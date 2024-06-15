Highlights Only six tight ends have ever reached the 200-yard mark in a regular-season NFL game.

Shannon Sharpe has held the single-game receiving yards record for a tight end for more than two decades.

Hall of Famer Jackie Smith held the mark for nearly 40 years following a 212-yard performance for the Cardinals in 1963.

Tight ends are no longer used to supplement receivers; they can now function as standalone acts, capable of taking over games.

While historic receiving performances from the position aren’t necessarily new, they have become much more common, challenging the long-held hierarchy of pass-catchers.

Here are the tight ends with the most receiving yards in a single NFL game.

Related The 10 NFL Players With the Most Receiving Yards in a Season How long will it be before an NFL wide receiver hits the 2,000-yard mark?

1 Shannon Sharpe, 214 Yards

Sharpe's record is still going strong 20 years later

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The now-famous sports broadcasting personality was once an unstoppable force on the gridiron. Of the three-time Super Bowl winner's numerous standout performances, his 214 yards in a Denver Broncos victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 20, 2022, might be the most impressive.

Sharpe was equal parts explosive and efficient that afternoon, reeling in 12 passes from Brian Griese and scoring two touchdowns on 14 targets in a 37-34 overtime win.

One might think such a record wouldn’t stand the test of time given the great tight ends that have come since, but Sharpe’s mark remains the one to beat.

2 Jackie Smith, 212 Yards

Smith's record held for decades

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Not far behind Sharpe is the great Jackie Smith. The Hall of Fame tight end held the single-game record for nearly 40 years, underscoring how far he was ahead of his time. In a bout on October 13, 1963, Smith’s St. Louis Cardinals narrowly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-23.

Had it not been for Smith’s performance, this game would have little long-term significance. However, the Northwestern State alum caught nine passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

This feat was not only impressive for Smith but also for quarterback Charley Johnson, who threw for 428 yards, an incredible figure for that time.

3 George Kittle, 210 Yards

Kittle managed to compile 210 yards in just 30 minutes

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Although he comes in third on the list, there is a case to be made that San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle had the best single-game performance of any tight end ever when he caught seven passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos on December 9, 2018.

Kittle’s staggering numbers become even harder to fathom when it’s realized that he did it all in one half.

The then-putrid 49ers had been decimated by injury and had third-string quarterback Nick Mullens starting. Once Kittle led them to a 20-0 first-half lead, San Francisco went into cruise control and ran the ball for most of the second half, hanging on for a 20-14 victory.

Had Kittle, who was only targeted once over the final 30 minutes, been working with a better quarterback or in a closer game, he likely would have the record today.

4 Pete Retzlaff, 204 Yards

Retzlaff carried Philly's passing attack

USA Today, Sioux Falls Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Pete Retzlaff recorded 204 yards in a game for the Philadelphia Eagles on November 14, 1965, in a 21-14 victory over the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

The South Dakota State product was responsible for most of Philadelphia’s passing offense as quarterback Norm Snead threw for a total of 311 yards.

Retzlaff failed to score, however, as the Eagles' three touchdowns all came on the ground, making him the highest entry on this list not to reach the end zone.

5 Rich Caster, 204 Yards

Caster helped Joe Namath have one of the best games of his career

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets offense was unstoppable against the Baltimore Colts on September 24, 1972, with Joe Namath connecting with tight end Rich Caster six times for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Caster and teammate Eddie Bell combined for 401 yards, and Namath threw for a total of 496 yards and six touchdowns. It took a great all-around effort from Caster to achieve his career day, as the Jets dropped 44 on the Colts in a 10-point victory.

6 Darren Waller, 200 Yards

Waller helped the Raiders avoid an embarrassing defeat

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Waller was once one of the best athletes to play the tight end position. His combination of length and explosiveness made for a difficult matchup for defenses. The most dominant game of his career came on December 6, 2020, when he helped the Las Vegas Raiders to an exhilarating 31-28 victory over the New York Jets.

Waller’s two first-half touchdowns kept the Raiders in striking distance early on, and his 13 catches on 17 targets made him Derek Carr’s go-to guy for the day—up until the end anyway.

This game is mostly remembered for Carr's 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with just five seconds remaining, but Waller's performance shouldn't go overlooked.

7 Ozzie Newsome, 191 Yards

The Browns came up short against New York despite Newsome's historic performance

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns legend Ozzie Newsome retired from football as one of the greatest tight ends ever, and his game against the New York Jets on October 14, 1984, perfectly exemplifies his greatness.

Newsome caught 14 passes for 191 yards that day but never found the end zone, and neither did the rest of his fellow pass-catchers. Nevertheless, the Hall of Famer was a reliable target and kept the Browns' offense afloat throughout the contest, which ended in a 24-20 defeat.

8 Travis Kelce, 191 Yards

Kelce came up big in crunch time against the Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some may be surprised that Travis Kelce’s best individual game in terms of yardage is so low on this list, but it’s important to note that his greatness is largely defined by his consistency and longevity rather than his single-game peaks.

Kelce recorded 191 yards in the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime victory versus the Los Angeles Chargers on December 16, 2021. He also had the walkoff score in the Chiefs' 34-28 victory, catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the overtime period.

The game was vintage Mahomes and Kelce, with the two linking up repeatedly in the clutch.

9 Mike Ditka, 190 Yards

Ditka torched Green Bay's secondary

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Ditka’s Chicago Bears came up short to the rival Green Bay Packers on November 12, 1961, but the five-time Pro Bowl tight end left it all out on the field that day.

Ditka’s 190 receiving yards were more than the total passing yards of Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr, who threw for 160. Chicago's future head coach also had a nose for the end zone, scoring three touchdowns.

Outside of Ditka, however, the Bears were unable to muster much offense. The rest of the Chicago passing attack combined for 46 yards, and the run game only went for 73 yards on 21 attempts in a 31-28 loss.

10 George Kittle/Dallas Clark, 183 Yards

The two former Hawkeyes take the final spot on the list

Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

With the University of Iowa becoming the unofficial Tight End U, it’s only fitting that two former Hawkeyes share the 10th spot.

Dallas Clark, one of the first great Hawkeye tight ends, logged 183 yards for the Indianapolis Colts in a 27-23 win over the Miami Dolphins on September 21, 2009. He and quarterback Peyton Manning developed strong chemistry, and Clark was one of Manning’s most trusted receivers for years.

With Reggie Wayne held in check, Manning was forced to look elsewhere, and Clark made the most of his eight targets.

Although George Kittle’s 2020 season was cut short due to injury, he showcased his comprehensive skill set in the 49ers' 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 4 of that year. Catching passes from a pair of backup quarterbacks in Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, the former Iowa star was the focal point of the 49ers' offense that day.

He caught all 15 of his targets and went for 183 yards and a score. As the only tight end to be on this list multiple times, Kittle has shown how dominant he can be. Had this list gone one spot further, he'd have appeared here again, as he also recorded a 181-yard game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 5, 2021.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.