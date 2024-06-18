Highlights The Ravens start camp the earliest, on July 13 for rookies & July 20 for veterans.

The Steelers, Cowboys, Colts, & Falcons begin camp the latest, on July 24.

The Bears are ready for a big step with a revamped offense and solid defense.

With NFL training camps just about a month away, we now know when every team will report to camp, and where their camp will take place.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the list on X of every team's training camp dates and locations.

The Baltimore Ravens will be the first team to have players reporting to camp, with the rookies due to report on July 13th, while the veterans will join a week later on the 20th.

The last teams to begin training camp will be the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, who will all begin camp on July 24th, though rookies and veterans will report on the same day.

Most Intriguing Training Camps to Follow

The Bears' training camp will be featured on 'Hard Knocks'

Dates: July 16th (Rookies), July 19th (Veterans)

Location: PNC Center at Halas Hall - Lake Forest, IL

Few players are heading into the 2024 season with more hype than Caleb Williams, whom the Chicago Bears selected with the first overall pick in this year's draft.

After early reports of the Bears' revamped offense struggling in OTAs, things seemed to turn around later on, and the Bears appear to be ready for a big step this year.

The good news is, on top of the offense improving, the defense seems to be as solid as ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chicago's defense was ranked no.1 against the run in 2023, allowing just 86.4 yards per game.

While some teams may feel that 'Hard Knocks' could be a distraction, head coach Matt Eberflus recently commented that he doesn't feel the cameras will change anything.

"Hard Knocks... talked to the team about that because I've been involved in that before, and I believe NFL Films and HBO do an outstanding job of getting their message out of the team and we're going to be proud of that message, because I'm proud of these guys, and proud of this organization… We have guys that love football, that love each other, and respect the game and play it the right way. So we're excited about getting that going."

The Bears definitely feel like a team that can surprise pundits if the offense gels and the defense continues what they started last year.

Can the Chiefs overcome an offseason full of drama?

Dates: July 16th (Rookies), July 20th (Veterans)

Location: Missouri Western State University - St. Joseph, MO

How can the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions not be named among the most intriguing camps to follow?

As the Kansas City Chiefs aim to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three straight titles, they've had to deal with the most off-field distractions of any team this offseason.

Those distractions include legal troubles and outside noise relating to comments made by kicker Harrison Butker.

Their no.1 receiver Rashee Rice still faces legal issues and may receive a suspension, as per the NFL's personal conduct policy.

DL Isaiah Buggs has been arrested twice this offseason, and will likely be released by the team before camp.

Two other players, Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick, were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.

Needless to say, that's a lot for any team to deal with, particularly the defending champions. Head coach Andy Reid commented on the team's off-field issues and said:

"We don’t want those things, obviously, to happen. But things do happen, and you work through it.. And my thing is, it’s important that you learn from it, and that you end it. So that’s important."

We'll see if the dust can finally settle on the Chiefs and they can turn their focus solely to football.

Can the Steelers find life on offense with Russell Wilson?

Date: July 24th

Location: Saint Vincent College - Latrobe, PA

While the Steelers brought in not one, but two, quarterbacks in dire need of a fresh start, it's all but a foregone conclusion that Russell Wilson will head into Week 1 as the team's starter.

The question will be how new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can get the most out of Wilson, who only lasted two seasons in Denver, and just one under Sean Payton, a well-respected offensive mind whom many felt would be the key to reviving Wilson's career.

Smith feels both Wilson and Justin Fields will be a great fit in his offense, recently sharing:

"They’re really good play extenders, certainly they can change the launch points, which gives you an advantage, they’re not sitting there as a statue in the pocket. They bring a professionalism and a work ethic…they’re bringing guys along, and that’s exciting as well."

It will also be interesting to see if Najee Harris, a 2021 first-round pick, can hit another level in Pittsburgh, as many feel underwhelmed with his production since coming out of Alabama.

Smith's offenses have tended to lean on the running game, so Harris should have an opportunity to break out in 2024.

