Highlights Several teams made quality offseason moves that should put them in Super Bowl contention.

The Eagles spent over $400 million on seven impact players.

The Jets are building everything toward the return of QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Kansas City Chiefs might be on the top of the mountain right now, but that hasn't stopped 31 other teams from doing everything they can to knock off the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Any weakness can turn into a strength with the right free-agent signing. Every draft pick could turn into a starter, or even a star.

There is no expense too large or detail too small for franchises who think they might be close to lifting the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 9, 2025, after winning Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Here's a look at the five teams who most improved their chances of bringing home the Lombardi Trophy with their offseason moves.

1 Houston Texans: Dynamic Moves Add Fuel to the Fire

No team can match the talent Houston added to its roster after surprise AFC South title

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Major Free Agent Signings/Trades

The Houston Texans pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire two-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, but that wasn't the only big-time move they made. They also traded for Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon and re-signed tight-end Dalton Schultz.

These are concrete signs the Texans are building the roster around quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, after leading a turnaround that ended with the Texans winning an AFC South Division title.

Houston Texans: Last 10 First-Round Picks Player (School) Year (Overall) C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State) 2023 (2) Will Anderson Jr., LB (Alabama) 2023 (3) Derek Stingley Jr., CB (LSU) 2022 (3) Kenyon Green, OL (Texas A&M) 2022 (15) Tytus Howard, OT (Alabama State) 2019 (23) Deshaun Watson, QB (Clemson) 2017 (12) Will Fuller, WR (Notre Dame) 2016 (21) Kevin Johnson, CB (Wake Forest) 2015 (16) Jadeveon Clowney, DE (South Carolina) 2014 (1) Whitney Mercilus, DE (Illinois) 2012 (26)

On defense, the Texans signed Minnesota Vikings' free agent edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract in hopes of creating a 1-2 punch with 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. that will give opposing offenses nightmares.

Best Draft Picks

The Texans traded out of the first round and were still able to add quality talent in the form of Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the second round and Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher in the third round.

That being said, it would be hard to see any of the Texans' rookies making a huge impact in 2024 — the pieces are already in place.

2 Philadelphia Eagles: Putting Rest of NFC on Notice

Eagles lock down dynamic wide receiver duo, add defensive strength in draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Major Free Agent Signings/Trades

The Philadelphia Eagles locked up perhaps the most dynamic wide receiver duo in the NFL on long-term deals with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, spending a combined $171 million on the two contracts.

The Eagles weren't done spending. They signed New York Giants' running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract and gave guard Landon Dickerson a four-year, $84 million contract extension. On defense, edge rusher Bryce Huff got a three-year, $51.1 million contract, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson received a three-year, $33 million contract. Even kicker Jake Elliott got paid, receiving a four-year, $24 million extension.

If you're keeping track at home, that's approximately $400 million in contracts for seven players.

Best Draft Picks

The Eagles went heavy on defense in the early part of the draft.

Their first three picks were on the defensive side of the ball, including two cornerbacks in the first two rounds, with Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, and perhaps the steal of the entire draft with Iowa cornerback/return specialist Cooper DeJean in the second round.

3 Baltimore Ravens: Better Supporting Cast for NFL MVP Lamar Jackson

Ravens still stinging from loss in AFC Championship Game

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Major Free Agent Signings/Trades

If anything was evident in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, it was that the Ravens needed another legitimate running option outside of two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. They got one in free-agent running back Derrick Henry, who they signed to a two-year, $16 million contract in the hopes his best days aren't behind him.

Best Draft Picks

The Ravens didn't exactly set the world on fire in the draft, where they took Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round (No. 30 overall). But the draft was to add depth — the key pieces were already on the roster or added through free agency and trades.

4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keeping Stars in Place

The Buccaneers re-signed multiple Pro Bowl talents, then hit a home run in the NFL Draft

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Major Free Agent Signings/Trades

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht kept the franchise's nucleus in place, re-signing a trio of stars in quarterback Baker Mayfield (three-years, $100 million), wide receiver Mike Evans (two-years, $52 million) and linebacker Lavonte David (one-year, $10 million). The Bucs also began working toward long-term deals with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Best Draft Picks

What an amazing draft for the Buccaneers.They took arguably the most versatile offensive lineman in the draft in the first round with Duke's Graham Barton (No. 26 overall). They got an edge rusher in the second round with Alabama's Chris Braswell. More offensive firepower with Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan and Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

Lights out, Licht.

5 New York Jets: Building Toward Return of Rodgers

Jets can make a run at AFC title with healthy quarterback, offensive additions

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Major Free Agent Signings/Trades

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to a whole new set of tools to use on offense, headlined by free-agent wide receiver Mike Williams on a one-year, $15 million deal and free-agent offensive tackle Tyron Smith on a one-year, $20 million deal — moves that signal the Jets are going for broke in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets have not made the postseason since 2010 and have had just one winning season in the last 13 years, going 10-6 in 2015 and finishing second in the AFC East.

On defense, the Jets' biggest upgrade on defense came when they acquired veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Eagles in exchange for either a third-round or second-round draft pick in 2025.

Best Draft Picks

The Jets decided not to make the same mistake the Green Bay Packers did in almost 20 years with Rodgers as starting quarterback by regularly drafting the opposite of what he needed.

The Jets are at least trying; they added Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (No. 11 overall) in the first round and dynamic Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (and Rodgers' new roommate) in the third round.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.