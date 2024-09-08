Key Takeaways Of the 32 teams in the NFL, just four have never appeared in a single Super Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions won championships before the merger but have yet to reach the title game in the Super Bowl era.

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have had chances to reach the Big Game but just couldn't get over the hump.

Of the 32 teams in the NFL , a dozen have never won the Super Bowl . And of those 12, four unfortunate franchises have never even reached the Big Game.

Two of the four have a rich tradition in the league, while the other two are expansion teams that have had some decent playoff success.

The Cleveland Browns had three solid cracks at reaching the Super Bowl during the 1980s. But three times in four years, they fell to the Denver Broncos , two of those losses coming in heartbreaking fashion.

Here is a closer look at the four teams (in alphabetical order) who have yet to appear in a Super Bowl.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Dynasties in NFL History Are the current Kansas City Chiefs already one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history?

1 Cleveland Browns

The Denver Broncos have been a playoff problem for the Cleveland Browns

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have been around since 1946 (minus three seasons in the '90s, of course) and have four NFL titles to their name. But those championships predated the existence of the Super Bowl, the last coming in 1964, two years before the first of what was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, which, of course, was won by the Green Bay Packers .

Cleveland has John Elway and the Denver Broncos mostly to blame for being on this list. While the Browns were a force in the AFC in the 1980s, Elway and the Broncos prevented them from reaching the Super Bowl three times in four years by beating them in the conference title game.

The heartbreak of the decade began after the Browns won the AFC Central in 1986 with a 12-4 record and then knocked off the New York Jets 23-20 in two overtimes in their first playoff game after getting a first-round bye.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Browns held a 20-13 lead with a little more than five minutes remaining and had the Broncos' offense pinned at its own 2-yard line. That's when Elway worked his magic and drove his team 98 yards for a game-tying touchdown in a series simply known as "The Drive." The Broncos ultimately won in overtime 23-20.

The following year, the Broncos held a 21-3 halftime lead in the AFC title game before Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar led the Browns to 21 third-quarter points. After the Broncos regained the lead in the fourth quarter, Kosar and the Browns were on the move again.

With 1:12 remaining, running back Earnest Byner took a handoff from Kosar on 2nd & 5 from the Denver 8. He was hit by Denver's Jeremiah Castille just before the 1-yard line, fumbled the ball, and the Browns recovered. The Broncos won 38-33 after taking a late safety.

They met again two years later with another Super Bowl berth on the line, but there wasn't much controversy in this one, as the Broncos cruised to a 37-21 victory. The only saving grace was that the Broncos lost in the Super Bowl all three times.

2 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions missed a golden opportunity to reach their first Super Bowl in 2023

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions won four NFL titles prior to the Super Bowl era, including three in six years in the 1950s, but they haven't had much luck since then.

From 1971 to 1990, the Lions made the playoffs just twice, going 0-2. In 1991, led by a young running back named Barry Sanders, the Lions were one win away from reaching their first Super Bowl.

Detroit won the NFC Central with a 12-4 record and saw Sanders lead the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also finished with 1,548 rushing yards.

Under Wayne Fontes, who was named Coach of the Year, Detroit made quick work of the Dallas Cowboys in their first postseason victory since 1962, winning 38-6. But Detroit's season came to an ugly end in the NFC title game with a 41-10 loss to the team now known as the Washington Commanders .

Detroit returned to the playoffs in 1993. In fact, the Lions saw plenty of success in the 1990s during the regular season but never managed any postseason glory. After their loss to Washington in the NFC Championship Game, the Lions made the playoffs five more times in the decade but went 0-5. From 1992 to 2022, the Lions went 0-8 in their playoff appearances.

The Lions had their best shot at reaching the Super Bowl during the 2023 season after winning the NFC North with a 12-5 record. They then notched their first playoff win in two decades with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams . Detroit then took care of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 31-23 in the Divisional Round, setting up a road meeting with the San Francisco 49ers .

The Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and held a 24-7 advantage at halftime. San Francisco, however, outscored Detroit 17-0 in the third quarter and scored 27 straight points in the second half to eke out a 34-31 victory.

3 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans blew a 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs while looking to play in their first conference championship game

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are the babies of this bunch, having joined the NFL in 2002.

Despite only being around for a little over two decades, the Texans have had plenty of success. Although they are the lone team in the NFL to have never reached a conference championship game, the Texans have made seven postseason appearances and have five playoff victories.

Houston's best chance to play for a conference championship may have been during the 2019 season. Under the direction of quarterback Deshaun Watson , the Texans finished first in the AFC South with a 10-6 mark. In their playoff opener, they escaped with a 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills .

Next up was Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs . Watson threw a pair of early touchdown passes, and Lonnie Johnson Jr. returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Texans enjoyed a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The lead didn't even last until the half. Mahomes threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 28-24 halftime lead. Kansas City ultimately scored 41 straight points to take a 41-24 lead in the third quarter en route to a 51-31 victory.

After failing to reach the playoffs in the three years that followed that tough loss, the Texans returned to the postseason in 2023 under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud .

The Texans won the AFC South and then cruised to a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the playoff opener. The Texans saw their season come to an end in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens , who came away with a 34-10 win.

4 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to the New England Patriots during the postseason in 2018

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like the Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been around long. The Jags came into the NFL with the Carolina Panthers as expansion teams in 1995, and both had early success.

The Jaguars reached the AFC title game in just their second season. Led by quarterback Mark Brunell, the Jaguars finished with a 9-7 record but then rattled off a pair of 30-27 playoff victories on the road.

In the Wild Card game, they pulled off an upset against the Buffalo Bills before doing the same against the Denver Broncos. Their Cinderella run came to an end against the New England Patriots , who posted a 20-6 victory in the conference championship game.

While the Jaguars came close in 1996, their best chance at a Super Bowl berth came during the 2017 season. Jacksonville finished with a 10-6 record, but then the Jags showed they could win a defensive game or an offensive shootout in the playoffs.

The Jags opened the postseason with a 10-3 win over the Bills and then outslugged the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, winning 45-42. That win set up another AFC Championship Game showdown with the Patriots. The Jags seemingly had the game in hand until a controversial whistle blew early in the fourth quarter.

With the Jags ahead 20-10, Jacksonville's Myles Jack stripped New England running back Dion Lewis of the ball, recovered it, and headed for an apparent touchdown. A whistle blew during the play, signaling the ball was dead.

Although Jacksonville got possession of the ball with 13 minutes left, Jack wasn't allowed to return the ball for a touchdown. From there, it was all downhill for the Jags.

Jacksonville went three-and-out, then surrendered a 21-yard Tom Brady-to-Danny Amendola pass on 3rd & 18. Brady hit Amendola on two touchdown passes in the final 8:44 as the Pats won 24-20.

The Jaguars also reached the AFC Championship Game during the 1999 season but fell to the Tennessee Titans 33-14.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.