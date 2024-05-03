Highlights Teams should consider changing uniforms to boost excitement and sales.

The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans could benefit from a full uniform overhaul.

A minimalist approach suits some teams better, like the Washington Commanders.

The Denver Broncos are galloping into the 2024 NFL season in style after revealing new uniforms, and fans are hyped for the new look, including throwbacks to their "Orange Crush" era.

The Broncos were joined this offseason by five other teams who updated their threads in one way or another, including the Detroit Lions (much to head coach Dan Campbell's delight) and the Houston Texans.

It may seem silly to gush over material things like jersey reveals, but these uniforms are more important than you might think. Every NFL fan shop is filled to the brim with team jerseys, and the intent is for fan bases to consume the product every season with excitement and the promise of a team being able to produce wins on Sundays.

A bad uniform will be reflected in sales, and if there is one thing owners care about above all other things, it is money. With that in mind, there are a handful of NFL teams that sit at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the beauty contest.

Here are five teams that could benefit from new uniforms.

Related Broncos Unveil New Jerseys For 2024 Season A detailed breakdown of the Denver Broncos new uniforms for the 2024 NFL season.

1 Tennessee Titans

Remember the Titans? Not really

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some teams on this list require slight alterations to fix their uniforms, but the Tennesse Titans could use an entire uniform relaunch.

"Dull" is a harsh word, but that describes the Titans' consistent desire to match their uniforms to the Tennessee state flag. There are plenty of fan redesigns out there that plant the Titan sword on the helmet in the style of the Minnesota Vikings' horn helmets. It would be a way better option than their flaming shield.

As far as colors, they should hold a fan vote, and if they want to keep the blue, silver, and red, all power to them. But they should start examining other color combinations that are not currently used in the NFL, including the old school Houston Oilers color scheme.

Overall, they have had the weakest mascot and uniform combo this century.

2 Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons' uniforms were an ice cream flavor, they would be melted vanilla

The title for most-hated uniform in the NFL belongs to the Atlanta Falcons. They look like an Arena Football team rejected a uniform pitched by an XFL team.

Terrible? Yes. Total rebrand needed? No. So, what comes next?

Do they go back to the red helmets, but not move the needle at all when it comes to uniforms? Or do they roll the dice again and try something totally new?

Red and black is a phenomenal color scheme and very merchandisable, so please the fanbase by giving them a mix of both new and old. Bring back the red helmets with triple helmet stripes, black jerseys, and white pants. But make the numbers original and plagiarize the wings on the shoulders of the Oregon Ducks uniforms.

Whatever they do, they need to do it fast, because fans of the Houston Texans have been calling for red helmets for years now, so the race is on.

3 Washington Commanders

No argument that a rebranding was long overdue for the Washington Commanders, but much like the Falcons, they tried a little too hard with the number of style and small detail changes.

Minimalist is the way to go, and the logo works with this new-look team trying to keep the flavor of the old championship squads.

However, they need to go back to the old school burgundy and yellow. It really popped on the field and under the lights, and the matte helmet and new color scheme robs fans of the original colors.

The name and mascot needed to go, but looking back at the transitional Washington Football Team colors, they were the proper scheme. It would be a simple fix, but a massive upgrade to what they put out on the field now.

4 New England Patriots

Keep the "blue coats," but America's founders weren't running around in blue pants

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

"Tom Brady isn't walking through that door. Bill Belichick isn't walking through that door."

The New England Patriots face a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo, so they have plenty to worry about other than how their jerseys look. They don't need a uniform overhaul, but, for the love of God, they need to ditch the all-blue uniforms. The "Pat Patriot" throwbacks are great twice a year, but the Patriots should embrace the Dynasty years by keeping the blue jerseys and reverting to silver pants.

White pants are a serious option, too, but the majority of the NFL's best uniforms work when the helmet color matches the pants. Silver helmets and silver pants work well, just ask the Raiders.

5 New York Giants

The Giants embody "old dog, no new tricks"

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Classic NFL uniforms like the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders should not be touched and get a pass for looking so good. The New York Giants, on the other hand, should take a long look in the mirror and ask, "Who am I?"

The color scheme for their home uniforms lacks imagination, and although they aren't the ugliest uniforms on the planet, like Newcastle United's referee kits, the home jerseys and boring helmets do no favors for them.

This organization has plenty of prestige, so they can't veer too far away from tradition. They should, however, embrace the new age in this NFL uniform renaissance and invent a new unique logo or go back to the old school GIANTS text on the helmet.

As far as colors, their road uniforms are by far the best. The red numbers really pop on the white jerseys and gray pants, so maybe copy the division rival Dallas Cowboys and use the whites as home uniforms. As far as the blue threads, maybe it's time to ditch the shoulder numbers on the jerseys.