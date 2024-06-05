Highlights Harbaugh & Herbert look to make the playoffs in their first season as a coach-QB duo.

The Bengals, with a healthy Burrow, aim for a strong finish and will be a contender in the AFC.

Cousins, Prescott need playoff appearances to keep their jobs past the 2024 season.

It's not how you start, it's how you finish. That is one of the most common messages spread throughout all professional sports, especially in the NFL. Getting hot at the right time could be the confidence boost that a team needs to make the playoffs or even make a deep playoff run.

Some teams in the NFL are fortunate enough to catch a break from the schedule makers, and some are not. The NFL schedule release gave fans a reason to be either optimistic or doubtful about how their team will perform in the upcoming season.

Having an easier stretch of games to close out the regular season is a built-in advantage for teams that are fortunate enough to make the postseason.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five teams that will finish the 2024 season on a winning streak.

1 Los Angeles Chargers

Harbaugh and Herbert will rebrand the franchise in 2024

2023 Record: 5-12 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-27th

The Spanos family has had a history of going "cheap" when it comes to hiring coaches within their organization. The football world and Charger fans rejoiced when the organization announced they were finally opening up their checkbooks and hiring Jim Harbaugh to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs own the AFC West and will be the betting favorite in that division as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are still in town. But Harbaugh now has a proven track record of winning no matter where he's coaching at, and it doesn't seem his winning ways are going to slow down anytime soon, especially with star QB Justin Herbert orchestrating his offense.

Chargers Last 4 Games in 2024 Week Opponent 15 Buccaneers 16 Broncos 17 AT Patriots 18 AT Raiders

The Chargers have a realistic chance of winning out in 2024, with just one 2023 playoff team among their final four opponents and two teams that have a legitimate chance to be the worst club in the league in 2024. It might take 4-5 games for Harbaugh and the new coaching staff to integrate their scheme/coaching style into the team, but expect them to be playing with a full head of steam before the playoffs begin.

Offseason Additions/Departures:

The team saw lots of turnover on the offensive side of the ball during the offseason, which included trading Heberts' #1 target, Keenan Allen, to the Chicago Bears. Veteran WR Mike Williams was also released due to salary cap issues.

The Chargers used a second round pick to draft Ladd McConkey, who they believe could help fill their empty void at wide receiver. Harbaugh spoke on why McConkey's speed stood out to him during draft evaluations (via Eric Smith):

Love the speed, 4.38 (40-yard dash), but he plays to it. He plays to that 4.38 every single play, you can see it in the way that he rages off of the ball, and once he has the ball in his hands.

They will also need to get more out of WR Quentin Johnston, who had a disappointing rookie season with the team, but showed flashes of the type of player he might become at times. Johnston is a big, physical player who excels at creating yards after the catch, a play-style that should excel in the new offensive scheme.

The team brought in a pair of former Baltimore Ravens RBs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to help replace Austin Ekeler, who signed with the Washington Commanders during free agency. Both of these backs have experience playing for the new Chargers offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, and will play big roles in Harbaugh's run-heavy offensive scheme.

2 Cincinnati Bengals

A healthy Joe Burrow makes the Bengals a contender to win the AFC.

2023 Record: 9-8 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-16th

There is no denying that the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best rosters, top to bottom, in the NFL. The elephant in the room is whether star QB Joe Burrow will be able to remain healthy for the entirety of the 2024 season.

When fit, Burrow leads a team that has a proven track record of going toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and they remain the only "non-Tom Brady led team" that has been able to beat them in the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cincinatti Bengals QB Joe Burrow has won 5 playoff games during his 4 seasons with the team, matching the total number of playoff games the franchise had won in their first 52 seasons.

Bengals Last 4 Games in 2024 Week Opponent 15 AT Titans 16 Browns 17 Broncos 18 AT Steelers

The end of the Bengals schedule isn't necessarily easy considering two of those games are key divisional matchups. But the Bengals have a tendency to get hot at the right time, dating back to 2022 when they won 10 straight games before falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Visiting Tennessee and hosting the Broncos should be no problem, and if the Browns and Steelers haven't gotten their QB situations on track by December, they could also be easy pickings.

Offseason Additions/Departures:

The Bengals didn't make any splash moves in free agency but were able to place the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins. Higgins has made it clear that he is looking for a long-term extension, but the two sides have been unable to get a deal done thus far, and a trade is still a possibility.

The Bengals will need Higgins, who battled injuries in 2023, to be productive this season after losing WR Tyler Boyd to the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Perhaps the priority is being placed on an extension with Ja'Marr Chase, who was likely waiting for his former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, to sign a contract before negotiating with the Bengals. Jefferson has since signed his record-breaking contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, which might lead to a Chase extension getting done in the near future.

The Bengals drafted OT Amarius Mims with their first round selection, who they are hoping can help beef up the offensive line that will be tasked with keeping their star QB healthy after Burrow was forced to miss seven games and play hurt in a few others last season.

3 Atlanta Falcons

Cousins will need to make a playoff appearance in 2024 to avoid losing his job to Penix

2023 Record: 7-10 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-31st

The Atlanta Falcons have been the definition of mediocre over the past three seasons, finishing with a 7-10 record three straight times. New head coach Raheem Morris will be expected to rejuvenate a squad that has a lot of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Lack of efficient QB play, and poor offensive play calling has been the downfall of this team, which is constantly underachieving. Depth at RB is one of the team's strong suits, where young star RB Bijan Robinson had a solid rookie season. And he has a formidable #2 option behind him in 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier.

