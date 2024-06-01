Highlights The NFL's 2024 schedule was released recently, and each team now knows their road ahead.

There are a couple of teams who have brutal stretches of games towards the end of the season, potentially putting them at risk of long losing streaks.

Strength of schedule can play a major factor in who will make the playoffs, and what their seedings will be.

Once the NFL Draft and free agency start to wind down, the spring and summer months tend to be rather uneventful for NFL fans. As a result, every May, when the schedule for the next season gets released, it gives fans something to be excited about during the dog days of summer.

The 2024 schedule was released a couple of weeks ago, and by first glance, there are a couple of teams that are going to have it pretty difficult in 2024. The latter half of the season is the most important for any team, as teams in the playoff race try to begin their playoff push, and others start to look forward to the offseason.

Not only does the schedule down the stretch play a factor in who will make the playoffs, it also can tip the scales as to which teams can clinch their divisions, and potentially earn homefield advantage.

With that in mind, these five teams have some of the toughest home-stretches on their 2024 schedules, meaning they could end the season on a losing streak.

1 Pittsburgh Steelers

The final eight weeks of the Steelers' slate are brutal

© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The first team on this list is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have one of the toughest schedules in the entire NFL. Pittsburgh's 2024 opponents had a combined 154-135 record in the 2023 season, and their opponents' combined win percentage last season was high as well, at .533. Both of these are the 3rd best in the league, meaning the Steelers will play a very tough schedule in 2024.

The Steelers saw a bit of change on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Kenny Pickett left via trade, and the team also traded for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason. There are some smaller changes across the roster, but for the most part, this team is similar to the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh's 2024 Opponents in Weeks 11-18 Week Opponent Date/Time 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens Sun. 11/17, 1:00 PM 12 @ Cleveland Browns Thu. 11/21, 8:15 PM 13 @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun. 12/1, 1:00 PM 14 vs. Cleveland Browns Sun. 12/8, 1:00 PM 15 @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun. 12/15, 4:25 PM 16 @ Baltimore Ravens Sat. 12/21, 4:30 PM 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Wed. 12/25, 1:00 PM 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sun. 1/5, TBD

Pittsburgh was good in 2023, but their division was tough. Although the Steelers finished the year with a 10-7 record, they still finished third in the competitive AFC North. Unfortunately, that division is what makes the Steelers' schedule so difficult.

Six of their final eight opponents in 2024 are their divisional match-ups, and the two other games are against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This schedule is absolutely brutal for the Steelers, and it will be difficult for them to make a playoff run with these match-ups to end the season.

2 Cleveland Browns

Their last five opponents include three divisional opponents and two playoff teams from 2023

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The second team that appears to be in for a rough end to their 2024 season is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns' 2024 opponents went a combined 158-131 in 2023, which is easily the highest combined record any team is set to face this year. Their opponents' 2023 win percentage was .547, by far the highest in the league.

Cleveland kept things relatively quiet this offseason, but they weren't totally dormant. The Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy, a move which figures to improve their receiving room. They also added Nyheim Hines, for some depth at running back, considering the fact that Nick Chubb is recovering from a nasty knee injury from last season. On the defensive side of the ball, Cleveland added Devin Bush in an attempt to strengthen their linebacker corps.

Cleveland's 2024 Opponents in Weeks 14-18 Week Opponent Date/Time 14 @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun. 12/8, 1:00 PM 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sun. 12/15, 1:00 PM 16 @ Cincinnati Bengals Thu. 12/19, 8:15 PM 17 vs. Miami Dolphins Sun. 12/29, 8:20 PM 18 @ Baltimore Ravens Sun. 12/5, TBD

The Browns' 2024 schedule is brutal, especially the last few games. In all three of their series' against divisional rivals, the Browns host the first game.

Unfortunately for them, this will result in the Browns having three road divisional games in the last five weeks of the season. The Browns' two non-divisional opponents don't seem much easier, as they host two playoff teams from 2023: the Miami Dolphins and the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

3 New York Jets

The Jets' final five opponents all won at least nine games in 2023

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Another team that has a decent chance to end the 2024 season on a losing streak is the New York Jets. The Jets' schedule as a whole is a bit easier than the previous two teams on this list, as the Jets' opponents' win percentage in 2023 was .505, and their overall record was 146-143.

