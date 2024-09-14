Key Takeaways An 0-2 start jeopardizes an NFL team’s season, with only 11.5% historically making the playoffs after such a start.

Recent trends show that the number of 0-2 teams making the playoffs has been even lower since the NFL expanded to a 17-game season.

There are some teams that desperately need a win in Week 2 to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.

Part of what makes the NFL so great is the scarcity of games, and each game feeling important.

The fact that there are only 17 games in a season makes every Sunday feel like a massive event. The drawback is, a team's season can slip away very quickly with a slow start.

An 0-2 start in just about every other professional sport means little in the grand scheme of things.

However, in the NFL, an 0-2 start usually means it's a lost season.

Going by NFL trends, not just in general, but even in just the last few years, an 0-2 start tends to be a telltale sign for how a team's season will go.

How Many Teams Have Made The Playoffs After Starting 0-2?

The number is really small, even since the NFL expanded the season to 17 games.

Earlier this week, Rich Eisen listed five teams that need to avoid an 0-2 start the most in Week 2.

Why is it such a big deal? Well, just looking at recent NFL history, teams that start 0-2 are in a deep hole if they wish to make the playoffs.

279 teams since 1990 have started 0-2. Only 32 made the playoffs, meaning only 11.5% of teams have recovered from an 0-2 start.

For most of that time frame, an NFL season was 16 games, so you would think with the 17th game, more 0-2 teams would recover, right? Well, that hasn't come to fruition yet in the last three seasons (the NFL expanded to 17 games in 2021.)

Teams That Have Started 0-2 Since 2021 No. of Teams Missed Playoffs Made Playoffs Percentage 21 19 2 9.5%

The only two teams to start 0-2 and make the playoffs in a 17-game season were:

The 2022 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2023 Houston Texans

Are there any teams this season that would be capable of digging out of an 0-2 hole to make the playoffs?

Some Teams Have The Talent and Pedigree To Recover

Which teams need to avoid an 0-2 start the most?

Back to Eisen's segment, he listed his top five teams that need a win in Week 2 the most. They were.

Factors such as strength of schedule and preseason expectations were taken into account on Eisen's list.

You could make a good argument for each team listed above.

The Giants simply look like a mess and they don't have the depth to overcome an 0-2 start.

The Jets are in a tough division and conference, and can't afford to fall behind.

The Packers face a difficult stretch, which is compounded with the recent injury to Jordan Love.

The Falcons were favorites to win the NFC South, but put up a dud offensively in Week 1.

The Rams looked impressive despite their Week 1 loss in Detroit, but they have the 49ers to overcome in the NFC West and can't afford to fall behind.

You could also probably throw in the Cincinnati Bengals on this list. Yes, they've already shown they can recover from a slow start, but they have fierce competition in the AFC North this year, and there are still question marks around Joe Burrow 's health.

The remaining teams that are trying to avoid an 0-2 start in Week 2 are:

Knowing what we know about 0-2 teams' chances of making the playoffs, who would you say needs a win most this weekend?