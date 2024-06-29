Highlights Jayden Daniels is a promising talent, drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson.

The Washington Commanders' success with Daniels depends on their improved offensive line.

Daniels' impressive college career and early NFL performance have opponents "scared to death."

A lot of attention, understandably so, has been placed on the number-one draft pick Caleb Williams as he works to bring the Chicago Bears back to playoff contention.

That said, don't sleep on the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

Daniels was sometimes referred to in the pre-draft buildup as a possible sleeper choice if Chicago didn't take Williams. Now we're starting to see why.

During a panel discussion on ESPN, reporter Jeremy Fowler said opposing NFL teams are "scared to death" of Daniels.

Daniels Could Be a Star

The former LSU QB is impressing early

Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that various team sources he spoke to across the league about big-picture topics brought up Daniels unprompted.

I've had multiple people this week bring up unprompted like 'I am kinda scared to death of what Washington could be with Jayden Daniels' because he's got the high-end running ability like some of these other quarterbacks we've seen come in, but he's more advanced as a passer.

Fowler then said the people he talked to compared Daniels to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Fowler also noted that the Commanders' offensive line, which allowed 65 sacks in 2023, could be an obstacle to Daniels' and Washington's potential success. Those 65 sacks had the Commanders tied for second-most in the NFL last season.

Daniels played his college football at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, and he had 12,749 passing yards and threw for 89 touchdowns while rushing for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Award.

The number-two overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels racked up a bunch of awards in 2023. He took home the Heisman Trophy and the Walter Camp Award. He was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and Sporting News College Football Player of the Year.

He got the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given out to the best college quarterback, as well as the similar Manning Award. He also earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, which is given to the best upperclassmen QB.

He was a consensus All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, as well.

Now he's with the Commanders as Washington looks to rebuild. The Commanders have been a moribund franchise in recent years and the selection of Daniels could help them escape the doldrums, if he's successful.

Jayden Daniels College Career Totals Stat Daniels Games 55 Passing Yards 12,749 Completion Percentage 66.3% Passing Touchdowns 89 Interceptions 20 Rushing Yards 3,307 Rushing Touchdowns 34

And if the offensive line holds. A shaky offensive line can, at worst, stunt a rookie QB's development. Even if that doesn't happen, a leaky line could help defenses neutralize Daniels' running and passing talents.

On the other hand, a running quarterback can evade and slow a pass rush. If Daniels were a mostly stationary pocket passer, the Commanders might have more to worry about.

All that said, if Fowler is hearing whispers around the league that Daniels is putting fear into opposing teams, that suggests that the rookie is wowing in practice. Success in practice doesn't always translate to success in games, but it has to be a good sign for Washington if Daniels is already scaring opponents before teams have taken the field for games that involve actual tackling.

Daniels' 2023 season was overshadowed a bit by the hype around Williams. It appears that no matter how well Williams does in Chicago, Daniels is poised to make his mark immediately in Washington.

