Highlights The NFL has new kickoff rules influenced by the XFL.

Teams are scouting former XFL kick returners like Juwan Manigo.

Manigo excelled in the UFL and could benefit from the new NFL rules.

There are new kickoff rules in place for the NFL this year that could change special teams as we know it.

The new rules originally debuted in the XFL, so perhaps it's only natural that teams might look to former XFL players to sign as kick returners.

Reports suggest that the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans have reached out to Juwan "Sonic" Manigo, who now plays for the UFL's Arlington Renegades, about returning kicks for them.

Manigo signed with Arlington before the XFL merged with the USFL to become the UFL. The 26-year-old has also played two seasons in the LFA league in Mexico.

Manigo Came Close to 1,000 Yards Last Season

He has yet to play a down in the NFL

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As a reminder, here's how the new kickoff rules will work in the NFL. Kickoffs will still be from the 35-yard line (the 20-yard line after a safety) but now all players on the kicking team, except for the kicker, will line up on the receiving team's 40-yard line. The kicker will not be allowed to cross the 50-yard line until the ball either touches the ground or an opposing player who is in the landing zone -- more on that below -- or the end zone. The 10 kicking team players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Juwan Manigo had 954 kick return yards last season in the UFL.

The receiving team will have a five-yard setup zone between the 35- and 30-yard lines, and that team must position at least nine players inside it. At least seven players must have their foot on the 35, which is called the restraining line, and those in the zone who are not on the 35 must be lined up outside the hashes. The nine players in the setup zone will not be allowed to move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone.

Receiving teams will be allowed up to two players in the landing zone, and these returners will be able to move any time before or during the kick.

The landing zone is the area between the receiving team's goal line and the 20-yard-line. A kick that falls short of the 20 will be treated like an out-of-bounds kickoff and the receiving team will get the ball at the 40.

Any kick that falls within the landing zone must be returned. If a kick lands in the end zone after first falling in the landing zone, it can be returned or downed with a touchback to the 20. Otherwise, if a kick lands in the end zone and is downed, it's a touchback to the 30. Same for kicks that land in the end zone and go out-of-bounds or sail through the end zone. Fair catches won't be allowed.

Juwan Manigo UFL Stats 2023 Stat Manigo Kick Return Yards 954 Receiving Yards 32 Punt Return Yards 123 Receiving Touchdowns 0 Rushing Yards -5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

There's been a lot of speculation that the new rules will make it easier for speedy and shifty kick returners to pile up yards and perhaps take it to the house more often.

Which brings us back to Manigo. The Delaware Valley University product could be an enticing player for a team with special-teams needs. At 5'7", Manigo probably can't contribute as a wide receiver from the line of scrimmage -- he had just 32 receiving yards and -5 rushing yards in 10 games.

That said, he was second in the UFL with 954 kick return yards on 43 attempts.

With the new rules in place, the speedy Manigo could shine.

Sources: NBC Sports, AtoZSports

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.