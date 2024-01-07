Highlights Jim Harbaugh is drawing interest from NFL teams as a head coaching candidate.

Harbaugh has been updating staff lists and evaluating openings, indicating an interest in returning to the professional ranks.

Harbaugh has retained NFL agent Don Yee, known for representing Tom Brady, further suggesting his interest in an NFL coaching gig.

Jim Harbaugh could be making a return to the NFL.

That is, if he wants to come back. Harbaugh, who will coach the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAAF Championship Game against the Washington Huskies on Monday, is drawing interest from NFL teams as a 2024 head coaching candidate, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Harbaugh has been updating staff lists and evaluating openings after multiple teams made information-gathering calls about the 60-year-old's availability and interest in an NFL coaching gig. Harbaugh has also reportedly retained famed NFL agent Don Yee, who has represented the likes of Tom Brady, in another move that would seem to indicate an interest in returning to the professional ranks.

Source: Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero