Key Takeaways The Browns and Dolphins might trade depth because of unforeseen struggles.

Davante Adams' frustration may lead to Rodgers' reunion in New York.

Giants, Saints to rebuild after missing playoffs.

Several NFL teams are poached at the trade deadline every year for their talents. By the halfway point of the season, teams typically have a good idea of who will make the playoffs and who won't. Now that the trade deadline was pushed back a week compared to previous years, it should be even more active.

When it comes time for the trade deadline, teams looking to acquire new players reach out to teams that clearly won't make the playoffs or have become disappointing. This works out because playoff teams can improve their rosters mid-season while struggling teams can earn much-needed draft capital for future years.

Last year, we saw several teams offload their talent, including the Washington Commanders , who traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat. This year, several teams like the Commanders will be called by other teams as they look to improve their rosters.

Depending on how this season plays out, these teams will likely receive some phone calls at the trade deadline.

1 Las Vegas Raiders

After Minshew won the Raiders starting quarterback job, Davante Adams may request a trade.

Davante Adams preferred Aidan O'Connell to become the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback, and since that didn't happen, it could become his breaking point for wanting out. Now that it's been determined that Gardner Minshew will be the Raiders starting quarterback to begin the 2024 season, it will be fascinating to see what this team looks like over the first few weeks of the season.

Minshew wasn't impressive this preseason. He performed poorly against the second-string Dallas Cowboys, finishing with a 47.6% completion percentage. Based on the approach of starting Minshew, it seems evident that the Raiders are destined for a rebuild.

Adams' contract has an opt-out after this season, but if he were to be traded, he'd technically be under contract through 2026. If the New York Jets are amidst a playoff run, don't be surprised if Aaron Rodgers is pressuring the front office to acquire his former WR1.

2 Cleveland Browns

If the Browns continue to struggle, they're going to receive several calls about their wide receiver corps.

With Deshaun Watson still recovering from shoulder surgery last season, there's a legitimate chance that the Cleveland Browns will disappoint once again. Expectations have been high for the Browns since they traded Watson, but the outlook for this season doesn't look as promising as Watson was held out of the entire preseason.

If the Browns trip up in the first half of the season, it might be time for the team to offload some of those talented wide receivers that they have.

Cleveland Browns WR Depth Chart Player Final Year of Contract Amari Cooper 2024 Jerry Jeudy 2027 Elijah Moore 2024 Cedric Tillman 2026 David Bell 2025 Jamari Thrash 2027

Of the Browns' three starting wide receivers, two of them are set to hit free agency after this season. Considering there were already some brief discussions about an Amari Cooper trade to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk , it's clear that the Browns WR1 isn't safe.

If Watson clearly isn't back to his normal self and the Browns begin to drop a few games, you can expect at least one of Cooper or Elijah Moore to be traded at the deadline.

3 New York Giants

Azeez Ojulari had an impressive rookie year, but hasn't been the same since.

The New York Giants are going to be a fascinating team to watch this season. After making a playoff run in 2022, the Giants missed the playoffs last season with a 6-11 record. They're still going to be starting Daniel Jones, coming off a torn ACL, on a rather young team. If they don't improve in a competitive NFC East, the Giants may start to trade some pieces and potentially fire Brian Daboll or Joe Schoen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones' 3.8 interception percentage through six games last year would've been the highest in the NFL, ahead of Mac Jones who finished with a 3.5 interception percentage.

It seems unlikely that the Giants will completely turn things around in 2024, so teams will likely be inquiring about several players by the time of the trade deadline. Maybe the most intriguing player who would most likely become available would be edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari had an impressive rookie season with eight sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for a loss. Since then, he's missed 16 games over two seasons. Now that the Giants traded for Brian Burns to play opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux , the Giants could be receptive to trading Ojulari, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Since the Giants don't have much to offer, if they don't plan on extending Ojulari, acquiring some draft capital would make sense. For Ojulari, it would give him a fresh start on a defense that likely has more talent.

4 Miami Dolphins

If the playoffs become out of reach, the Dolphins could trade some of their acquisitions from this recent offseason.

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins have definitely made several key additions to their team. As they look to compete with the Buffalo Bills and Jets, they beefed up their secondary and defensive line through free agency.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Key Additions Player Contract Jordyn Brooks, LB Three-year, $26.2 million Aaron Brewer, OC Three-year, $21 million Kendall Fuller, CB Two-year, $15 million Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE One-year, $3.2 million Odell Beckham Jr., WR One-year, $3 million Jordan Poyer, S One-year, $2 million Calais Campbell, DL One-year, $2 million Isaiah Wynn, OT One-year, $1.8 million Marcus Maye, S One-year, $1.3 million

The Dolphins signed a plethora of one-year contracts this offseason, and some of those players could become available if they fall behind in the AFC East.

The names that make the most sense that would be available for trade include Ogbah, Poyer, Campbell, or Maye. Yes, they would lose talent at the safety or defensive line group, but these are position groups that the Dolphins have other talent that they can get through the rest of the season without. These players would also likely warrant some type of trade value, which would make it worthwhile for the Dolphins to engage in a trade with them.

No matter if the Dolphins want to trade these players or not, if they're struggling in the first half of the season, the phone lines are going to ring.

5 New Orleans Saints

Eventually, the Saints will need to rebuild, which could be ramped up by trading Alvin Kamara or Demario Davis.

If there's one team that seems destined to fail in 2024, it's the New Orleans Saints . They were the clear favorites to win the NFC South last season with the addition of Derek Carr , yet they finished just behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . As many of their core players begin to reach the end of their careers, the Saints need to reach a place where they can rebuild.

Between Alvin Kamara and Demario Davis , the Saints have two aging players that they should still be able to see a nice return from. Both players are some of the best at their position, and under contract until 2025. They could easily become contributors to a Super Bowl contender.

Where it makes sense to trade both of these players is the fact that they're both slowly beginning to decline. For a team like the Saints who might not be competing for a playoff spot in 2024, it makes more sense to acquire the draft capital when they can.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.