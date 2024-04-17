Highlights Rookie running backs are capable of Year 1 success despite the devaluation of the position.

The 2024 NFL Draft class features intriguing and capable running back prospects.

The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants are three great landing spots for a rookie RB.

The 2024 NFL Draft class isn’t deep at the running back position, but there are a few prospects who can enjoy immediate success on the right team.

As we know, the NFL doesn’t value the running back position as it once did. True bell cow backs, the guys who routinely handle 300-plus touches, are an endangered species in the NFL. Six such backs cracked the 300 touch plateau in 2023 (one more finished with 299). That number was nine in 2013, and 15 in 2003 — including five with over 400 touches.

It’s a new game today, but a team’s ground game still plays a vital role in its ability to navigate a long season, create offensive balance, and claw their way to gritty wins, particularly in the postseason when hogging time and limiting possessions can be the difference between eking out a tough win and heading home.

We’re not likely to see a player handle 400 touches in 2024, but 300 is still attainable for the upper echelon of the position. Banking on 300 touches from a rookie can be risky, but scenarios exist in which a first-year running back can enjoy and deliver immediate success in 2024.

There are a number of teams who have a theoretical need at running back, or who could put a potential draftee in a position to handle ample volume. We’re going to focus specifically on the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.

2024 NFL Draft Class Features Talent at Running Back

Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is the latest Longhorn ready to make an NFL splash

Credit: Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft class isn’t overflowing with impact running back prospects, nor is there a slam dunk a la Bijan Robinson in 2023.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t pairings that could produce quality production in 2024. So often, especially at the running back position, it’s the opportunity for volume versus sheer physical ability that ultimately determines how well a first-year back will perform.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There hasn't been a running back selected with the No. 1 overall pick since 1995 when Ki-Jana Carter went to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While there isn’t necessarily a consensus among draft gurus and talent evaluators, the following running backs are considered to be the top prospects at the position.

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Jonathon Brooks is coming off a torn ACL suffered in November, so it’s reasonable to anticipate that his best will come during the second half. He has been compared to former Longhorn and NFL running back Jamaal Charles thanks to his speed and acceleration.

Trey Benson, Florida State

Trey Benson logged a 4.39 40-yard dash at 6'0", 216 pounds, so intrigued scouts and personnel executives will eye him for their team’s backfield. Benson only carried the rock 316 times total throughout his collegiate career, a green or red flag depending on one’s perspective.

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Jaylen Wright is an electric-but-unrefined runner who has explosive ability. His ultimate ceiling may be determined by how much technical feel he can pick up at the pro level.

Blake Corum, Michigan

Blake Corum doesn’t have a glamorous prospect profile, but he offers solid downhill running ability and power, toughness, leadership, and extensive college production.

This is not intended to serve as a comprehensive account of every intriguing running back prospect whose name may be called on draft day. But these four are worth watching in particular to see if they land on a team that will deploy them early and often.

GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Pospects - Running Backs Overall Rank Running Back School 29th Jonathon Brooks Texas 50th Blake Corum Michigan 63rd Ray Davis Kentucky 94th Trey Benson Florida State

Bills, Cowboys, Giants Offer Opportunity for Rookie RB to Excel

Appealing roles and heavy volume available for first-year backs

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator ahead of the Bills’ Week 11 demolition of the New York Jets, and leaned heavily into the run game. James Cook established a 333-touch pace from that point. The question is, do the Bills consider Cook, clocking in around 5'10", 190 pounds, the type of back who can withstand a beefier workload, especially if the run game is going to be more of a focus in the post-Stefon Diggs era?

Staying in New York, the Giants are currently set to replace the face of their franchise, Saquon Barkley, with Devin Singletary, who signed a three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million. Singletary logged a career high 246 touches, but produced a modest 4.4 yards per clip — the lowest of his career. It’s certainly possible — perhaps likely to some — that Singletary is best deployed as a complementary back. If that’s the case, the G-Men will need to call a runner’s name in this year’s draft.

Finally, the Cowboys round out this particular list of NFL teams ripe for a rookie running back takeover. Given that the Cowboys’ running back room currently features Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle, it’s easy to envision them addressing the position via the draft.

Last year’s primary back, Tony Pollard, accounted for 34.2% of the team’s touches, a hefty piece of the offense, and a degree of volume that begs for a dynamic prospect capable of serving as the lead runner.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.