Regarding NFL fashion, the league is currently having a style renaissance. Team uniforms and helmets have been tinkered with more this offseason than any other season in a long time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the latest team to add a throwback uniform to their wardrobe rotation.

The new concept of blending throwbacks with current style trends to make the final product look more modern has been a slam dunk. Minimalism is good, but keeping aspects of the uniform that mark a team's identity is important.

It's also important to push merchandise, jerseys being the most expensive commodity on shelves. According to Josh Koebert of Finance Buzz, some fans of teams are spending significantly less on merchandise than the top team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is about $229.

NFL Fan Bases Spending the Least on Merchandise Team Average $ Spent Per Fan New England Patriots $77.76 Cleveland Browns $78.01 Minnesota Vikings $78.33 Washington Commanders $80.87 Green Bay Packers $99.09

Sales aren't everything, but this could be a sign that the branding department needs an upgrade...especially in jersey sales. Here are ten NFL teams that should make their throwback uniforms permanent.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars

The O.G. uniforms steal the show

Let's not waste any time. With the unveiling of the Jaguars throwbacks, these sweet uniforms should be slated as their permanent uniforms.

The original Jaguar logo and uniform from 1995-2008 are better, the trim around the numbers is perfect, and the full jag on the sleeves brings it all together. Compare that to the minimalist black uniforms that blend with the helmet. The throwbacks are way better. The colors really pop with the black helmet, and the white pants are the icing on the cake.

2 Atlanta Falcons

"Seeing Red" could be a game-changer in Atlanta

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The current Atlanta Falcons uniforms are something from a dying age. If they were to blend their red uniforms from the 1978-1989 seasons, they would be one of the NFL's only red and black uniforms. And who doesn't love red and black? They could still have a black jersey with a red helmet (which could look dynamite) and cap it off with white pants.

Only two teams currently have red helmets, so the Falcons should get on board. Like everything on this list, the throwbacks should be brought back and tinkered with to perfect a modernized look.

3 Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There's been something off about the Washington Commanders' jerseys. Same-color uniforms and pants look bad 99 percent of the time, so going back to the 2020-2021 WFT (Washington Football Team) color scheme and design is the best way.

From the design of the numbers to the surrounding outline, the darker, non-matte version of the Washington uniforms suits the team better. Add the Commanders "W" logo, and you have a recipe for classic-looking uniforms. They could also consider bringing back a triple stripe.

4 Los Angeles Chargers

The Powder Blues jerseys are the best in the NFL

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be batting 1.000 in jersey designs, but even though the current ones are pretty good, it is time to make the powder blues a permanent fixture in Los Angeles. The 2019 versions were far superior to the current ones.

Again, the new uniforms are fine, but tiny details matter. Firstly, they should remove the numbers on the helmets. Then, they need to bring back the horizontal shoulder lightning bolts. The powder blue should also be a little softer. Another major (little) detail is that they should bring back the black trim between the numbers and the outer trim. The current uniform has a yellow trim around the white numbers, which looks cartoonish and cheap.

5 Tennessee Titans

The Houston Oilers jerseys need to make a grand return

It is a crime against humanity that the Tennessee Titans brought the Houston Oilers to Nashville and ditched their iconic uniforms. All they needed to do was change the logo to a sword or the current burning shield, and the uniforms would have been fire (pun intended).

The late '70s Oilers uniforms were perfect and would not clash with the Chargers' powder blues. The triple stripes of the sleeves and helmet are great, and the entire ensemble would work in today's modern style.

6 Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks should hop on the silver helmet bandwagon, and bring back a blue that pops a lot more.

For 25 years, the Seahawks wore silver helmets with blue jerseys from 1976-2001. This isn't just about looking good. There is an argument to be made that this uniform is their identity and carries the team's history with it.

The classic blue with green stripes has so much more character than the dull navy blue jerseys currently. The highlighter green trim on the current uniforms is dreadful, too. The lack of trim on the numbers really makes the white pop too.

It feels like too many teams have silver helmets at the moment, but the Seahawks have staked their claim alongside teams like the Las Vegas Raiders. Bring them back.

7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All hail the "Creamsicles"

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

From 1976 to 1996, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked totally different from the two-time Super Bowl champions fans know today.

The infamous "Creamsicle" uniforms are some of the most polarizing in NFL history, but it's time to bring them back from sea. The logo is classic and one of the best designs of the 1970s. The cream mixed with red and white actually looks really good on the field.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an all-time record of 101-226-1 when wearing the "Creamsicle" uniforms.

So, they are not the best-looking, and they probably remind Tampa fans of how terrible they were throughout that 20-year span, but the jerseys are eye-catching. Give them another shot.

8 Minnesota Vikings

Recapture that Randy Moss swagger with these sick duds

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2000s, the Minnesota Vikings veered away from the darker purple helmets and yellow trim on their jerseys. Although their current minimalist design is clean, it is borderline dull. Splashing some color, specifically yellow, could really make the jersey more iconic, like their throwbacks.

The Vikings had the same basic jersey style from 1961-2005, and it looked great on the field. This is an identity they should revisit and make a permanent fixture on gamedays for Skol fans.

9 Los Angeles Rams

Despite their successful modern appearance, these bad boys are still superior

Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

It feels weird to say a uniform looks "meaner," but that's how one would describe the Los Angeles Rams uniforms from 1973-1994. The Ram horns on the shoulders are fantastic, and any darker colors work with yellow, as any fan can see with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The irony is that the Rams actually wore these in Super Bowl 53, and they looked phenomenal. Of all the teams on this list, the Rams need it the least, but it would still be an upgrade.

10 Miami Dolphins

The "Fins Down" logo is superior to the "Fins Up" logo

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Something has been off about the Miami Dolphins color scheme. Why change what isn't broken? Their color scheme from the team's inception to 2012 had always been in the same ballpark, so the drastic rebranding seemed unnecessary.

The old logo is better. The old colors are better. Even the old triple stripes are better.

Whenever the Dolphins wear their throwbacks, the difference is night and day. They should strongly consider making the change back, even if it means keeping the new logo and matching it with the old colors.