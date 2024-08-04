Highlights The New York Jets have gone all-in with Aaron Rodgers, targeting a Super Bowl by bolstering the roster.

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a shrinking window due to salary cap concerns, making 2024 crucial for a Super Bowl run.

The Cincinnati Bengals may see their Super Bowl window slightly shut after this season due to paying Burrow and Chase top dollar.

Winning a Super Bowl is one of the toughest feats to accomplish across all sports, especially in the salary cap era.

With NFL quarterbacks making historical money and players moving teams on a more regular basis, maintaining a core of players is virtually impossible.

The formula to win consistently has been to strike while the quarterback is on a rookie contract, loading up the rest of the roster with expensive, proven players who can be depended on right away.

This approach for many teams on this list is no longer a viable option, making this upcoming season monumental for these teams to capitalize with key players on expiring contracts.

Which teams will have their best shot at winning a Lombardi Trophy this year, and if they don't, that window will either shrink or completely shut heading into 2025?

1 New York Jets

With a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have shoved all of their chips to the middle of the table.

When the New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers last offseason, it was obvious that they were going all-in for the next couple of seasons, as the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is near the end of his career. It is evident that it is a short-term project with how much the Jets have catered to the 40-year-old quarterback.

After last season ended before it started - with Rodgers tearing his achilles on the first possession - New York's front office prioritized upgrading the offensive line, no matter how many darts they had to throw.

Jets O-Line Additions This Offseason Player Position Acquired Via Tyron Smith OT FA Signing John Simpson G FA Signing Morgan Moses OT Trade Olu Fashanu OT Drafted 11th overall

Although it's throwing a lot at the wall and hoping it sticks, it is a valiant effort for a franchise that must ensure Rodgers' protection if they want to have any type of success in 2024.

New York continued this trend in the skill-position department, adding Mike Williams - who has often dealt with injuries and is coming off a torn ACL - to the receiver corps.

There is no guarantee Rodgers is back in 2025 - he can either retire or if he struggles and the Jets miss the playoffs, it is likely the entire coaching staff and general manager Joe Douglas are looking for new jobs next offseason.

In that case, the incoming head coach and general manager could want nothing to do with the often disgruntled quarterback and make their own choice at that position.

New York competing for a Super Bowl may not be on a lot of radars, but the Jets have made moves of a team that are aiming to make a run at it this season.

2 San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are nearing the end of Brock Purdy's rookie deal, and 2024 could be their core's last chance to win a Super Bowl.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have done a great job of assembling a loaded roster around Brock Purdy, who is under a $1 million cap hit this season.

However, the 24-year-old quarterback is eligible for a contract extension next offseason, and the San Francisco 49ers' front office is aware of this because of the actions they have taken this offseason.

The 49ers quietly shopped Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk - who has been seeking an extension, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract - prior to the draft.

Samuel has two years remaining on his contract, and it is unlikely he will sign another contract with San Francisco. Trading the 29-year-old next offseason is a real possibility, with reports indicating the 49ers would prioritize Aiyuk over Samuel.

Since Purdy could command a contract similar to the ones agreed upon across the league this offseason, this may be the last chance for this current iteration of the team to compete for a Super Bowl.

Things are going to get tricky in 2025, as the 49ers are $38 million over the cap.

Christian McCaffery signed a two-year contract with San Francisco earlier this offseason, so he is locked up through 2027. However, left tackle Trent Williams has held out of training camp, in hopes of striking a new deal, as his current contract has no guaranteed money remaining.

It's been a successful strategy for San Francisco - being able to afford high-end players at every position with Purdy being the cheapest quarterback in the league - but the clock is quickly ticking.

3 Cincinnati Bengals

This could be the final season with the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins combination.

Saying that the Super Bowl window will completely shut on the Cincinnati Bengals after this season may be a stretch, but it could be the final year with this core of players.

Tee Higgins is not going to be on the team in 2025. The Bengals had all offseason to sign the 25-year-old receiver, but with a Ja'Marr Chase extension on the horizon, Cincinnati must keep cap space available to afford the former LSU wideout.

With Joe Burrow as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league and Chase most likely commanding at least $30 million in an extension, the Bengals' duo will soon be taking up a majority of the cap space.

In terms of this season, Cincinnati is primed to bounce back after injuries were the main culprit of the Bengals' season falling apart last season. It's a projection, but Burrow should have more luck with health, and if he stays healthy, this team has a great chance to make a run at a Super Bowl.

As mentioned, the window will not be entirely closed, but consistently winning at a high level will be a tougher task with one of the highest-paid quarterbacks and receivers in the league in 2025 and beyond.

4 Dallas Cowboys

With key players up for contracts in the near future, this may be the start of a slow decline for the Cowboys.

For a team who was labeled as 'all-in' by owner Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys' offseason represented anything but that.

Dak Prescott - entering the final year of his contract, CeeDee Lamb - eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and Micah Parsons - eligible for a contract extension next offseason - are leaving the Cowboys' front office with their hands tied behind their backs. That is even more apparent with Prescott's contract situation.

The 30-year-old quarterback has all the leverage in negotiations. If Dallas let Prescott walk in free agency next offseason, the team will have to take on $40 million in dead cap in 2025 just for him not to be on the roster.

Also, the Cowboys do not have other options if Prescott leaves in free agency - Trey Lance has been a disappointment in training camp, struggling against the third-string defense, and this upcoming quarterback draft class is not a strong one.

Not to mention, Dallas will not be bad enough to be drafting near the top of the board. If they sign Prescott, he will most likely cost them at least $60 million per year - which would be a massive overpay - making it nearly impossible to build a formidable roster around their quarterback. Either way, it's a tough situation for the Cowboys' front office to navigate.

It is unlikely the Cowboys retain all three of these players, making this the most important season for the franchise in recent memory.

In a season with so much on the line, Dallas has remained stagnant while the rest of the conference has been aggressive in improving their rosters.

Because of that, we should not expect the Cowboys to compete for the Super Bowl. If Prescott wants to remain in Dallas past this season, he will have to make a deep run in the playoffs.

5 Cleveland Browns

With Deshaun Watson on an expensive contract and the Browns almost $60 million over the cap in 2025, Cleveland must win now.

Deshaun Watson's contract is going to prohibit the Cleveland Browns from building a competitive roster moving forward. The 2024 season could be the last time we view this team as legitimate contenders if the 28-year-old quarterback does not turn things around.

Cleveland is approximately $59.8 million over the cap in 2025 - with Watson as a $63.9 million cap hit - which is the second-worst cap situation heading into next offseason.

The Browns already had to restructure Amari Cooper's contract, converting $18.79 million of Cooper's base salary into a signing bonus, adding two void years, clearing a little over $15 million in cap space this season. The 30-year-old receiver is now fully guaranteed his previous $20 million salary, with $5 million in additional incentives. It's a move that proves Cleveland is all-in this season, while signaling the end of Cooper's time with the Browns.

Nick Chubb is coming off a gruesome torn ACL and MCL and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season. The 29-year-old running back will also be a free agent in 2025, and the parameters of the salary cap situation make it difficult to envision Chubb with the Browns past this season.

If Watson returns to anything remotely close to his days in Houston, then maybe Cleveland has some hope in 2025 and beyond. However, if things stay the course in 2024, it's going to be a tumultuous offseason this time next year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.