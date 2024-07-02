Highlights The NFL offseason has seen several teams release players, freeing up valuable salary cap space for the 2024 season.

Several teams received hefty financial bonuses thanks to strategic post-June 1 decisions.

The Las Vegas Raiders received the most in additional cap space.

Several NFL teams have gained significant salary cap space thanks to the post-June 1 designation, allowing them more flexibility for player acquisitions, contract extensions, and roster improvements.

For those unfamiliar, the post-June 1st designation is a valuable tool in the NFL. It allows teams to release players and spread the financial impact of their contracts over two years instead of one.

This strategic move helps teams manage their salary cap more effectively by creating immediate space for new signings or other team needs, while also reducing the immediate financial burden of the released player's salary.

This approach is crucial for teams aiming to navigate financial constraints and build competitive rosters for upcoming seasons. Here are the teams that picked up the most additional cap space post-June 1 and what they should do with the extra money.

1 Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders gain $24 million

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders were surprised when Jimmy Garoppolo's contract changed due to a PED violation. On February 16, the 32-year-old quarterback got suspended for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substance Policy.

This violation meant the Raiders didn't have to pay him an extra $11.25 million that was guaranteed. Instead, they will pay part of his contract as "dead money." In 2024, they'll pay $4.26 million of this dead money, and in 2025, they'll pay $12.8 million.

Because of this change, the Raiders now have a lot of salary cap space for the 2024 season. The Raiders have gotten a replacement for Garoppolo in Gardner Minshew, who most people expect to start ahead of second-year pro Aidan O'Connell.

The franchise has done well in other positions too, securing the signature of Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair on the offensive line, and Alexander Mattison at running back. Harrison Bryant took the tight end position, while the wide receivers were Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton, and Alex Bachman.

However, the Raiders still need to bolster their defensive line going into the 2024 season.

2 Miami Dolphins

Dolphins gain $18.5 million

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Xavien Howard found himself in contract negotiations despite having years left on his current deal. The Miami Dolphins chose to extend his contract, a decision that backfired financially when they later released him, resulting in a hefty $23.1 million in dead money spread over two years.

The Dolphins now have some extra money for good deals going into the 2024 season. They could make QB Tua Tagovailoa the highest-paid player in the franchise's history.

Second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Jevon Holland, has shown that he's worthy of a contract extension. During the 2023 regular season, Holland received a PFF grade of 90.4, ranking him as the third-highest among starting safeties.

The Dolphins are also considering extending pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has shown promise despite an Achilles injury. Re-signing offensive lineman Connor Williams, recovering from a knee injury, is also on their radar, potentially moving Aaron Brewer to guard.

Additionally, adding experienced free agents like Greg Van Roten for offensive line depth, Justin Simmons for safety competition, and Calais Campbell for defensive line rotation are under consideration.

3 San Francisco 49ers

49ers gain $18 million

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers lost Arik Armstead to free agency. The defensive lineman recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers planned to retain Armstead through contract restructuring, resulting in $25.9 million in dead money.

This amount will be split with $10.3 million impacting their 2024 cap and $15.6 million affecting 2025. Even though it's a setback, releasing Armstead frees up more than $18 million in cap space.

The 49ers made a trade, giving up a seventh-round pick to get Maleik Collins. The team expects the former Texans defensive tackle to strengthen the defense.

The 49ers also agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension with running back Christian McCaffrey on June 4. This deal increases his earnings by $8 million over the next two years and includes $24 million in guaranteed money.

The 49ers should also offer Brandon Aiyuk an extension valued at over $30 million per year, aligning with the current market rate for top-tier wide receivers. The WR just completed a season with a career-best 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, playing a key role in the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl.

However, the 49ers might also want to consider allowing that extra money to roll over into 2025.

4 Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals gain $16 million

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Following an ACL injury towards the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Arizona Cardinals decided to release D.J. Humphries. The offensive tackle had only completed one year of his three-year extension, leaving $13.8 million in dead money.

The franchise plans to distribute the funds equally between 2024 and 2025. Humphries is likely eligible for injury protection, allowing him to claim around $2 million in salary, with $1.23 million impacting the 2024 salary cap. If he receives this amount, it will raise the current dead money total to $6.9 million.

