Highlights The Houston Texans have the worst home-field advantage since 2020 with a winning percentage of .294.

The Arizona Cardinals struggle at home too, with a winning percentage of .303 since 2020.

The New York Jets have a .323 winning percentage at home, with only four wins out of nine home games in the 2023 season.

Home-field advantage is a highly discussed topic in the world of sports. Anything can happen in any professional sports game. But having the crowd cheering loudly and getting behind their team can give them a massive advantage, especially in the NFL. Loud crowds can disrupt snap counts, throwing opposing offenses off schedule. Offenses can stagnate and teams can take unnecessary penalties as a result.

There are teams in the NFL that don't waste their home-field advantage. They become forces to be reckoned with when playing in their own building. Some teams have fans that bring a little slice of home to away games as well.

However, there are also a ton of teams that have brutal luck playing at home. For whatever reason, these teams can't put things together when their fans are in attendance. Today, we will go over the teams with the worst home-field advantage since the 2020 season.

1 Houston Texans

Home winning percentage: .294

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

No team in the NFL has struggled at home more than the Houston Texans. They have played 34 home games over the last four seasons, winning just 10 of those contests. Some of their larger defeats at home include a 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, and a 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, though, things improved in 2023. In fact, the Texans won six of their nine regular-season home games. In the playoffs, they earned a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. However, despite the improvement, the Texans still own the lowest winning percentage at home since 2020.

Houston Texans 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 2 Indianapolis Colts L 31-20 4 Pittsburgh Steelers W 30-6 6 New Orleans Saints W 20-13 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W 39-37 11 Arizona Cardinals W 21-16 12 Jacksonville Jaguars L 24-21 13 Denver Broncos W 22-17 16 Cleveland Browns L 36-22 17 Tennessee Titans W 26-3 WC Cleveland Browns W 45-14

2 Arizona Cardinals

Home winning percentage: .303

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Next up is the Arizona Cardinals. They've fared a bit better in front of their home fans than the Texans. That said, the bar to cross is rather low. Arizona's notable home defeats include a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

The Cardinals did not see an improvement in their form at home in 2023. In fact, they lost all but two of their games in front of their home fans. Arizona finished 4-12 on the season in part due to their inability to string together wins at home.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 2 New York Giants L 31-28 3 Dallas Cowboys W 28-16 5 Cincinnati Bengals L 34-20 8 Baltimore Ravens L 31-24 10 Atlanta Falcons W 25-23 12 Los Angeles Rams L 37-14 15 San Francisco 49ers L 45-29 18 Seattle Seahawks L 21-20

3 New York Jets

Home winning percentage: .323

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets share MetLife Stadium with the New York Giants. However, they are not nearly as good as their hated rivals when it's their turn to play host. The Jets have won just 11 of their 34 home games since the 2020 NFL season.

Notable home losses for the Jets include a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, a 45-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in 2021, and a 19-3 loss to the Jaguars in 2022. In 2023, the Jets were alright at home, winning four of their nine games despite losing Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.

New York Jets 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 1 Buffalo Bills W 22-16 (OT) 3 New England Patriots L 15-10 4 Kansas City Chiefs L 23-20 6 Philadelphia Eagles W 20-14 9 Los Angeles Chargers L 27-6 12 Miami Dolphins L 34-14 13 Atlanta Falcons L 13-8 14 Houston Texans W 30-6 16 Washington Commanders W 30-28

4 Carolina Panthers

Home winning percentage: .333

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have had some rough times since the 2020 NFL season. And unfortunately, home-field advantage has not come through for them. Carolina has won just 11 of its 34 games at Bank of America Stadium since 2020. Their heaviest losses include a 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and a 32-6 loss to Tampa the following season.

Things hit rock bottom for the Panthers in 2023. Carolina won just two games all year long. Both wins did come at home, but the team also suffered heavy losses in front of their home fans this past season.

Carolina Panthers 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 2 New Orleans Saints L 20-17 4 Minnesota Vikings L 21-13 8 Houston Texans W 15-13 9 Indianapolis Colts L 27-13 11 Dallas Cowboys L 33-10 15 Atlanta Falcons W 9-7 16 Green Bay Packers L 33-30 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L 9-0

5 Washington Commanders

Home winning percentage: .333

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Washington Commanders have had rough times in their own right. And those rough times are evident when watching them play. The Commanders have won just 11 of their 34 regular season home games since the 2020 NFL season. Their most notable home defeat during this span was a playoff loss, though. They lost to the Buccaneers 31-23 in 2020.

Things certainly didn't improve following that game. In 2021, they lost 33-23 to the New Orleans Saints and 31-13 to the Chiefs in consecutive weeks. They picked up two losses to the Giants and Browns late in the 2022 season to miss the playoffs. In 2023, the Commanders lost all but one of their home games.