This offseason, the Jets were rather quiet, but they did make some moves to address the offensive line. That was really necessary, considering the team had one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league in 2023. New York also also added Mike Williams at receiver, giving Aaron Rodgers another big-play threat he can get the ball to.

New York's 2024 Opponents in Weeks 14-18 Week Opponent Date/Time 14 @ Miami Dolphins Sun. 12/8, 1:00 PM 15 @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun. 12/15, 1:00 PM 16 vs Los Angeles Rams Sun. 12/22, 1:00 PM 17 @ Buffalo Bills Sun. 12/29, 1:00 PM 18 vs Miami Dolphins Sun. 1/5, TBD

As for their end of the year schedule, while there aren't necessarily any elite teams on it, the Jets just play a lot of really solid teams. Their last seven games feature opponents such as the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and then their divisional opponents like the Buffalo Bills and the Dolphins, again, to end the year.

All of these teams either made the playoffs in 2023, or missed them by just one game.

This is a long stretch of quality opponents, and the Jets will have to stay sharp to end the year, or it could end in ugly fashion.

4 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' final three games are all against playoff teams from 2023

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Coming back to the AFC North, we have a third team in the division that has a rough end to their 2024 season. That team is the division's defending champion Baltimore Ravens. The trend of divisional match-ups among this division towards the end of the season is relevant for each team in the division, with the Ravens playing several divisional matches over the final stretch of the season.

Overall, the Ravens' 2024 opponents finished the 2023 season with a combined record of 155-134, which was the second-highest win total in the league. They also finished with a combined winning percentage of .536, also the second-highest in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The AFC North has a tough schedule in 2024, in general. In terms of their 2024 opponents' win percentage in 2023, the Browns, Ravens and Steelers occupy the three top spots among all NFL teams.

The Ravens didn't make a ton of moves, and they did lose some relatively important players, with Gus Edwards, Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney all signing elsewhere this offseason. However, Baltimore did add to their rushing attack by signing Derrick Henry, by far their biggest addition of the offseason.

Ravens 2024 Opponents in Weeks 16-18 Weeks Opponent Date/Time 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sat. 12/21, 4:30 PM 17 @ Houston Texans Wed. 12/25, 4:30 PM 18 vs. Cleveland Browns Sun. 1/5, TBD

The Ravens last couple of games on the 2024 slate are a bit tough. While they have a favorable match-up against the New York Giants in Week 15, their final three games may very well decide their playoff fate.

Baltimore nearly won their conference last year, so they aren't necessarily underdogs in any of these match-ups, but the Steelers, Browns and the Houston Texans all pose a legitimate threat of defeating Baltimore.

5 Miami Dolphins

Each of Miami's final six opponents are predicted to contend for the playoffs in 2024

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, the fifth team that could face a losing streak to end the 2024 season is the Miami Dolphins. When looking at their entire schedule, the Dolphins actually have a pretty favorable slate compared to the rest of their counterparts in the league. Miami's 2024 opponents' record in 2023 was 141-148, which ranks just 24th in the league. Their opponents' win percentage was just .488.

The Dolphins didn't make any huge moves, but they did add some quality players in key positions. The Dolphins added Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller and Shaq Barrett on the defensive side of the ball, all of whom should be big contributors on their defense in 2024. They made some solid depth moves on the offensive side of the ball as well, adding a lot of depth to their offensive line, specifically. Still, Miami did lose a ton of talent from their 2023 roster, due to a lack of cap space.

Miami's 2024 Opponents in Weeks 13-18 Week Opponent Date/Time 13 @ Green Bay Packers Thu. 11/28, 8:20 PM 14 vs. New York Jets Sun. 12/8, 1:00 PM 15 @ Houston Texans Sun. 12/15, 1:00 PM 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers Sun. 12/22, 4:25 PM 17 @ Cleveland Browns Sun. 12/29, 5:20 PM 18 @ New York Jets Sun. 1/5, TBD

While Miami has a rather easy schedule overall, it's mostly in the front half. The bottom half of their schedule features a handful of tough match-ups, and they'll have some very tough games over the last six weeks of their schedule.

All of these games will figure to be close, which will put Miami at risk of ending the 2024 season on a losing streak, a recent trend the team is looking to change this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.