Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may struggle in 2024 after losing key defensive players and relying on Baker Mayfield's 2023 success.

The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing history seems set to continue due to an underwhelming offseason, particularly compared to their NFC East rivals.

The Miami Dolphins may struggle to return to the playoffs due to key losses like Christian Wilkins, while the AFC has improved around them.

Coming out of the 2023 campaign, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl, the NFL seems to be wide open heading into the 2024 season.

While there's still plenty of time before the opening kickoff, teams will soon be heading to training camp with the hopes of making the playoffs, because once you're in the dance, you never know what can happen.

On the flip side, it's very tough for playoff teams to make it back the following season. Take last season for example, as six playoff teams from 2022 missed the 2023 postseason. It happens all the time in the NFL, so you can be sure not all 14 playoff teams from 2023 are making it back this coming season.

Let's take a look at five playoff teams from 2023 who may miss the playoffs due to their underwhelming offseasons.

Related Ranking The 2024 NFL Schedule's 5 International Games International fans will see some intriguing matchups during the 2024 NFL season.

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ultimate overachievers from 2023 will have a hard time replicating last season's success

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

If there is any team from the 2023 season who outdid themselves, it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To the surprise of most experts, the Bucs won the NFC South and then went on to blow out the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

A huge part of Tampa Bay's success was former #1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield. The quarterback set career highs in yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts, and completion percentage while earning a Pro Bowl selection and finishing third in AP Comeback Player of the Year votes. If they want any chance of making the playoffs, Mayfield needs to replicate his 2023 success.

Baker Mayfield's 2023 Season Stats Category Numbers Completion % 64.3 Passing Yards 4,044 Passing Touchdowns 28 Interceptions 10

Though Mayfield was excellent, the defense carried the team last season; they ranked sixth in points allowed and fifth in rushing yards against. The defense lost Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, and Carlton Davis and added Randy Gregory, and Bryce Hall. They hope second round draft pick Chris Braswell can get to the quarterback as much as he did at Alabama (8.5 sacks in 2023).

The biggest addition of the offseason is Graham Barton, a versatile offensive lineman who can play any position on the line. He's a mauler with a bright future, and very well may have been one of the biggest steals of the draft at pick 26 in the first round.

The problem for the Bucs is everyone else in the NFC. The Atlanta Falcons added Kirk Cousins, which instantly makes them contenders in the division, and the Carolina Panthers upgraded on both sides of the ball, specifically on offense, after adding Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks. The entire NFC North has a legitimate shot at making the playoffs, while the East and West are capable of sending at least two of their own.

The Buccaneers added some pieces to offset losses, but they didn't do nearly enough to keep up with everyone else and very well may find themselves on the outside looking in next season.

2 Dallas Cowboys

A talented team who continues to disappoint will live up to their reputation

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was two years old. On January 28, 1996, the Barry Switzer led Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in the 28 seasons that have been played since, the boys in blue have not made it back to the NFC Championship game.

The Cowboys' season had as many ups and downs as they started slow at 2-3 before winning nine of their last 12 and stealing the NFC East from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offseason for the Eagles has been par for the course; with GM Howie Roseman at the helm, they've made great move after great move. The pressure was on the Cowboys to make moves to keep up with Philly. They didn't.

During the first few days of the whirlwind of free agency, the biggest move made by owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones was the re-signing of long snapper Trent Sieg, which could be understandable because they may be punting often. They then signed MLB Eric Kendricks, and recently brought back Ezekiel Elliott, whose name is bigger than his game at this point in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world. With a value of $9 billion, they are worth almost $2 billion more than the next highest valued franchise, the New York Yankees ($7.1 Billion).

Their losses were much more formidable than their gains;

Key Losses: Tyler Biadasz, Tony Pollard, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyron Smith

Tyler Biadasz, Tony Pollard, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyron Smith Key Additions: Ezekiel Elliott, Tyler Guyton, Marshawn Kneeland, Cooper Beebe

A major reason why the Cowboys may miss out on the playoffs in 2024 is because their rivals got better, while they got worse. The Eagles look like the clearcut winner of the NFC East with the Washington Commanders pushing the Cowboys for the number two spot.

The entire NFC North got better this offseason, making it tougher to settle for a wild card spot, while the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers look poised to both make the dance. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys a game or two out of the playoffs.

