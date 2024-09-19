Key Takeaways Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 12 have never won a Super Bowl.

Of the 12 teams that haven't won a Super Bowl, four have never even made an appearance in the game.

The Buffalo Bills famously lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s. The Minnesota Vikings have also lost all four of their appearances.

Of the 32 teams in the NFL today, a whopping 37.5% of them have never won a Super Bowl . That's 12 teams, by the way. And of those 12, four have never even made an appearance.

Others, of course, have made the Big Game multiple times but haven't been able to close the deal. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings , for instance, have been a combined eight times and have a record of 0-8.

Here is a closer look at the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

1 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals made their only Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The franchise currently known as the Arizona Cardinals is one of just two teams to have played every NFL season since the league began in 1920, but they still are one of the 12 teams to have never won a Super Bowl.

Playoff appearances were tough to come by for the franchise for a long time. From 1949, when they were still the Chicago Cardinals, until 1973, when they were the St. Louis Cardinals, they made just one postseason appearance. And from 1949 to 2007, the Cardinals had only two playoff wins.

In 2008, however, with quarterback Kurt Warner leading the way, the Cardinals went 9-7 during the regular season but then rattled off three playoff victories to make their first Super Bowl appearance. But they ultimately came up short to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 43, losing 27-23.

In the 2015 season, the Cardinals returned to the NFC Championship Game but were thumped by the Carolina Panthers 49-15.

2 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had a shot at their first Super Bowl but blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots to end their 2016 season

Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

It took the Atlanta Falcons a while to get rolling in the NFL, as they failed to make the playoffs in their first 12 seasons of existence.

In 1978, they put together their second winning season at 9-7, finishing second in the NFC West. The Falcons won their first-ever playoff game, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-13, but then fell short against the Dallas Cowboys , losing 27-20.

The Falcons reached the Super Bowl for the first of two times after going 14-2 in 1998. They knocked off the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs before falling to the Denver Broncos 34-19 in Super Bowl 33.

Their best shot at a Super Bowl title came during the 2016 season when quarterback Matt Ryan was named NFL MVP after leading the Falcons to an 11-5 record. After beating the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, they faced the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

In that game, they infamously blew a 28-3 lead and fell 34-28 in overtime.

3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills infamously lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993

Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

You can't get much closer to winning a Super Bowl without actually hoisting the Lombardi Trophy than the Buffalo Bills. The Bills reached the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1990 to 1993 and lost every time.

The most heartbreaking one, of course, came against the New York Giants in Super Bowl 25. The Bills trailed late by a count of 20-19, but they marched down to the Giants' 30-yard line with eight seconds to play.

Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly spiked the ball to stop the clock and set up a potential 47-yard, game-winning field goal by kicker Scott Norwood. Norwood famously missed wide right, and the Bills came up empty for the first of four straight seasons. They were blown out the next three years, once by the team now known as the Washington Commanders and twice by the Dallas Cowboys.

From 2000 to 2016, the Bills didn't make the postseason once but have since turned things around. They've only missed the playoffs once since 2017 and reached the AFC title game in the 2020 season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-24.

4 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers nearly upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 38

Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers came into the NFL as an expansion team in 1995 and made their way to the NFC Championship Game in just their second season, losing to the Green Bay Packers.

They got over the hump in the 2003 season when they finished with an 11-5 record and made their way to their first Super Bowl appearance.

After winning the NFC South, they posted playoff wins over the Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Rams , and Philadelphia Eagles, setting up a meeting with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 38.

Led by quarterback Jake Delhomme, the Panthers hung with Tom Brady and the Pats but fell short when Adam Vinatieri booted a late field goal to give New England a 32-29 victory. Carolina returned to the conference championship two years later but lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Led by NFL MVP Cam Newton, the Panthers returned to play in Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season, but fell to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 24-10.

5 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals came up short in the Super Bowl twice against the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl twice in the 1980s by a combined nine points, the Cincinnati Bengals made their third trip to the Big Game at the end of the 2021 season.

Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow , the Bengals won the AFC North with a 10-7 record before pulling out three thrilling playoff victories.

In their playoff opener, the Bengals outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. Cincinnati then eked out a 19-16 victory over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans before knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals squared off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 but came up short, falling 23-20.

6 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns couldn't get past John Elway and the Denver Broncos in the 1980s

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If not for the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns would have earned a berth in the Super Bowl during the 1980s. The two teams met in the AFC Championship Game three times in four years, and it was the Broncos who came out on top each time. Twice, it was in dramatic fashion.