The Cardinals went for Jonah Williams as a replacement for Humphries. In 2023, Williams, a free-agent offensive tackle, had his best season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shifting from left tackle to right tackle for the first time, he reached career-high stats, including an 8.0% pressure rate, a 7.8% 1-on-1 pressure rate, a 1.2% sack rate, and an average time to pressure of 2.99 seconds.

Their defense will need some fresh blood, however. Top edge players are rarely available this late in free agency, but there are still options to enhance the Cardinals' pass rush. Yannick Ngakoue, Azeez Ojulari, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Carl Lawson, despite recent injury struggles, have previously been productive edge rushers and would also be valuable additions.

5 Green Bay Packers

Packers gain $10.6 million

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The release of Calvin Campbell granted the Green Bay Packers additional cap space to work with going into the new season. Campbell, after completing just two years of a lucrative five-year, $50 million contract, faced an unexpected release from his team.

Despite having $11.6 million in remaining dead money from his original contract, a significant portion, totaling $3.66 million, will impact the team's finances in 2024. Campbell secured a fresh start with the 49ers, signing a one-year agreement valued at $5 million.

The Packers quickly got a replacement from the second-round NFL Draft. They signed Edgerrin Cooper, a linebacker from Texas A&M.

The extra money allows financial room for the contract extension of several players, including Jordan Love. Love's contract is perhaps the most crucial at the moment. Although Love had a slow start to the season, he ended with an impressive 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes.

6 Detroit Lions

Lions gain $10.5 million

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Forced to release Cameron Sutton due to his arrest, the Detroit Lions have freed up $10.5 million in salary cap space. But it's not that simple.

In NFL contracts, salary guarantees ensure players receive their salary even if released, unless actions like legal issues, such as Sutton's arrest warrant, void this guarantee. The Lions initially voided these guarantees upon releasing him amid domestic battery allegations, freeing $10.5 million.

However, Sutton intends to contest this decision through a grievance. Currently, 40% of the $4.2 million he claims affects the Lions' salary cap, decreasing their available funds from over $40 million to around $34.6 million.

If the guarantee is enforced, Sutton's cap hit for 2024 rises to $12.68 million, providing no cap relief for the Lions. The arbitration result will decide whether the Lions need to pay Sutton more than the current $4.2 million, affecting their salary cap.

Whatever the case, the Lions have some extra money. However, for a team with prolific offseason decisions, including the re-signing of tight end Brock Wright, and the signing of Kevin Zeitler as guard, they should roll over the money for 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions currently hold the third-highest salary cap space in the NFL at $38.4 million, trailing only the Washington Commanders ($43.8 million) and the New England Patriots ($44.2 million).

7 Buffalo Bills

Bills gain $10.2 million

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills picked up an additional $10.2 million post-June 1st. This extra money was thanks to the release of Tre'Davious White, who joined the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills will claim White's injuries and salary cap constraints forced their hand. They’ve done a good job managing the situation. They're facing nearly $10.4 million in dead money from his contract, splitting it up with $6.2 million this year and $4.21 million in 2025.

Other key starting players to leave this offseason include safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse. However, the signing of potential starter Van Pran-Granger at center, among several others, will make up for the deficit.

Safety options remain an issue for the Bills after losing Poyer. They have some extra money to spend from White's release, so they should go for a safety.

The Bills dropped to 12th in defensive DVOA in 2023 from their second-place ranking the previous year, largely due to significant injury issues and a noticeable decline in their safety position.

8 Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys gain $9.5 million

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed Michael Gallup instead of leaving him to free agency in 2022. Despite some injury woes in the past season, the Cowboys were hopeful they got good value for their money as they traded Amari Cooper.

Fast-forward to 2024, they regretted that decision as the wide receiver failed to live up to his past glory. There's some good news for the Cowboys, however, as his release frees up about $13 million in cap space for the franchise.

He had $13 million in dead money on his contract, with Dallas absorbing $4.35 million this year and $8.7 million in 2025. The Cowboys have had an uneventful offseason, sitting at the bottom in spending in the league this time.

The Cowboys' top priorities are improving their offensive line, defensive tackle position, and linebacker position. They should target veteran players like DT Linval Joseph or WR Hunter Renfrow, or focus on retaining CB Stephon Gilmore.

Alternatively, Dallas could use the cap space to extend key players such as LB Micah Parsons or DT Osa Odighizuwa, securing their futures ahead of market demands.

