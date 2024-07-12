Highlights Ryan Tannehill still has value as a backup despite recent performance.

It feels wrong that Ryan Tannehill remains a free agent with less than two months until the 2024 Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, which should've allowed him to start elsewhere.

Over the last two seasons, Tannehill has dealt with injuries and eventually was benched for rookie quarterback Will Levis. It's understandable why the Titans decided to move forward with Levis, as the team reached their ceiling with Levis. However, that ceiling was quite high.

Tannehill led the Titans to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021, where they even reached an AFC Championship Game. Despite being unable to capitalize on those seasons, Tannehill played some of his best football and led the Titans' offense to two top-10 finishes in those three years. Those years were Tannehill's best, so seeing him still on the open market is shocking.

Ryan Tannehill Career Stats With Tennessee Titans Year Completion Percentage Passing Yards Total Touchdowns 2019 70.3% 2,742 26 2020 65.5% 3,819 40 2021 67.2% 3,734 28 2022 65.2% 2,536 15 2023 64.8% 1,616 5

The last two seasons have been disappointing for Tannehill, partly due to his multiple ankle injuries. Tannehill wouldn't cost much for a quarterback with plenty of experience this late in free agency. He's more of a pocket passer who's aggressive and willing to test difficult throws while able to stand tall in the pocket and deliver with pressure in his face.

While there might not be a starting job available for Tannehill, there are plenty of teams that should consider him as we enter training camp.

1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders should look to find their best quarterback option, even if he's not currently on the roster.

Few starting quarterback jobs are available, but the Las Vegas Raiders might be one. Aidan O'Connell is currently winning the quarterback battle over recently signed Gardner Minshew. But the Raiders shouldn't settle on O'Connell or Minshew if they can find a better option in free agency.

The Raiders' process would normally make sense, but this offense is too talented to waste the 2024 season. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers need a quarterback who can step in and support these talented players. Of course, there's the chance that O'Connell will shine and become the Raiders' franchise quarterback, but that seems less likely than simple, minimal improvements.

Tannehill would give the Raiders a seasoned veteran who has supported an elite wide receiver and succeeded in leading his team to the playoffs. Even if the Raiders didn't want to, they could start O'Connell or Minshew first and leave Tannehill on the bench if they needed to switch to him mid-season.​​​​​​​

2 New York Jets

Adding a veteran backup quarterback would provide them with stability in case of another Rodgers injury

Following a torn achilles for Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets need to have a backup plan in case it takes longer than expected for him to return from his injury or in case he gets hurt again. Rodgers feels strongly about the team's playoff opportunities in 2024, but that could all fall apart with an injury, like last season.

At 40, you can't trust Rodgers to recover from a torn Achilles like most players would. Tyrod Taylor is a fine backup quarterback, but adding Tannehill would give the Jets even more insurance heading into the season, ensuring they don't experience many of the issues they did last season.​​​​​​​

If the Jets want to ensure good quarterback play throughout the 2024 season, they should make sure they have as many quality quarterbacks on their roster as possible.​​​​​​​

3 Tennessee Titans

A return to Tennessee could be in the cards as insurance behind Will Levis

No, Tannehill returning to Tennessee is not something that should happen. But it wouldn't be a bad backup plan if Levis were to struggle.

Expectations are high for the Titans in 2024, as the front office spent a lot of money on both sides of the ball this offseason. If Levis struggles badly, the Titans need another option and can try to steer the ship back to shore.​​​​​​​ Malik Willis is also there but lacks experience and would likely suffer many of the same growing pains as Levis.

The difficult part is that the Titans spent serious cash​​​​​​​ signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, building a legitimate wide receiver corps.

The best-case scenario is that Tannehill would provide a veteran presence and help Levis in his first full season as a starting quarterback. The worst-case scenario is that the Titans would still have to find their long-term franchise quarterback, as Tannehill takes over mid-season with the hopes of a playoff push.

4 Miami Dolphins

Previous injury concerns are enough of a reason to sign a veteran backup quarterback.

Tannehill could return to Tennessee this season or head back to the​​​​​​​ Miami Dolphins, where he started his career. Tua Tagovailoa played 17 games last season, the first time he hasn't missed a game in his NFL career. Before last season, he hadn't played more than 13 games. It was great to see him fully healthy throughout last season, but the Dolphins need to protect themselves if he suffers an injury.​​​​​​​

Behind Tagovailoa is Mike White, who has shown some upside in his time with the Jets. But he doesn't have the experience of a player like Tannehill, who could come in and start several games as needed. Miami's offense with Mike McDaniel would be a good fit for Tannehill, as he schemes his wide receivers open and doesn't require any mobility from his quarterback. They will also run the ball a lot, similar to the Titans' offense with Derrick Henry.

5 Houston Texans

Tannehill would be a worthy insurance policy that could keep the offense afloat if needed

Everyone is really excited about the Houston Texans in 2024. In fact, maybe too excited. But with all the improvements of this roster, the Texans can't afford for their season to be derailed due to a potential​​​​​​​ C.J. Stroud injury.

Houston has upgraded their entire roster on both sides of the ball, but it would be a crime if the season fell into the hands of Davis Mills. While Mills is a talented backup quarterback, he doesn't have the experience to truly keep this offense afloat for more than a game or two.

Tannehill could help off the field, too. Some quarterbacks who break out in their rookie seasons will struggle in year two, as defensive coordinators better understand how to play against them. Tannehill could provide a veteran presence behind Stroud, especially in the film room. He could help further Stroud's growth in year two and even help groom Mills into a long-term backup quarterback.

When you purchase an expensive product, the insurance is usually worth it. In this case, the Texans are the expensive product, and Tannehill is the insurance policy.​​​​​​​

