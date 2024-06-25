Highlights The Cleveland Browns have the worst home-field advantage since 2000, with a .433 winning percentage.

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions struggle at home, both with a .435 and .440 winning percentage, respectively.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans also have subpar home performance records.

Few things in sports bring more excitement than seeing your team in a big game. The stakes are high, and you may have waited years to see your team reach this point. Only one thing may compare to seeing your team win those big games: watching your team win those games in person.

Home-field advantage is a much-discussed aspect in sports, especially the NFL. There are a lot of advantages to playing at home. It's a familiar environment to one team, and unfamiliar to the visitors.

Additionally, visiting teams have to worry about the crowd disrupting their snap counts and other communications. Meanwhile, the home team can call on the crowd to quiet down when they need to relay plays and other crucial information.

There are teams that have played extremely well at home over the years. But there are also teams that are seemingly unable to buy a win at home despite the advantages. With this in mind, here are the NFL teams with the worst home-field advantage since the 2000 season.

1 Cleveland Browns

Home winning percentage since 2000: .433

Since the turn of the century, no team in the NFL has struggled playing at home more than the Cleveland Browns. To be fair, Cleveland has struggled everywhere they have played for the better part of two decades. At home, though, it certainly isn't pretty. The Browns have a record of 84-109-1 since 2000. They are one of five teams on this list with more than 100 home losses.

There are a number of notable Browns home losses throughout the last two decades to choose from. However, one loss may sting a bit more considering the opponent. In 2017, Cleveland lost their final home game of the season to the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the season in which the Browns went 0-16, and this last home game came against the team that essentially caused their brief exit from the NFL in the mid-1990s.

Over the last few seasons, the Browns have found some consistency at home. They have maintained a record of .500 or better in front of their home fans. In 2023, they were a force to be reckoned with in Cleveland, losing just one game.

Cleveland Browns Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 11-5 6-2 .750 2021 8-9 6-3 .667 2022 7-10 4-4 .500 2023 11-6 8-1 .889

2 Washington Commanders

Home winning percentage: .435

The Washington Commanders have had a bit of an identity crisis over the last few years. But their struggles on the field in the nation's capital predate their name changes. Washington has not put their best foot forward at FedEx Field. They have a record of 84-109 at home, having played one less game than the Browns since 2000.

The Commanders have dropped three playoff games at home during this time. Washington lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 playoffs, the Green Bay Packers in 2015, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. They have continued playing losing football at home in recent seasons. The 2023 season was an extreme low for the Commanders as they won just one game at home.

Washington Commanders Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 7-9 3-5 .375 2021 7-10 3-5 .375 2022 8-8-1 4-5 .444 2023 4-13 1-7 .125

3 Detroit Lions

Home field advantage: .440

The Detroit Lions have a lot of momentum around them after their incredible 2023 season. However, the Motor City Kitties were the laughingstock of the NFL for a while. In fact, they were the first team to go 0-16 in a season. Overall, Detroit has a record of 85-108 at home since the turn of the century.

The list of notable home losses for the Lions since 2000 is way too long to cover in depth. In 2015, though, there was a home loss that certainly stung more than most. Detroit was working on a miraculous comeback after a 1-7 start to the year. After taking a 20-0 lead over the Packers in Week 13, Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay to a huge win at Ford Field thanks to a last-second hail mary.

Detroit began the 2020s playing terrible football at home. However, they have gradually improved their standing in the Motor City. The Lions even played and won their first home playoff game since the early 1990s back in January.

Detroit Lions Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 5-11 1-7 .125 2021 3-13-1 3-5 .375 2022 9-8 5-4 .555 2023 12-5 6-2 750

4 Jacksonville Jaguars

Home winning percentage: .459

The Jacksonville Jaguars have started to make some strides over the last few seasons. That said, they have had some extremely dark moments since the turn of the century. Home fans know all too well about these dark moments. Jacksonville has a record of 89-105 in games played in front of their home fans.

Jacksonville's worst season within the last 23 years came in 2020. They won their first game of the season at home. However, the Jaguars went on to lose the next 15 games, with some major blowouts at home sprinkled in.

