Highlights The 2024 NFL offseason saw multiple teams unveil new alternate uniforms, with some, like the Vikings' 'Winter Warrior', gaining attention.

Not all alternate uniforms were a hit, as the Giants' 'Century Red' throwbacks faced social media ridicule upon release this spring.

Alongside new alternate uniforms, some teams revealed changes, like the Jets drawing inspiration from their 1980s throwbacks for their regular attire.

This offseason was very active on the uniform front.

Six NFL teams unveiled new alternate uniforms this offseason, with some notable standouts being the Minnesota Vikings' 'Winter Warrior' alternates, and the Detroit Lions' 'Honolulu Blue' alternates that just pop out at you.

Of course, not all the alternates introduced this spring and summer received widespread praise, as the New York Giants released their Century Red alternate throwbacks, which were ridiculed all over social media.

Some other notable debuts (or returns) include the Jacksonville Jaguars' 'Prowler Throwbacks', resembling the team's original look, as they celebrate their 30th season in the NFL.

The New York Jets redesigned their uniforms altogether, as they adopted their 1980s throwbacks as their new regular uniforms. However, they also added a throwback that resembles their original look from the 60s.

Now, let's get to when we'll see some of these alternate uniforms make their on-field debuts.

When Teams Will Be Wearing Their Alternate Uniforms This Season

Many teams have yet to announce when they'll showcase their alternate looks.

Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

We have several dates marked down on the calendar, as announced by teams, for when they will be wearing their alternate uniforms this season. This includes uniforms that were introduced prior to 2024.

Complete NFL Alternate Uniform Schedule Week Date Team Opponent Alternate 1 Sept. 8 Giants Vikings 1920s 'Century Red' Throwbacks 2 Sept. 12 Dolphins Bills Aqua Throwbacks 4 Sept. 29 Falcons Saints Red-helmet Throwbacks 5 Oct. 3 Falcons Buccaneers All-black Throwbacks 5 Oct. 6 Broncos Raiders 1977 Orange Crush Throwbacks 5 Oct. 6 Jaguars Colts 1995 'Prowler Throwbacks' 5 Oct. 6 Texans Bills 'H-Town' Alternates 6 Oct. 10 49ers Seahawks 1994 Road Throwbacks 6 Oct. 10 Seahawks 49ers 1990s Throwbacks 6 Oct. 14 Jets Bills 1968 'The Classic' Throwbacks 7 Oct. 20 Packers Texans White Alternate Helmets 8 Oct. 27 Buccaneers Falcons 'Creamsicle' Throwbacks 8 Oct. 27 Bengals Eagles All-White Alternates 8 Oct. 27 49ers Cowboys 1994 Home Throwbacks 9 Oct. 31 Jets Texans All-Black Alternates 9 Nov. 3 Giants Commanders 1980s Throwbacks 9 Nov. 3 Eagles Jaguars Kelly Green Throwbacks 10 Nov. 10 Texans Lions 'Battle Red' Alternates 10 Nov. 10 Jaguars Vikings All-White Alternates 12 Nov. 24 Colts Lions 'Indiana Nights' Alternates 13 Nov. 28 Dolphins Packers White Throwbacks 15 Dec. 16 Vikings Bears 'Winter Warrior' Alternates 16 Dec. 22 Falcons Giants Red-helmet Throwbacks 16 Dec. 22 Colts Titans All-White Alternates 16 Dec. 29 Eagles Cowboys Kelly Green Throwbacks 17 Dec. 30 49ers Lions 1994 Home Throwbacks 18 Jan. 4/5 Broncos Chiefs 1977 Throwbacks

That's what we know for now, as some teams will announce their uniform schedule closer to the season.

You'll notice that the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are also included on the schedule so far, as the Broncos relaunched their 'Orange Crush' throwbacks this offseason, while the Texans released their "H-Town Made" collection.

Other Alternate Gear Unveiled This Offseason

Several teams introduced standalone tweaks, including alternate helmets and pants.

Besides the alternate uniforms and throwback uniforms teams are set to debut this season, we also saw several cases of teams simply unveiling alternate helmets, or making adjustments to their uniforms.

The Jets for example, will be reverting to their classic white-helmet look resembling their original look, and the Browns will be reverting to a white facemask, which reverts back to their traditional look.

Here are some other notable changes or additions to uniforms we'll be seeing this season.

The Baltimore Ravens will debut their "Purple Rising" helmet, which is metallic purple with a gold facemask, and their logo has shifted to a front-facing Raven.

The Green Bay Packers have introduced an all-new white alternate helmet, with a white shell and white facemasks. This helmet will be paired with an all-white uniform combo.

In addition to their "Prowler Throwback" set, the Jaguars will also debut a new "Shell White" alternate helmet, which will be paired with an all-white uniform.

The Washington Commanders are reverting to a part of their history, as gold pants will be brought back into their rotation. The gold pants were last seen in 2018, prior to the team's name change.

We'll learn more about what alternate uniforms we'll see and when, as we get closer to the season. Which uniform are you looking forward to seeing the most?