Highlights The Denver Broncos suffered cap issues, leading to the loss of key players like Russell Wilson & Justin Simmons.

The Dallas Cowboys have made minimal moves, losing major players like Tony Pollard & Tyler Biadasz.

The Miami Dolphins had a successful 2023 but lost numerous starters, including Christian Wilkins & Robert Hunt, to free agency.

Every NFL franchise was pleased when the league released the 2024 salary cap figure at $255.4 million, which represented a league-record $30.6 million increase.

Teams looked to add new talent to their roster and ensure that they were corralling their own key free agents. However, spending big in free agency can prove to be a double-edged sword. With more cap space, teams will sign players to more lucrative deals, some of which will surely be looked upon with regret just a year or two later.

And then there are those teams that were still in cap trouble even with the reprieve from the NFL. Several of those teams look like they will have a less talented roster in 2024 than they did in 2023. Here are the teams that fared the poorest during the NFL's two-week free agent frenzy.

Denver Broncos - 2023 Record: 8-9

The team had to lose several key players to reach cap compliance

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are a cautionary tale of what happens when you get a major move wrong. Coach Sean Payton decided that Russell Wilson shouldn't be the team's quarterback anymore, and he was cut. Still, the quarterback counted for $49 million against the salary cap (not to mention his NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit), which is hamstringing the team for 2024.

In order to get under the cap, the team had to cut safety Justin Simmons, who was coming off an All-Pro season and will have many suitors in free agency. They also traded away wideout Jerry Jeudy, a former first-round selection, for fifth and sixth-round picks. The team was also unable to bring back key free agents Lloyd Cushenberry and Josey Jewell, their starting center and linebacker.

Broncos 2024 Offseason Departures Player Method New Team Russell Wilson, QB Waived Pittsburgh Steelers Jerry Jeudy, WR Traded Cleveland Browns Justin Simmons, S Waived N/A Lloyd Cushenberry, C Free Agency Tennessee Titans Josey Jewell, LB Free Agency Carolina Panthers

Without much money to spend, the team brought in only a handful of free agents, and none of them are going to have fans cheering. Safety Brandon Jones was signed to attempt to fill the hole left by cutting Simmons. The Broncos also signed other C-list players such as defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, who had played for Payton in New Orleans, and linebacker Cody Barton, who had previously played for the Washington Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys - 2023 Record: 12-5

Jerry Jones and company have done very little to improve in 2024

Upon being drafted, Dak Prescott was a star-level player for the Dallas Cowboys, and for several years, the team benefited from paying him as a fourth-round pick. At this point in his career, though, the quarterback is quite expensive, counting for $55 million against the cap—and he's about to get a whole lot more pricey, too.

The Cowboys went into this offseason knowing they didn't have much cap room with which to operate, but they made few to no moves to improve the roster, losing three starters in free agency.

Tony Pollard, the team's lead back, signed with the Tennessee Titans. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, another fourth-round find for the Cowboys, was one of several players former Dallas DC Dan Quinn lured to rival Washington, where he's now head coach. Starting center Tyler Biadasz was another one. Long-time standout tackle Tyron Smith also departed to sign with the New York Jets on an incentive-laden contract.

Dallas's only key free agent addition is linebacker Eric Kendricks, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal. And that wasn't even really an addition, because a few days later, another Cowboys linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch, announced his early retirement from the gridiron, making Kendricks more of a replacement than an addition.

The team now has several holes to fill and little cap space to do so. Dallas must find some rookies ready to contribute immediately in this year's draft. Did we mention they still haven't extended Prescott or All-Pro wideout Ceedee Lamb either? Jerry Jones, it's time to get to work big fella.

Miami Dolphins - 2023 Record: 11-6

After a successful 2023, the Dolphins will have to replace multiple starters

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the NFL's best offense, the Dolphins had their most successful season since 2008 last year, finishing 11-6. However, the problem for any ascending team is that it becomes challenging to retain free agents, and the Dolphins had several key players up for new deals in 2023.

Christian Wilkins, one of the best defensive tackles in the league, signed a mega-deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to create possibly the best pass-rushing tandem in the game alongside Maxx Crosby.