This included 18-point losses to the Miami Dolphins and the Lions, as well as a 24-point defeat to the Chicago Bears. The Jags have improved since then, though, and even posted a winning home record in 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 1-15 1-7 .125 2021 3-14 3-6 .333 2022 9-8 5-3 .625 2023 9-8 4-5 .444

5 Las Vegas Raiders

Home winning percentage: .464

The Las Vegas Raiders began the 2000s playing in Oakland, California. However, a move to the Sin City was not enough to help them escape this list. The Raiders have performed poorly in front of their home fans since the turn of the century. Overall, they have a home record of 90-104 in this time.

Las Vegas has had one major playoff stumble at home since 2000. They matched up with the Ravens in the 2000 AFC Championship Game. However, it was Baltimore who advanced to the Super Bowl, winning 16-3. In more recent times, the Raiders have played better at home, especially in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 8-8 2-6 .333 2021 10-7 5-4 .555 2022 6-11 4-4 .500 2023 8-9 6-3 .667

6 Houston Texans

Home winning percentage: .489

It's important to note that the Houston Texans have played the fewest number of home games of any team on this list. This is due to the fact that the Texans came into existence in 2002, putting them two years behind. They have a record of 87-90-1 through the 178 home games they've played. This would put them on a 94-win pace if you accounted for games other teams have over them.

Still, their place on this list is the same either way, and there are a few standout losses that are the cause of this. One example comes in the 2015 playoffs when they were shut out 30-0 in Houston by the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the most part, the Texans have played terribly at home. In fact, they didn't win a home game in 2022. But they rebounded in 2023 to post a winning record in front of their home fans.

Houston Texans Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 4-12 2-6 .250 2021 4-13 2-7 .222 2022 3-13-1 0-7-1 .000 2023 10-7 6-3 .667

7 New York Jets

Home winning percentage: .490

The New York Jets share MetLife Stadium with the New York Giants. However, Gang Green hasn't played their best football when it's their turn to play host. They have amassed a record of 95-99 in home games since the beginning of the 2000 NFL season.

There is one rather infamous loss for the Jets within this span of time. New York hosted the Patriots on Thanksgiving night and was completely destroyed 49-19. The game isn't known for the scoreline, though. It's known for the infamous "Butt Fumble" involving then-Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. Losing football has remained the norm for the Jets over the last few seasons, as well.

New York Jets Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 2-14 1-7 .125 2021 4-13 3-6 .333 2022 7-10 3-5 .375 2023 7-10 4-5 .444

8 Arizona Cardinals

Home winning percentage: .492

The Arizona Cardinals had a few Super Bowl contention windows after the turn of the century. Likewise, they have experienced true agony on the football field. This especially rings true for Cardinals fans attending games in person. Arizona has amassed a record of 95-96-2 dating back to 2000.

During this span, Arizona suffered one of their biggest losses in franchise history at home. The Cardinals welcomed the Seahawks to town in 2003 and were shut out. Arizona lost 38-0, which is good for the fourth-largest shutout loss in their history. The Cardinals have continued to play poorly at home in recent seasons, even when finishing 11-6 in 2021.

Arizona Cardinals Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 8-8 4-4 .500 2021 11-6 3-5 .375 2022 4-13 1-8 .111 2023 4-13 2-7 .222

9 New York Giants

Home winning percentage: .497

The Giants have been better than the Jets at MetLife Stadium since the turn of the century. However, they still aren't able to have a .500 record at home. And this is due to a tie in their record. New York has a record of 96-96-1 since the 2000 NFL season. The tie came against the Commanders back in 2022.

The worst home loss since 2000 for the Giants actually came during the 2023 season. They opened the season against their bitter rival, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cowboys steamrolled them as they won 40-0. New York did rebound to finish their 2023 home schedule at .500.

New York Giants Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 6-10 3-5 .375 2021 4-13 3-5 .375 2022 9-7-1 5-3-1 .444 2023 6-11 4-4 .500

10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home winning percentage: .503

Finally, we have the only team on this list with a winning record. The Buccaneers have just barely put together a winning record at home since 2000, and they won two Super Bowls during this time. You could also put the Carolina Panthers in this spot if you desired, as both teams have a 97-96 record at home since the turn of the century.

Focusing on Tampa Bay, their largest home loss in franchise history came during this span. They welcomed the New Orleans Saints to town during Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. New Orleans dominated the game and emerged with a 38-8 victory. Since 2020, Tampa Bay has played fairly well at home and has not recorded a less than .500 record in front of their home fans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Recent Home Performance Year Overall Record Home Record Home Win % 2020 11-5 5-3 .625 2021 13-4 7-1 .875 2022 8-9 5-4 .555 2023 9-8 4-4 .500