In the 1986 season, the Browns won the AFC Central with a 12-4 record. They defeated the New York Jets 23-20 in overtime and then faced John Elway and the Broncos with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

After taking the lead with 5:02 remaining, the Browns saw Elway march his team 98 yards on 15 plays for a game-tying touchdown in a series simply known as "The Drive." Denver won 23-20 in overtime.

The following season, the Browns again lost to the Broncos in heartbreaking fashion in a game often referred to as "The Fumble."

Cleveland running back Earnest Byner fumbled near the goal line shortly after the Broncos scored to take a 38-31 lead. Denver's Jeremiah Castille made the hit on Byner at the Denver 3-yard line and then recovered the ball, crushing Cleveland's hopes for a victory. Denver won 38-33.

Two seasons later, they met for the third time in four years. This one wasn't nearly as dramatic, as the Broncos won 37-21. Since then, the Browns have made the playoffs just four times.

7 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions nearly made their first trip to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It's not far-fetched to say the Detroit Lions were the laughingstock of the NFL from 1963 to 1990, a span during which they made the playoffs just three times and never won a postseason game.

But not long after drafting running back Barry Sanders with the third overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, the Lions won the NFC Central in 1991 with a 12-4 record and reached the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to Washington 41-10. After missing the postseason in 1992, the Lions reached the playoffs three straight years, losing in the first round each time.

The Lions have never earned a trip to the Super Bowl, but they returned to the NFC Championship Game in 2023, blowing a double-digit lead in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

8 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have never appeared in a conference championship game

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans didn't become an NFL franchise until 2002 and didn't have their first winning season until 2009. The Texans didn't take part in a postseason game until the 2011 season, when they won their first division title and then won their first playoff game, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 31-10.

From 2015 to 2019, the Texans made the playoffs four out of five seasons and had two playoff victories. The Texans are 5-7 all-time in the playoffs but remain the only NFL team to have never appeared in a conference championship game.

9 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were thwarted twice by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the NFL as an expansion team with the Carolina Panthers in 1995. Like the Panthers, they had early success, reaching the conference championship in their second year of existence, but fell to the New England Patriots 20-6.

They returned to the postseason the next three years and reached the AFC Championship Game again in the 1999 season after posting a 14-2 record. After defeating the Miami Dolphins 62-7 in the playoffs, the Jags came up short to the Tennessee Titans with a Super Bowl berth on the line, falling 33-14.

In the 2017 season, the Jaguars returned to the AFC title game but lost to the Patriots 24-20.

10 Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers made their only Super Bowl appearance during the 1994 season

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The San Diego/ Los Angeles Chargers have always been a fun team with a high-powered offense, led by big-time quarterbacks. NFL legends Dan Fouts, Drew Brees, and Philip Rivers have led the Chargers' offensive attacks over the years, but it was Stan Humphries that guided the franchise to its only Super Bowl berth.

Humphries came to the Chargers in 1992 after making five starts in two seasons with Washington. He came five years after Fouts played his last game for the Chargers. In his third year with the Chargers in 1994, Humphries led San Diego to a division title with an 11-5 record.

After defeating the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, the Chargers faced the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 29, where they lost 49-26. They reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2007 season but lost to the New England Patriots.

11 Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have gone 0-4 in Super Bowl appearances

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Like the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings are 0-for-4 in Super Bowl appearances. Although they didn't reach the title game in three straight seasons, they did make four Super Bowl appearances in an eight-season span from 1969 to 1976.

The Vikings made their first Super Bowl appearance at the conclusion of the 1969 season after finishing with a 12-2 record. The Vikings won the NFL Championship with a 27-7 win over the Cleveland Browns but then fell to the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 in Super Bowl 4.

Minnesota reached the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons after winning the NFC Central in 1973 and 1974. In Super Bowl 8, they lost to the Miami Dolphins 24-7 and then fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6 in Super Bowl 9.

The Vikings made their final Super Bowl appearance after going 11-2-1 in 1976, but lost to the Oakland Raiders 32-14 in Super Bowl 11. Since then, the Vikings have reached the NFC Championship Game six times, coming up short in all of them.

12 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans came up just short against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 34

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Originally the Houston Oilers, who were one of the original AFL teams in 1960, the Tennessee Titans franchise has taken part in one Super Bowl but reached the conference championship four other times, including back-to-back seasons in 1978 and 1979.

After leaving Houston, the team was named the Tennessee Oilers for two seasons, in 1997 and 1998, and they became the Tennessee Titans in 1999 and reached the Super Bowl for the first time.

The Titans went 13-3 in 1999 and then rattled off playoff victories over the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts before knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-14 in the AFC title game.

In Super Bowl 34, they fell to the St. Louis Rams 23-16. Since then, the Titans have reached the AFC Championship Game twice but lost to the Oakland Raiders (2002 season) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2019 season).

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.