Washington Commanders 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 1 Arizona Cardinals W 20-16 3 Buffalo Bills L 37-3 5 Chicago Bears L 40-20 8 Philadelphia Eagles L 38-31 11 New York Giants L 31-19 13 Miami Dolphins L 45-15 17 San Francisco 49ers L 27-10 18 Dallas Cowboys L 38-10

6 Jacksonville Jaguars

Home winning percentage: .382

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars have seen a lot of overall improvement in recent years. But the team still has had a hard time picking up wins at home. Jacksonville has won just 13 of its 34 home games since the 2020 NFL season. It is worth noting that they won their only playoff home game during this span in 2022.

However, a 1-15 season in 2020 has helped sink their home winning percentage. Jacksonville's lone win that year did come at home. But they also suffered massive defeats, including a 41-17 late-season loss to the Chicago Bears. In 2023, things improved slightly as they won four of their nine home games.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 2 Kansas City Chiefs L 17-9 3 Houston Texans L 37-17 4 Atlanta Falcons W 23-7 6 Indianapolis Colts W 37-20 10 San Francisco 49ers L 34-3 11 Tennessee Titans W 34-14 13 Cincinnati Bengals L 34-31 (OT) 15 Baltimore Ravens L 23-7 17 Carolina Panthers W 26-0

7 Chicago Bears

Home winning percentage: .393

Credit:Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears may have picked up a big win over Jacksonville on the road during this span. But the Bears haven't been much better at home in their own right. Chicago has picked up 13 wins from their 33 games at Soldier Field during this span.

The Bears have suffered some tough defeats at home since 2020. In 2020, they fell 34-30 to the Detroit Lions and 35-16 to the Packers late in the year. In 2022, they lost two straight heartbreakers to the Miami Dolphins and Lions in the middle of the year.

Chicago's margin of defeat was three points and one point, respectively. 2023 saw the Bears stumble out of the gate, but they went on a big home winning streak to close out the season.

Chicago Bears 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 1 Green Bay Packers L 38-20 4 Denver Broncos L 31-28 6 Minnesota Vikings L 19-13 7 Las Vegas Raiders W 30-12 10 Carolina Panthers W 16-13 14 Detroit Lions W 28-13 16 Arizona Cardinals W 27-16 17 Atlanta Falcons W 37-17

8 New England Patriots

Home winning percentage: .412

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's dynastic juggernaut of the 2000s and 2010s has finally fallen. The New England Patriots are no longer the team that everyone fears. And their performances at Gillette Stadium speak to that.

New England has won 14 of its home games since the beginning of the 2020 NFL season. They have not played a playoff home game in this span despite making one appearance in the postseason.

Notable Patriots home losses include a late-season 38-9 defeat to the Bills in 2020, another defeat to the Bills late in 2021 by the score of 33-21, and a 33-14 defeat to the Bears in 2022. New England had a horrific 2023 campaign which saw them win just once at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 1 Philadelphia Eagles L 25-20 2 Miami Dolphins L 24-17 5 New Orleans Saints L 34-0 7 Buffalo Bills W 29-25 9 Washington Commanders L 20-17 10 Indianapolis Colts L 10-6 13 Los Angeles Chargers L 6-0 15 Kansas City Chiefs L 27-17 18 New York Jets L 17-3

9 Denver Broncos

Home winning percentage: .441

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have not had the success they've wanted over the last few seasons. Empower Field at Mile High has not been overly kind to Denver, either. Their home record is near .500 as they've won 15 of their 34 home games since 2020. Still, the Broncos have a losing record at home.

Notable home losses include a 43-16 blowout to the Chiefs in 2020, a 48-19 loss to the Bills that same season, and a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. New head coach Sean Payton did experience some growing pains at first. But he helped the Broncos win five of their final six home games in 2023 to end the season on a positive note.

Denver Broncos 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 1 Las Vegas Raiders L 17-16 2 Washington Commanders L 35-33 5 New York Jets L 31-21 7 Green Bay Packers W 19-17 8 Kansas City Chiefs W 24-9 11 Minnesota Vikings W 21-20 12 Cleveland Browns W 29-12 16 New England Patriots L 26-23 17 Los Angeles Chargers W 16-9

10 Atlanta Falcons

Home winning percentage: .454

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out this list is the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta also hasn't had a bad time playing at home in recent years. But they also haven't exactly been great, either. The Falcons have a record of 15-18 since the 2020 campaign.

Notable home losses for Atlanta include a 23-22 nail-biter to the Lions in 2020, a 32-6 opening-season defeat to the Eagles in 2021, and a 25-0 shutout against the Patriots later that year. In 2023, though, the Falcons played well at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They won six of their nine home games this past season with victories over two playoff teams in the Packers and Texans.

Atlanta Falcons 2023 Home Performance Week Opponent Result 1 Carolina Panthers W 24-10 2 Green Bay Packers W 25-24 5 Houston Texans W 21-19 6 Washington Commanders L 24-16 9 Minnesota Vikings L 31-28 12 New Orleans Saints W 24-15 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L 29-25 16 Indianapolis Colts W 29-10

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference and ESPN unless otherwise stated.