Key Takeaways NFL Week 3 offers several marquee matchups with top-quality teams and intriguing storylines.

The Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders game has expensive tickets due to general pricing in Vegas.

The Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers game offers bargain tickets, due to market size.

Week 2 of this NFL season was one of the most surprising we've seen in a while, as the weekend's slate of games was full of upsets and last-minute drama.

Now, we quickly have to turn our attention to Week 3 and the big matchups on hand.

If you're strictly following as a fan on TV, then these are likely the top five games you'll want to tune in for.

NFL Week 3 Marquee Matchups Date/Time Matchup Sunday, 1 PM Houston Texans (2-0) @ Minnesota Vikings (2-0) Sunday, 1 PM Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) Sunday, 4:25 PM Detroit Lions (1-1) @ Arizona Cardinals (1-1) Sunday, 4:25 PM Baltimore Ravens (0-2) @ Dallas Cowboys (1-1) Sunday, 8:20 PM Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) @ Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

Going strictly by the quality of teams or intriguing storylines, these are the games to keep tabs on.

However, it may be a different story if you plan on attending a game this weekend.

Looking at Week 2, it was quite a bargain to attend the Carolina Panthers ' home opener, in which they got manhandled 26-3 by the Los Angeles Chargers .

If you wanted to be in Dallas for the Cowboys' home opener, you had to pay quite a handful to watch the New Orleans Saints come marching in and spoiling the party.

But enough about Week 2. Let's take a look at what tickets are going for in Week 3.

Prices are taken via Logitix.

Most Expensive: Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Seeing Andy Dalton vs. Gardner Minshew will cost you. The cheapest ticket is priced at $169.

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The only reason this game is expensive to attend (the cheapest tickets are going for $169) is because hey, it's Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to pull off a come from behind win in Baltimore last week, while the Carolina Panthers looked every bit like the worst team in the NFL, and have decided to sit Bryce Young and turn to the veteran Andy Dalton.

While Dalton will likely be able to run the Panthers' offense more efficiently, this feels like a game where Maxx Crosby and co. will go to work in the Carolina backfield. At least the fans in Vegas will likely be paying for a home win.

Ticket Prices for CAR @ LVR Game Seating View Price Endzone (high view) $169 Endzone (field view) $235 50-yard-line (high view) $212 50-yard-line (field view) $987

A seat down at the 50-yard-line on the home sidelines is going for close to $1,000, which is not a surprise, considering the Raiders charge among the highest ticket prices in the NFL, even if the opponent is Carolina.

Cheapest: Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs fans are getting a bargain for a winning product.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing some quality football and suddenly, are being talked about as potential Super Bowl contenders. Meanwhile, their opponents for this week, the Denver Broncos , are 0-2, with a struggling rookie quarterback.

While fans may not see many cannons go off this Sunday, the Bucs are positioned as 6.5 point favorties over the visitors.

Fans attending the game will also be getting in at a bargain, for what will likely be another Buccaneers win.

Ticket Prices for DEN @ TB Game Seating View Price Endzone (high view) $43 Endzone (field view) $183 50-yard-line (high view) $81 50-yard-line (field view) $189

If you don't mind sitting high up by a corner with an endzone view, you can find tickets for as little as $43.

Even if you'd like to splurge and sit closer to field level, you can get seats for as little as $189 on the 50-yard-line, if you don't mind being on the visitors' side.

If you're a Buccaneers fan, you have it pretty good right now, as the Bucs look like playoff contenders, are still a bargain to watch live.