The Dolphins also lost guard Robert Hunt to another mega-deal from the Carolina Panthers. Starters Andrew Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, and Jerome Baker were also signed away. Corner Xavien Howard and center Connor Williams have yet to sign with another team, but are among the best available free agents at their respective positions and have given no indication that they intend to return to South Beach.

Dolphins 2024 Offseason Departures Player Method New Team Christian Wilkins, DT Free Agency Las Vegas Raiders Robert Hunt, G Free Agency Carolina Panthers Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Free Agency Minnesota Vikings Brandon Jones, S Free Agency Denver Broncos Jerome Baker, LB Free Agency Seattle Seahawks Xavien Howard, CB Waived N/A Connor Williams, C Waived N/A

The Dolphins have signed some quality veterans, including edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, safety Jordan Poyer, off-ball linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who led the league in solo tackles in 2021, and cornerback Kendall Fuller. The team also has an offer out to Odell Beckham Jr. to further increase the speed of their offense. However, even if they sign the wide receiver, the team still looks a lot less talented than they did in 2023.

This is all before mentioning that their top two pass-rushers, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, are both expected to miss major chunks of 2024 as they rehab from major lower-body surgery.

Los Angeles Chargers - 2023 Record: 5-12

Justin Herbert has lost his top four weapons heading into 2024

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most significant offseason move for the Los Angeles Chargers was landing Jim Harbaugh, as they were able to convince the coach of National Champion Michigan to return to the NFL. The main issue is that Harbaugh will be coaching a team that lost significant talent during the 2024 free-agency period due to some very ill-advised contracts from the previous regime.

GIVEMESPORT Key stat: The dearly departed quartet of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett were responsible for 55.9% of the Chargers' receptions last season.

Heading into the offseason, the Chargers were in a spot of bother, as they had four non-QBs costing them over $30 million against the cap. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen were all among the top five non-QB cap hits in early spring, which forced the Chargers' brass to spring into action. Luckily for them, Bosa and Mack accepted pay cuts and restructures to remain with the team.

They weren't so lucky elsewhere on the roster.

Williams was waived and signed with the New York Jets. Allen was traded to Chicago after refusing a pay cut, and tight end Gerald Everett also joined the Bears as a free agent. Long-time running back Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders, and their No. 2 and No. 3 tacklers in 2023, linebackers Kenneth Murray and Eric Kendricks, signed with the Titans and Cowboys, respectively. That's a lot of outgoings.

The team did look to add some new targets for Justin Herbert, signing tight ends Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly, but they're a far cry from Allen and Williams, and they're even a downgrade from Everett at the position.

Plodding running back Gus Edwards was brought in to replace Ekeler, and Denzel Perryman was signed to play linebacker, both of whom were solid additions at positions of need. The Chargers own the fifth overall selection in the NFL Draft, and if they hold onto it, which is a big 'if', they're poised to use it on a serious offensive weapon in the form of Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers.

Buffalo Bills - 2023 Record: 11-6

The team waived a bevy of starters prior to free agency

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL for about five years now, but their salary cap woes came to a head in the 2024 offseason. Before free agency started, the Bills had to waive starting center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer, and cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The Bills have continued to lose starters as free agency has worn on. Gabriel Davis, their number two wide receiver, signed a big deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars and top pass-rusher Leonard Floyd signed with the San Francisco 49ers (what a surprise). The team also lost Tyrel Dodson, Deonte Harty, Micah Hyde, and Poona Ford to free agency.

Bills 2024 Offseason Departures Player Method New Team Mitch Morse, C Waived Jacksonville Jaguars Jordan Poyer, S Waived Miami Dolphins Micah Hyde, S Free Agency N/A Deonte Harty, KR Waived N/A Gabriel Davis, WR Free Agency Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Floyd, Edge Free Agency San Francisco 49ers Tyrel Dodson, LB Free Agency Seattle Seahawks Poona Ford, DT Free Agency Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo has been able to make a few signings, including safety Mike Edwards and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but what does it say about general manager Brandon Beane's offseason performance that a safety who started five games last year and one of the worst QBs in the league are the highlights of your free agency haul.

To be fair, wide receiver Curtis Samuel was also signed to mitigate Davis's loss and has probably been the biggest name they've brought in so far, but that's also a bit of a depressing thought. Hyde, a long-time stalwart for Buffalo, has yet to sign elsewhere and could be brought back at the right price.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.