze with their own first-round pick in this past draft. Pairing the weapons on the outside with running back D'Andre Swift - who was very productive with the Philadelphia Eagles last season - gives the Bears offense one of the most complete units in the league.

Not to mention a defense that was stout once Montez Sweat arrived from Washington midway through last season. Signing Jaylen Johnson on a contract extension was an added bonus this offseason, and because Chicago reset the quarterback contract, keeping the 25-year-old cornerback was much more feasible.

The Bears could use another pass rusher opposite Sweat, but the moves they made this offseason could push them to the playoffs if Williams is able to make an immediate impact.

3 Philadelphia Eagles

After a disappointing ending to the 2023 season, the Eagles are desperate to turn things around in 2024.

Losing Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to retirement was not a good start to the offseason, but the Philadelphia Eagles did enough to recover.

Both Kelce and Cox were established veterans who offered outstanding leadership in the locker room and on the field. However, that is why Philadelphia's front office emphasized drafting multiple defensive and offensive linemen in the past few drafts.

Nolan Smith was a non-factor last season, only accumulating six solo tackles and one sack in limited opportunities. He will be given more chances to make an impact in 2024.

In addition to Smith, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter, the Eagles signed former New York Jets' pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract earlier this offseason. The 26-year-old pass rusher will replace Hasaan Reddick, who was traded to the Jets this offseason. Huff finished with 10 sacks last season and will provide more speed and bend off the edge. Philadelphia's pass rush suffered at times last season, but the potential emergence of Smith and the addition of Huff should elevate this pass rush this upcoming season.

Did the Eagles make the biggest offseason splash?

The Eagles' rushing attack has been predicated too much on Jalen Hurts, leading to the quarterback dealing with multiple ailments over the course of the 2023 campaign.

That pressure on Hurts' shoulders should be alleviated with the signing of Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia signed the former New York Giants' running back to a three-year, $37.75 contract early in free agency.

D'Andre Swift was a good running back for the Eagles, but it is quite plausible that he was a product of the system.

Barkley provides more explosiveness, while bringing more physicality, which will be utilized more often than not in goal-to-go situations.

Saquon Barkley vs. D'Andre Swift: 2023 Stats Games Played Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Yards/Game Yards Per Carry Touchdowns Saquon Barkley's 2023 Stats 14 247 962 68.7 3.9 6 D'Andre Swift's 2023 Stats 16 229 1,049 65.6 4.6 5

The pass defense was the catalyst of Philadelphia's late-season collapse in 2023, and that was an area general manager, Howie Roseman addressed in the NFL draft and free agency.

Landing Quinyon Mitchell 22nd overall in the draft and Cooper Dejean with the 40th pick were a couple of the best value picks.

The Eagles also brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson - who signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal last offseason - in free agency on a three-year, $33 million contract.

Hiring Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator are also two upgrades on the coaching staff that should make life for head coach Nick Sirianni much more manageable. The less control Sirianni has on the offense, the better off the Eagles' offense will be.

If Philadelphia can put it all together and figure out both sides of the ball, there is no reason why this team can't win the NFC East. The Eagles should be one of the top teams in the NFC, and could easily make a deep postseason run if everything clicks.

4 New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' injury was a wake-up call for the Jets to address their offensive line.

All the Jets' hopes for 2023 came crashing down after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending achilles tear in the offense's opening series of the season.

Rodgers thinks things will be different for the Jets this season.

There's lots of belief [in the locker room]. I'm always confident, you know me, I feel like if I'm on the field and doing what I'm capable of doing, No. 1, we've always got a chance, and No. 2, more than that, we're one of those, you know, half dozen to 10 teams that can actually win a championship this year. So that's what's exciting.

The 40-year-old quarterback was under duress on each of his first three dropbacks, reminding everyone what New York's biggest weakness was - their offensive line.

That weakness had become less of a liability, and the Jets went all in on making sure that Rodgers stays upright as much as possible.

New York's general manager, Joe Douglas, has relied on the draft process to find his main line of protection. That was not the case this offseason, as the Jets wanted proven commodities across the offensive line, adding guard John Simpson and offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.

Douglas still smartly used New York's first-round pick on Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who was viewed as the first- or second-best tackle in the draft.

On top of o-line, the Jets upgraded at wideout.

A second-tier receiver behind Garrett Wilson was another void on the roster the Jets had to figure out. Former Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams was still on the market, and New York overpaid for his services. However, at this stage, with Rodgers as your quarterback, your window is now, and there is no guarantee he will be back in 2025. The time is now for the Jets.

With Buffalo's roster regression and questions surrounding the Miami Dolphins, New York has an opportunity to steal the division if they can overcome the noise Rodgers has produced this offseason.

The Jets may have the best overall roster in the division. It comes down to Rodgers' performance and the health of the entire roster, in particular, the offensive line.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.