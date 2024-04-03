Highlights The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins, enhancing their offense with talented young weapons for a potential NFC South title run in 2024.

The Chicago Bears traded QB Justin Fields, acquired star WR Keenan Allen, and focused on bolstering their offense for a soon-to-be rookie franchise QB.

The Detroit Lions fortified both the offensive and defensive lines with notable signings, aiming to continue their success from the previous season in 2024.

The NFL offseason has been nothing short of chaotic, with some of the biggest names in football joining new teams going into the 2024 season.

Players like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Kirk Cousins will all be gearing up for different franchises in 2024, giving the NFL an interesting landscape headed into the new season.

With teams looking to bolster their rosters to chase the elusive Lombardi Trophy in 2024, let's look at the five teams with the best offseasons so far.

Related 5 NFL Teams with the Worst 2024 Offseasons So Far Most teams come out of free agency feeling pretty good about their improvements, but it's hard to feel good about how these teams have fared so far.

1 Houston Texans

The youthful Texans bolster their roster with veteran stars

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans were the talk of the town in 2023, seeing a quick 10-7 turnaround and playoff win behind an all-time rookie season performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Entering the offseason, the Texans bolstered their rushing attack with the addition of star running back, Joe Mixon, from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Along with their rushing unit offensively, the Texans invested in one of Stroud's favorite targets from 2023, Dalton Schultz, signing him to a three-year, $36 million deal. Houston continued investing in their passing attack with a trade for superstar receiver, Stefon Diggs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With a barrage of offseason acquisitions including Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter, the Texans' odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 have spiked from +2500 (25-to-1) to +1500 (15-to-1).

Stroud will have the opportunity to continue building on a phenomenal rookie season with some of the best weapons in the league.

The Texans didn't stop on offense, though, signing star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million deal. Hunter was one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in 2023, recording a career-best 16.5 sacks. Houston also invested in the depth of their defense, signing Derek Barnett, Kris Boyd, Mario Edwards, and Foley Fatukasi.

Houston's additions make them a real threat in the AFC going into 2024 and could find themselves as the team to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

2 Chicago Bears

Bears move on from Fields, acquire superstar receiver

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Being one of the most active teams so far this offseason, the Chicago Bears have seen somewhat of a roster turnaround ahead of the NFL Draft where Chicago holds the top pick.

Bears' Key Offseason Additions Player Position Age 2024 Salary Keenan Allen WR 31 $18.1 million D"Andre Swift RB 25 $3.89 million Kevin Byard S 30 $4.39 million Gerald Everett TE 29 $4.06 million

So far this offseason, the Bears have bolstered their offense tremendously to take pressure off of whoever the team may pick first overall. In the backfield, Chicago landed their feature back in D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal and made a move for star receiver Keenan Allen, who boasted a career-year at 31 years old in 2023.

Along with Allen, the Bears added some solid depth to their receiver core with Dante Pettis and tight end Gerald Everett. The Bears all but guaranteed they will be selecting a quarterback with the first pick after moving Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensively, Chicago retained breakout cornerback Jaylon Johnson and further reinforced their secondary with the addition of safety Kevin Byard. The Bears also added some depth defensively with the additions of Johnathan Owens and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

As Chicago prepares for a turnaround 2024 campaign, the Bears will next look to the NFL Draft to find their franchise quarterback.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers overhaul QB room, add star on defense

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers were a team with question marks surrounding the quarterback position following a 2023 season that featured three different starters, something that’s unfamiliar for a team that had the same quarterback for almost two decades.

The Steelers answered those questions in a hurry in free agency, signing Russell Wilson to a team-friendly veteran-minimum contract and trading for former bears quarterback, Fields. The Steelers quarterback room turnaround was quick and emphatic as the team is set for the foreseeable future at the position.

In addition to their revamped QB room, Pittsburgh landed wide receiver Van Jefferson to offer some relief to the loss of Diontae Johnson, who the team traded to the Carolina Panthers. In return from Carolina, Pittsburgh landed cornerback Dante Jackson to help their secondary, as well as key free agent signing, Deshon Elliott.

Along with key additions to their secondary, the Steelers made a splash with the signing of Patrick Queen on a three-year, $41 million contract.

Pittsburgh filled a number of needs in free agency and were aggressive with its signings under Omar Khan, something unfamiliar from years past. The Steelers will look to return to the playoffs in 2024 with their newest additions.

4 Atlanta Falcons

Falcons land star QB, add depth on both sides of the ball

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons kicked their free agency off with a big splash, landing Kirk Cousins on a four-year, $180 million deal, with $100 million guaranteed.

Cousins steps in and fills a big need for the Falcons at quarterback and will gear up to lead Atlanta’s talented young offense to an NFC South title push in 2024.

Falcons' Key Offseason Additions Player Position Age Kirk Cousins QB 35 Charlie Woener TE 26 Darnell Mooney WR 26 KhaDarel Hodge WR 29 Storm Norton LT 29 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 27 Kentavius Street DE 27

Along with addressing the need at quarterback, the Falcons landed some solid weapons to bolster their offense around Cousins, such as Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, and some rotational receivers in KhaDarrel Hodge and Ray-Ray McCloud.

In addition to its receivers, Atlanta signed Charlie Woener as a replacement for veteran tight end, Jonnu Smith. Atlanta’s offensive additions give depth to a young unit with good potential, as well as strong veteran leadership and output from the quarterback position, something they have been missing since the days of Matt Ryan.

Defensively, the Falcons retained solid depth pieces in Nate Landman and Kentavius Street, each on one-year deals. Landman offers experience within Atlanta’s defense as well as solid veteran leadership, while Street returns as a solid rotational defensive lineman with strong athletic upside.

Atlanta’s solid free agency period and huge quarterback pickup make the Falcons a contender for the NFC South title in 2024.

5 Detroit Lions

Lions get third receiver option, add depth in both trenches

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Following a surprising 2023 campaign that saw the Detroit Lions break out as a true contender in the NFC, the team went into the offseason determined to add talent for another successful year in 2024.

Lions' Offensive and Defensive Line Signings Player Position Age Dan Skipper OT 29 Marcus Davenport DE 27 Graham Glasgow OG 31 D.J. Reader DT 29 Kevin Zietler OG 34

Offensively, the Lions reinforced one of the best offensive line units from last season, signing Kevin Zietler and retaining Graham Glasgow, who started 15 games for Detroit a year ago. Detroit's offensive line signings help one of the NFL's best rushing units from 2023. Out wide, the Lions added a solid piece to their receiving core with the signing of Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Looking to their defense, Detroit bolstered its defensive line with the additions of Marcus Davenport and DJ Reader, two moves that will help star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson continue to develop with help around him in the trenches.

The Lions have addressed some key needs so far this offseason, bolstering the trenches on both sides of the ball with solid pickups. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Detroit will look to pick up where they left off last year and make another push for the team’s first ever Super Bowl.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.