Falcons Last 4 Games in 2024 Week Opponent 15 AT Raiders 16 Giants 17 AT Commanders 18 Panthers

The Falcons will start out the 2024 season with three strenuous games going against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Home), Philadelphia Eagles (Away), and Kansas City Chiefs (Home). However, they get a break at the back end of their schedule with four very winnable games to close out the season against a quartet of opponents that averaged just five wins last season.

Winning 10 games will most likely be enough for the Falcons to take the NFC South crown, and a winning streak to end the season could give them some desired momentum heading into the playoffs.

Offseason Additions/Departures:

The Falcons solved their issue at quarterback during free agency by signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract, with $100 million in guaranteed money.

They then proceeded to shock everyone in the football world when they decided to double down on the quarterback position and draft QB Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick. Many fans were skeptical of the decision after they had just signed Cousins to a large contract just a month before the draft.

The team had needs on the defensive line that had to be addressed in the draft, and many experts expected them to take an edge rusher with the eighth overall pick. General manager Terry Fontenot ultimately decided that two QBs are better than none, and provided the team with ultimate security at the league's most valuable position.

The Falcons added depth at WR with the signing of Ray-Ray McCloud III and Darnell Mooney as well, the latter of whom has the potential to be Cousins' favorite target. Both players will play a role in offensive coordinator Zac Robinsons' new offensive scheme, and will compliment Drake London and Kyle Pitts in the passing game.

4 Green Bay Packers

Love will be looking to join the legendary list of Packer greats by winning the Super Bowl

2023 Record: 9-8 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-4th

The Green Bay Packers have had relevancy at the quarterback position for 35 straight seasons, which is a luxury that no other team in the NFL has been able to experience. From 16 seasons of Brett Favre under center, to 15 seasons of Aaron Rodgers barking orders as the starter, it seems that the Packers have found their next great gunslinger in Jordan Love.

Packers Last 4 Games in 2024 Week Opponent 15 AT Seahawks 16 Saints 17 AT Vikings 18 Bears

The Packers close out the regular season with four opponents that will all likely be fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch, though all four could also be out of the playoff picture by this time as well. The Packers still stand out among this group of teams due to their onslaught of young offensive weapons and home field advantage at Lambeau.

The NFC North is arguably the toughest division in the NFL in terms of offensive weaponry that is dispersed between the four teams. The Packers will rely heavily on their defense to perform better than it did at times in 2023.

Offseason Additions/Departures:

One of the more surprising moves in free agency was when the Packers signed standout RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year deal, letting Aaron Jones walk to their division rival, the Vikings, in the process. Jacobs is three years younger than Jones, which gives them long-term security at a position that is so valuable in Matt LaFleur's offensive scheme.

The defense was very inconsistent during the 2023 season but should improve with the hiring of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who replaces Joe Barry. The signing of safety Xavier McKinney should bolster a position that plays a key role in Hafley's scheme. Hafley spoke on why the safety position is crucial to their defensive performance (via Rob Demovsky):

Want him to be a guy, when a ball carrier is wrapped up, he goes and he finishes off the pile. I want a guy who can go from sideline to sideline and take the ball away. I think that position has to be a guy with high ball production, meaning he's gotta be able to intercept the ball.

They will be relying heavily on OT Jordan Morgan, who was their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Arizona. Morgan will look to be the replacement of former perennial All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who they released back in March after a highly successful career in Green Bay.

5 Dallas Cowboys

Dak and McCarthy will need to make a deep playoff run in order to save their jobs

2023 Record: 12-5 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-12th

There is not a single coach or player in the NFL that enjoys going into a season on the final year of their contract. This is, unfortunately, the case for the Dallas Cowboys' head coach and starting quarterback pairing of Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have managed to win 12 regular season games in three consecutive seasons, which shows how consistent the team has been since McCarthy took over for Jason Garrett. However, they have consistently underperformed in the playoffs, losing two playoff games at home during the Wild Card round.

This is the sole reason why the coach and the QB have yet to receive a contract extension. If Dak and McCarthy want to be part of this franchise in the future, an NFC championship berth would surely do the trick in the eyes of owner Jerry Jones.

Cowboys Last 4 Games in 2024 Week Opponent 15 AT Panthers 16 Buccaneers 17 AT Eagles 18 Commanders

The Cowboys close out the season with four very winnable games. Their road game in Week 17 against their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, might have major implications on who winds up winning the NFC East. The Cowboys have had success against the Eagles when playing them later in the season, beating them 40-34 on Christmas Eve in 2022, and then 33-13 in 2023.

They also play the Carolina Panthers (two wins in 2023) and the Commanders (four) with a home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle, with the last of those serving as the toughest test, though at home, Dallas shouldn't have too many issues.

Offseason Additions/Departures:

When Jerry Jones spoke to the media and said that the Cowboys were going "all in" on the 2024 season, no one expected aging LB Eric Kendricks to be the team's lone significant free agent signing.

The Cowboys are relying on their 2024 draft class to fill in key positions after losing a ton of players in free agency. OT Tyler Guyton is the headline of the draft class, and will have big shoes to fill by replacing future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith, who signed a contract with the New York Jets this off season.

They also brought back fan favorite, RB Ezekiel Elliott, to provide the running back room with some depth and give them a solid short yardage power-back, though the veteran has also improved greatly when it comes to contributing out of the backfield in the passing game.

