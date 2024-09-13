Key Takeaways The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, kicking off Week 2.

These two divisional rivals usually play some very close games, but Buffalo ended up dominating Miami in this affair.

While there were some key moments throughout the Bills' win, here are four things that flew under-the-radar.

Week 1 came and went in a flash, and we've now already kicked off the second week of the season, with the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins meeting for the latest edition of 'Thursday Night Football'. These two divisional foes put on a show every time they face off, but Buffalo was the only team to do that this time around.

Unfortunately for Miami fans, this was a game to forget. The Bills dominated this one from start to finish. Miami hurt themselves throughout the game with turnovers, and with the contest seemingly out of reach, things got even worse with their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa , suffering another concussion.

These four things didn't get a ton of attention during the game, but they're interesting storylines nonetheless.

Early Offensive Struggles for Miami

The Dolphins had two turnovers early in the game

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins got off to a relatively slow start in their Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars . Although Miami was able to regain momentum during the second half in that affair, and eventually came back and won, they had some early trouble in the first quarter on Thursday as well.

The first instance came on their first drive, as Miami faced a 3rd and 13. Tagovailoa dropped back to pass, and threw a pretty accurate ball to WR Grant DuBose , who should have caught it for a first down. Instead, the ball bounced straight off his pads, and ended up being intercepted.

Miami put together a good drive and found the end zone on their next possession, but when they got the ball for the third time, they suffered another mishap. This one seemed to be a miscommunication, with Tagovailoa trying to find WR Robbie Chosen . Chosen wasn't in the spot Tagovailoa expected him to be in, and it resulted in another turnover.

Miami did score a first quarter touchdown, but this is the second game in as many weeks that they started slowly. This time, they couldn't right the ship.

Bills Spreading the Ball Around

Although Cook scored three times in the first half, Buffalo got several players involved

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In Week 1, we saw the first Bills team in quite a while without their two former play-making receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis . As they tried to find their new identity, the Bills made sure to spread the ball around, which helped them beat the Arizona Cardinals to begin the season.

That's a strategy Buffalo used early on Thursday. Five different players for the Bills ran the ball, including Josh Allen , James Cook , Ray Davis , Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson . Buffalo took a similar approach in the receiving game, getting the ball to Dalton Kincaid , Shakir, Cook, Johnson, and Curtis Samuel as well.

Their rushing attack really started to take over late in the first half.

The strategy makes sense, and it worked pretty well for them. With a lack of star talent on the offense outside of Allen, it's going to take some time for the Bills to get used to their new group, but their strategy is working. It certainly looks like the unit is more well-rounded than we might have expected to begin the 2024 season.

So Much For the Dynamic Kickoff

Touchbacks reigned supreme during this game

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

While dynamic kickoffs did play a bit of a role throughout the league in Week 1, they weren't too prevalent during this affair.

The first seven kickoffs of the game, which all occurred in the first half, ended up being kicked into the end zone for touchbacks, much to the chagrin of legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels, who had a new quip for each touchback and even started suggesting alternatives once the game got out of hand and he had more room to breath on the air.

Eventually, at the start of the second half, we finally saw a kick get returned. Miami had to kick to begin the half, and Davis caught the ball at the 3-yard line for Buffalo, taking it 25 yards before being taken down at the 28-yard line. Statistically, the dynamic kickoff has seemed to be a positive addition for the league, and has increased kick returns. That didn't really seem to be the case in this game, though.

In total, eight of the nine kickoffs in this game ended up going for a touchback.

Khalil Shakir Makes a Case For Bills WR1 Role

While Coleman seemed to have it locked up, Shakir looked like the better receiver on Thursday

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Cook was certainly the star of the show, there was another player on Buffalo's offense that had a big game on Thursday.

The Bills did spread the ball around a bit in Week 1, and it seemed like Keon Coleman had started to earn his role as the first option at receiver for Buffalo. However, Coleman ended up having a very quiet game, and Shakir decided to steal the show.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Khalil Shakir is the only WR on the Bills' roster that had caught a pass from Josh Allen prior to the 2024 season.

In terms of pass-catchers, Kincaid made a pretty big impact himself. However, Shakir seemed to be a clear level above the rest of Buffalo's receivers, on Thursday at least. Shakir was Allen's favorite in terms of targets, and he caught all of them. Shakir finished with five catches for 54 yards, including this catch in traffic over the middle of the field:

Shakir did have a solid year in 2023 and built some familiarity with Allen, so it makes sense that he'd end up becoming a key target for Allen with a depleted receiving corps. It looks like their chemistry is only growing, and with Shakir's performance on Thursday, he may have vaulted himself into the WR1 conversation for Buffalo, if he hasn't taken that spot outright already.

