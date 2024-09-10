Key Takeaways Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 1 was the most expensive game.

The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Detroit Lions game was one of the most costly in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos game has high prices due to factors like fanbase loyalty.

It's hard for NFL fans to attend a game these days without putting a huge dent in their wallet, but sometimes as a fan, you can get lucky, depending what part of the country you're in.

Sometimes, ticket prices can be high due to the size of the market, the cache of the visiting opponent, or the quality of the home team.

Week 1 of the NFL season unsurprisingly saw the season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs fetch the most money on the market, with an average ticket sold at $492, according to Logitix.

Given that the season opener was a rematch of this year's AFC Championship, it's not a shocker that tickets were in high demand.

As for some other marquee games, Chicago fans were paying top dollar for Caleb Williams ' NFL debut, which was lackluster, but still resulted in a victory.

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions Sunday nighter went for an average of $417, with it being another playoff rematch, and the Lions already averaging the most expensive NFL ticket for the 2024 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The average ticket price for Week 1 was $265, an increase from $249 in 2023.

Now that Week 1 is in the books, let's see what the league's most expensive (and cheapest) game is for Week 2. All prices are according to Logitix.

Most Expensive: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

The game's cheapest ticket is currently priced at $267.

There are several factors that could be going into why the Denver Broncos ' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers can be selling for as much as they are.

The Steelers' fan base travels extremely well, and the Steelers coming to town always drives up ticket demand. This was slated to be Russell Wilson The Broncos have a pretty loyal fanbase themselves, despite being eight seasons removed from a playoff berth.

We'll see if this game loses some of its cache with the news that Justin Fields will likely be starting in Wilson's place, who's still battling a lingering calf issue.

Ticket Prices for PIT @ DEN Game Seating View Price Endzone (high view) $323 Endzone (field view) $477 50-yard-line (high view) $361 50-yard-line (field view) $774

If you're hoping for a seat on the 50-yard-line, on the visitors side, you're actually paying more than if you side with the home team, which shows you just how much weight the Steelers carry in driving up ticket prices.

A seat on the 50-yard-line on the Pittsburgh side is selling as high as $924.

Cheapest: Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers aren't fetching top dollar, with tickets for Sunday's game as low as $37.

© Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers looked abysmal in their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints , losing 47-10 and leaving fans wondering whether the 2023 draft trade to move up and take Bryce Young will rank among the worst trades in NFL history.

Whatever the case, it's clear that fans in Carolina don't have much desire to watch another bad season of Panthers football.

When you factor in that the Los Angeles Chargers are coming to town, a fanbase that doesn't typically travel well, it's no surprise that tickets are going for as low as they are.

Even splurging for this game and grabbing a seat on the 50-yard-line, you can get some tickets for as low as $242 apiece.

Ticket Prices for LAC @ CAR Game Seating View Price Endzone (high view) $37 Endzone (field view) $217 50-yard-line (high view) $84 50-yard-line (field view) $242

The Chargers, for their part, were successful in their Week 1 matchup, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 at SoFi. The Bolts will likely travel into Charlotte trying to continue their power run game, while having Herbert complete some key passes in critical situatiions.

As for the Panthers, fans will just be wondering whether they can be competitive.

All ticket prices are courtesy of Logitix, and are accurate as of publishing. Prices are subject to change throughout the week.