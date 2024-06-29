Highlights New NFL stadiums are under construction, with completion expected between 2026 and 2031.

Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills, Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans, and Lakefront Park for the Chicago Bears are in advanced stages of development.

These new stadiums aim to enhance the fan experience, create jobs, and boost local economies, but they also come with substantial costs and require significant public funding.

Some NFL teams have new stadiums already under construction. Moving to a new stadium feels special and unlike anything else.

However, the construction time, costs, and various logistics involved in getting the stadium up and running are usually demanding. The wait is worth it, though.

The planning phase for a new stadium is the most critical step, as it’s when the greatest minds lay out the plan for an exciting stadium atmosphere.

Some teams have moved past the planning phase for their new stadiums, with construction work already underway. These are the ones we can expect to see sooner.

Here are 5 NFL teams with new stadiums on the way.

1 Buffalo Bills (New Highmark Stadium Under Construction)

Expected to be ready for the 2026 season

The Buffalo Bills new stadium project has progressed well. The site's groundbreaking started in June 2023, and the team expects to have the stadium ready by July 2026. That's almost as fast as Allegiant Stadium, which is on record as one of the fastest-tracked stadium constructions ever.

The new Highmark Stadium is located in Orchard Park, New York. It will replace Highmark Stadium, which has served as the Bills' home since its opening in 1973.

The current Highmark Stadium has overstayed its "useful life" by suffering wear and tear. Safety is of the essence here, as the stadium also shows signs of cracking concrete.

The stadium constantly needs maintenance. The upper deck seating panels were anticipated to need replacement within the next five to seven years. That's a lot of maintenance costs for an already dying stadium.

The new Highmark Stadium marks the dawn of a new era for the Bills. However, the entire city benefits from the stadium, which symbolizes a $1.5 billion investment in the city's future. It also pumps $385 million into the local economy and creates up to 10,000 jobs.

However, it doesn't come at a small cost. The projected expense for constructing the New Highmark Stadium totals $1.7 billion. The Bills signed an agreement with the state, which approved releasing $850 million from taxpayers to fund the stadium. So, as is the new custom in the NFL, the Bills won't cover the costs alone.

The New Highmark Stadium will seat 62,000 spectators at full capacity. This is much less than the current stadium, which can host 71,608 seated spectators. However, the new amenities make up for the deficit.

One of the standout amenities is the in-built canopy on the roof, which covers 64% of the fans. The seating arrangements also bring fans 54 feet closer than the current stadium. This will enhance the fan atmosphere and raise the noise level during games.

2 Tennessee Titans (New Nissan Stadium Under Construction)

Expected to be ready for the 2027 season

The Tennessee Titans started the groundbreaking project on February 29, 2024. The Titans are set to play their inaugural game at the stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 2027 season.

The upcoming new Nissan Stadium will surpass the existing one, which opened in 1999.

The Titans want a new stadium for reasons similar to those of the Bills. The stadium's design is old-fashioned, and its infrastructure has badly deteriorated. The maintenance cost, when compared with the cost of a new stadium, is not worth it.

The projected expense for the new Nissan Stadium totals $2.1 billion. The Titans got an even better deal than the Bills, as $1.26 billion of the funds is public-owned. The stadium is also under a 30-year lease agreement.

The large percentage the state covers may be justified, as the stadium will provide 19,000 jobs. The stadium strongly emphasizes sustainability by incorporating designs that reduce waste, energy consumption, and water use. The next three decades will be exciting for the people of Nashville.

The domed stadium brings incredible new amenities, including 50,000 square feet of scoreboards, cushioned seating throughout the stadium, and double the number of restroom stalls compared to the current stadium. The 360-degree access on each stadium level improves movement within the stadium.

