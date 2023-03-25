The NFL could be set to see another major change to the television landscape following a proposal that will be presented to owners.

For the vast majority of its life as a league, the NFL operated solely on Sundays. Similar to the 3pm kickoff on a Saturday in the English Football Pyramid, it would have to take a big change for there to be any games played on any other day of the week.

Then Monday Night Football came along in the 1970s on ABC and later ESPN, when it became the focal point of the week’s schedule where you would see the best matchups taking place at the end of the usual slate of games. Then in 2006 Sunday Night Football became the new home of the biggest game of the week on NBC, before arguably the biggest change (also in 2006), the introduction of Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football games have always been branded as something of a disaster, as players aren’t usually recovered from games played in the previous Sunday, which tends to lead to a pretty bad product on the field, something that even the advent of ‘colour rush’ uniforms could help fix.

Now, it seems as though the league is putting together plans to reinvent and bring some fun back to Thursday Night games.

NFL looking to have some fun with flexing?

According to Ben Fischer and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, during the next league owners meeting, a proposal will be put in front of them to vote on whether to ‘flex’ (meaning to move a game into the slot and take a game out) games out of that slot late in the season:

Flex scheduling could be coming to Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football.” Owners will be asked at next week’s league meetings to approve a flex scheduling plan for late-season Thursday games, sources said. The vote also would relax limits on the number of games each team can play on short rest each season. Both measures would give schedule-makers more flexibility to avoid meaningless games with sub-.500 teams for Prime’s “TNF” window. Historically, the NFL’s Thursday night package has struggled with these types of low-interest games.

Specifically, the measure awaiting owners would permit the league to; Shift Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights in weeks 14-17, with 15 days’ notice, Schedule teams for Thursday games after a previous Sunday game twice in the same season, up from the current limit of once.

Will the NFL solve the problem once and for all?

If the aim of this is for the NFL to get better ratings, then this will certainly be a way to fix it, especially if it gives us more games between teams that are fighting for something and will get more interest rather than some also-rans.

Whether or not it will fix the play on the field though, that’s a different matter, as you’ll still have tired players who won’t be able to play at their 100% best, and that might lead to a bad game that eventually people aren’t going to want to watch, even if it is between two good teams.

So if they do decide to go through with this, there probably needs to be some other measures in place, otherwsie they risk going back to square one in trying to sovle the problem.