3 Miami Dolphins

A team with a lot of weapons that can never seem to hold it together will miss the boat in 2024

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were 9-3 and in first place after Week 13 of the 2023 season; the Buffalo Bills were 6-6 and in second place by three games. Over the final five weeks of the regular season, the Dolphins went 2-3 while the Bills won out and stole the AFC East from Mike McDaniel's squad.

Statistically, the offense was the best in the NFL in 2023; they ranked first in total and passing yards and sixth in rushing yards.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns but turned the ball over 19 times (5th most in the league).

Raheem Mostert rushed for 1,012, De'Von Achane ran for 800 of his own

Tyreek Hill led the league in receiving with 1,799 yards, with Jaylen Waddle also eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark.

Last season, turnovers were a problem, injuries plagued the team, and the offense was inconsistent at bad times. Defensively, they were one of the league's best against the run, thanks primarily to Christian Wilkins, one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. The bad news is that he left for the Las Vegas Raiders and signed a four-year, $110 million contract.

On top of losing Wilkins, the Dolphins also parted ways with edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard. Chop Robinson was drafted, and Kendal Fuller was signed to offset their losses, but more was lost than gained.

Looking at the AFC East, the Bills and the Jets are threats to take the crown, while almost every team in the AFC (other than the New England Patriots) could legitimately challenge for a wild card berth. Only seven teams make the playoffs, and chances are that the Dolphins won't be one of them.

4 Pittsburgh Steelers

Moves were made, but the Steelers didn't do enough to keep pace

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their final three games of the season and were able to sneak into the playoffs through the backdoor. Their quarterback situation was a mess all season long, and their offense, in general, was nothing worth writing home about. Their defense was middle of the road, but the area that pushed them over the hump was the +11 turnover differential (good for second most in the league).

Pittsburgh hasn't had a bad offseason. They added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to their quarterback room; Wilson will start. Patrick Queen left the rival Baltimore Ravens to play linebacker in the Steel City. A handful of uninspiring receivers were brought in to fill the void left by Diontae Johnson's departure.

Omar Khan chose offensive linemen Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the first two rounds and talented Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round. These picks may pan out in the future, it's hard to count on them to make that much of an impression immediately.

The AFC North may be the toughest division in football. The Ravens added Derrick Henry, the Bengals get Joe Burrow back from injury, and the Cleveland Browns could be dangerous if Deshaun Watson plays like the QB of old. The six games that the Steelers play against these teams will all be hard fought tossups.

Unfortunately for head coach Mike Tomlin and his Steelers, they just don't seem to have done enough to keep pace in their division while also fighting off the rest of the AFC.

5 Cleveland Browns

Flacco-magic and a great defense led the Browns to the playoffs last season, but 2024 will be a different story

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns rode the arm of the ageless Joe Flacco in 2023 right into the playoffs as they won four of their last five games to earn the fifth seed in the AFC. Though they were blown out in the Wildcard Round, many still consider the season a success.

Deshaun Watson's season was cut short in week ten after a shoulder injury that required surgery. Before his injury, he had averaged only 185 yards per game, though the Browns record with him as starting quarterback was 5-1. The Browns, did, however, boast the league's best defense even though the offense was inconsistent and rarely dangerous.

Heading into 2024 in arguably the toughest division in football, the Browns are not close to a sure thing to make the playoffs. In a conference with virtually every team a playoff contender, Cleveland could very well be that team this season: they could be the franchise who made the playoffs one season only to fall off a cliff the following.

The only notable addition is Jerry Jeudy, who was traded to Cleveland for a couple of late draft picks. Jeudy took a step back in 2023 statistically, but if he can bounce back with Watson doing the same, the Browns had a nice trio of receivers with Jeudy, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore. Their offseason losses weren't spectacular either, as Flacco and linebackers Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki all walked in free agency.

WIthout a first round pick, the Browns drafted Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the second round and Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter in the third round. Both picks can be considered solid, but not many experts have Cleveland as a team who aced the draft.

The Browns' offseason has been ho-hum, and in the competitive AFC, that's just not good enough. Though their defense will keep them in every game, and the offense will have some impressive outings, it would be more surprising to see them in the playoffs then left out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference