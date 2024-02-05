Highlights Of the 20 different franchises to win a Super Bowl, 15 have done so on multiple occasions.

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have each won five Super Bowls.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins of all time with six apiece.

While all 32 NFL teams enter every year with the goal of winning a Super Bowl, only one can hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

Some franchises have obviously been better at achieving this feat than others, many of which have worked their way up the most Super Bowl wins list with dynasty runs that yield multiple championships in a short timeframe.

Since the Super Bowl was first played following the 1966 season, 20 different franchises have won it, 15 of which have won it on multiple occasions. The five teams to have won just one Super Bowl are the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks.

The Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two, while the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders franchises have won three.

The Green Bay Packers, who won the first two title games of the era and are one of seven franchises to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, and the New York Giants are next on the list with four Big Game victories apiece.

Then you've got the elite of the elite with the four franchises that have combined to win 22 of the first 57 Super Bowls. Let's have a look at the teams that are responsible for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

T3. Dallas Cowboys (5)

America's Team won a pair of titles in the '70s and another three in the '90s

The Dallas Cowboys boast a storied history in the NFL, marked by five triumphant victories in the Super Bowl. Their first taste of championship glory came in Super Bowl 6 following the 1971 season when they clashed with the Miami Dolphins.

Led by coach Tom Landry and quarterback Roger Staubach, the Cowboys dominated the Dolphins 24-3, securing their inaugural Super Bowl title.

The Cowboys' second triumph came in Super Bowl 12 against the Denver Broncos following the 1977 campaign. The game showcased the team's vaunted "Doomsday Defense," which stifled the Broncos and paved the way for a 27-10 victory. Staubach earned Super Bowl MVP honors, solidifying his place in Cowboys' lore.

Super Bowl 27 following the 1992 season marked the third championship for the Cowboys, led by the "Triplets" – quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin. Facing off against the Buffalo Bills, the Cowboys cruised to a 52-17 triumph, with Aikman orchestrating a dominant offensive display en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

The Cowboys added two more championships in the 1990s, securing back-to-back victories in Super Bowl 28 in a rematch against the Bills and winning a third title in four seasons with a Super Bowl 30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

T3. San Francisco 49ers (5)

The 49ers' five Super Bowl victories came in a 14-year stretch

The San Francisco 49ers have etched an indelible mark in NFL history with their five Super Bowl victories, showcasing a legacy of excellence during the team's dynastic run in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Niners' first taste of championship glory came in Super Bowl 16 following the 1981 season when they squared off against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the leadership of legendary head coach Bill Walsh and fueled by the brilliance of quarterback Joe Montana, the 49ers emerged victorious with a 26-21 triumph, marking the beginning of their Super Bowl dynasty.

The 49ers continued their winning ways in Super Bowl 19 after the 1984 campaign, as they clashed with NFL MVP Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins. Montana's stellar performance, coupled with an outstanding defensive effort, propelled the team to a 38-16 victory.

Following the 1988 season, the Niners again went at it with the Bengals in Super Bowl 23, with Montana orchestrating a memorable game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. The 20-16 victory showcased the team's resilience and collective skill, solidifying their status as a football powerhouse.

Under the stewardship of coach George Seifert, who replaced Walsh ahead of the 1989 campaign, the 49ers went back-to-back and secured their fourth Super Bowl triumph, defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 24 by a score of 55-10, which remains the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

The fifth and most recent Super Bowl victory for the 49ers came following the 1994 season in Super Bowl 29, where they faced off against the San Diego Chargers. Quarterback Steve Young stepped into the spotlight, delivering a masterful performance and leading the team to a 49-26 victory with a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes, capping off an era of unparalleled success for San Francisco on the NFL's grandest stage.

T1. New England Patriots (6)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins in 18 years

The New England Patriots became synonymous with success in the NFL, earning six Super Bowl victories that form the cornerstone of their dynastic legacy.

The era of dominance under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady began with Super Bowl 36 following the 2001 season. Facing the favored St. Louis Rams, the Patriots engineered a game-winning drive, culminating in Adam Vinatieri's iconic last-second field goal, securing a 20-17 victory and the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Building on their success, the Patriots clinched consecutive victories in Super Bowls 38 and 39. The former, against the Carolina Panthers, witnessed another clutch performance by Vinatieri in a 32-29 win, while the latter showcased the Patriots' resilience against the Philadelphia Eagles, prevailing in yet another three-point victory, 24-21.

After a decade of disappointments in the postseason, the Patriots' greatness continued in Super Bowl 49 following the 2014 campaign in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. In a dramatic showdown, the Patriots secured a 28-24 win with a goal-line interception by rookie Malcolm Butler.

Super Bowl 51, which followed the 2016 season, stands as one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. Overcoming a seemingly insurmountable 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons, the Patriots forced overtime and emerged victorious with a 34-28 scoreline, solidifying their reputation for clutch performances.

Super Bowl 53 witnessed the Patriots' defensive prowess, stifling the Los Angeles Rams in a 13-3 defensive battle, securing their sixth title. The duo of Belichick and Brady crafted an unparalleled legacy, shaping the Pats into a football dynasty with six Super Bowl triumphs that will forever be etched in NFL history.

T1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

The Steelers went back-to-back twice in the '70s and added another pair of titles in the mid-2000s

The Pittsburgh Steelers have forged an illustrious legacy in the NFL, marked by a remarkable six Super Bowl victories.

The Steelers' first triumph came in Super Bowl 9 following the 1974 season when they overcame the Minnesota Vikings with a dominant defensive display, securing a 16-6 victory. The Steel Curtain defense, led by players like Mean Joe Greene and Jack Lambert, became synonymous with the team's success.

Continuing their dominance, the Steelers clinched their second title a year later in Super Bowl 10, triumphing over the Dallas Cowboys 21-17. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw's stellar performance, coupled with a legendary catch by Lynn Swann, solidified the Steelers' status as an NFL powerhouse.

The Steelers secured back-to-back victories for a second time in the 13th and 14th editions of the Big Game. Another memorable clash against the Cowboys saw Bradshaw connecting with John Stallworth for crucial touchdowns, sealing a 35-31 win in Super Bowl 13.

Super Bowl 14 witnessed the Steelers overcoming the Los Angeles Rams 31-19, with Bradshaw earning his second straight Super Bowl MVP.

After a lengthy hiatus, the Steelers returned to glory following the 2005 season, winning Super Bowl 40 against the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. Coach Bill Cowher and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger orchestrated a memorable victory and sent legendary running back Jerome Bettis off into the sunset with a ring.

The Steelers secured their sixth and most recent Super Bowl win following the 2008 campaign, as they emerged victorious in Super Bowl 43 against the Arizona Cardinals. In a thrilling game, Roethlisberger's late-game heroics, including a game-winning touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes, led to a 27-23 victory, underscoring the Steelers' resilience and championship pedigree.