The upcoming Nissan Stadium will introduce advanced technology to improve the fan experience, including state-of-the-art sound systems and high-definition video displays. The expected seating capacity ranges from 55,000 to 60,000.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: SoFi Stadium is currently the most expensive NFL stadium. Its construction cost totaled $5.5 billion

3 Chicago Bears (in progress: Lakefront Concept)

Expected to be ready for the 2028 season

Unlike the Bills and Titans, the Chicago Bears’ stadium is still in its planning phase. They expect groundbreaking to commence in the summer of 2025. The Bears only released the stadium proposal in April this year.

The team proposes a new stadium close to the current Soldier Field in Illinois. The Bears will migrate to Lakefront Park in 2028 and say goodbye to Soldier Field, which they have called home since 1971.

Constructed in 1924 but reconstructed in 2003, Soldier Field is one of the oldest and smallest in the NFL. The Bears are about to abandon it in search of a better experience for their fans during games.

Its size isn't the biggest issue, but it is still a problem, as the Bears find it hard to compete with other NFL stadiums for renting. The grass situation has also become a thorn for the team.

The renovations the stadium underwent didn't help matters. They significantly altered the stadium's original appearance, adding a modern structure that some likened to a spaceship.

The Bears' owners expect to return the team's historic relevance with the new Lakefront Park stadium. They estimate the total cost around $4.75 billion, with $3.2 billion planned for the building and $1.5 billion allocated for the infrastructural upgrades. The owners plan to cover only $2 billion while seeking public funding for the deficit.

The proposal to the state reveals that the stadium will create 43,000 jobs when construction kicks off and 4,200 jobs yearly from 2028, when the stadium opens. The Bears also said that the economic returns for the region will be massive, pegging it at $8 billion in revenue.

The Bears expect the new stadium to have a seating capacity of 65,000 to 70,000. However, they will create standing rooms to accommodate up to 77,000 spectators during other events.

The stadium will introduce new amenities, including a translucent fixed dome, park space, and youth athletic fields. The president intends for the structure to improve the fan experience, saying that the stadium, though keeping you indoors, will create an outdoor feel.

4 Cleveland Browns (Working on Several Concepts)

Expected to be ready for the 2029 season

The Cleveland Browns haven't revealed very concrete plans for the new stadium. They only just laid out the proposal of $2.4 billion for the stadium's total cost, requesting $600 million in state funding. The owners intend to make a plan to “respect taxpayers” as they seek public funding for work to commence.

The Browns have been exploring options to renovate their stadium or move to a new location. They are nearing a deal to acquire land near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The owners intend to keep the stadium in Downtown Cleveland because they believe it is so significant to the game-day experience. The team, however, aims to improve the fan experience and attract more large-scale events to Northeast Ohio through this stadium project.

The Browns’ current FirstEnergy Stadium has a lease that lasts till 2028. The stadium seats 67,431 spectators.

However, the team is majorly concerned about the stadium's several renovation needs. Access to the stadium is also a concern.

The planned design for the new stadium features a transparent retractable roof. The stadium will include upscale amenities such as 8,754 club seats, 2,700 luxury suite seats, 43 fixed concession stands, and 71 restroom facilities, ensuring a premium experience for fans.

5 Kansas City Chiefs (Battle Between Missouri and Kansas on New Stadium)

Expected to be ready for the 2031 season

The Kansas City Chiefs still have much to sort out before constructing a new stadium. Even the location isn't decided yet, as Missouri and Kansas are battling over who wants it more.

The Chiefs tabled an $800 million proposal to renovate the Arrowhead Stadium. However, the Missouri residents have proved adamant, and their requests have fallen on deaf ears.

It won't bother the Chiefs, though, as Kansas is doing everything it can to bring the Super Bowl champions to its side of the Metropolitan. The Kansas Governor recently approved the bill to cover 70% of the funds needed for a new Chiefs stadium.

The Missouri side can counter the offer with a more lucrative deal. Whichever way it goes, the Chiefs have all the leverage they need and hope to get their new stadium underway soon.​​​​​​​

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.