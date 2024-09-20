Key Takeaways Only four tight ends in NFL history have ever recorded at least four receiving touchdowns in a game.

Kellen Winslow owns the NFL record for the most receiving TDs in a game, scoring five for the San Diego Chargers in 1981.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce was the latest to reach four TD catches in a game, doing so against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Despite being a tight end, Kellen Winslow was one of quarterback Dan Fouts' biggest receiving targets for the pass-happy San Diego Chargers in the 1980s.

Winslow played all nine of his NFL seasons with the Chargers and finished his career with three 1,000-yard seasons. In 1981, he put together one of the best games ever by a tight end, catching five touchdown passes in a convincing victory over the Oakland Raiders .

Winslow's mark of five touchdown catches in a game remains an NFL record for a tight end. And the Chargers great is also one of just four at his position to ever reach four receiving TDs in a single contest.

1 Kellen Winslow (5), Nov. 22, 1981

Kellen Winslow may have had the best game ever for a tight end with five TD catches against the Oakland Raiders in 1981

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

It took San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow a little while to warm up against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 22, 1981, but once he got going, there was no stopping him.

Winslow caught four straight touchdown passes from quarterback Dan Fouts and then hauled in another from running back Chuck Muncie as the Chargers cruised past their AFC West rivals 55-21. Winslow was quiet in the first quarter and much of the second. The Raiders held a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter after Derrick Jensen's 2-yard rush.

After James Brooks hauled in a touchdown pass from Fouts, Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson found the end zone with a 12-yard run, giving the Raiders a 21-14 lead. It was all Winslow from there.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end out of Missouri began a string of 41 unanswered Chargers points by catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Fouts to tie the game. He closed the first half with a 29-yard touchdown reception to give the Chargers a 28-21 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Winslow picked up right where he left off by snagging a 4-yard TD pass and then adding a 5-yarder to swell San Diego's lead to 41-21. Fouts then threw his sixth touchdown pass of the game, and his third of the quarter, when he hit wide receiver Charlie Joiner with a 6-yard strike.

In the fourth quarter, Muncie lofted a 3-yard pass to Winslow that went for a touchdown and capped the scoring at 55-21. Winslow finished the game with 13 catches for 144 yards and five touchdown receptions.

He finished the season with a career-best 10 touchdown catches, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.

2 Mike Ditka (4), Oct. 13, 1963

Mike Ditka caught four touchdown passes for the Chicago Bears in a rout of the LA Rams in 1963

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

On Oct. 13, 1963, Mike Ditka set the tone early for what would be a big game for the Chicago Bears tight end and an ugly one for the Los Angeles Rams .

Ditka opened the game by catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Billy Wade, the first of four touchdown receptions for the future Super Bowl-winning head coach in a 52-14 Bears victory. Ditka finished the game with nine catches for 111 yards and his four touchdowns as the Bears improved to 5-0. The Rams remained winless at 0-5.

Ditka closed the first half with two more TD receptions, one for 25 yards and another 2-yard grab to help Chicago to a 28-7 halftime lead. Both were thrown by Wade, who finished the game by completing 12 of 21 passes for 114 yards. He threw three touchdown passes.

Ditka added his fourth touchdown grab in the fourth quarter, hauling in a 14-yard pass from Rudy Bukich, who tossed two touchdown passes in the game. Ditka's final touchdown of the game gave Chicago a 38-14 lead.

Ditka played the first six seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Bears, earning Pro Bowl selections in the first five. He earned the first of consecutive First-Team All-Pro nods in that '63 season and helped the Bears win their eighth pre-merger NFL title.

3 Jimmie Giles (4), Oct. 20, 1985

Jimmie Giles was known for his blocking, but he hauled in four TD receptions in a game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1985

Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Jimmie Giles was a third-round pick of the Houston Oilers during the 1977 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Houston before playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the next nine years. During his time in Tampa, he made four Pro Bowls, including three straight from 1980 to 1982.

A 6-foot-3, 239-pound star out of Alcorn State, Giles was used primarily as a blocking tight end and never had more than 45 catches in any of his 13 NFL seasons. On Oct. 20, 1985, however, Giles had the game of his life, catching four touchdown passes in a 41-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins .

After seeing quarterback Dan Marino and the Dolphins take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Giles scored his first touchdown of the game late in the second quarter. He took in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Steve DeBerg to cut Miami's lead to 24-14 at halftime.

DeBerg and Giles connected for the second of four times after Miami's Tony Nathan had extended Miami's lead to 31-14. Giles hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass that made it 31-21. Marino, however, never let up, hooking up with Bruce Hardy to give the Dolphins a 38-21 lead after three quarters.

Giles brought the Bucs right back by catching two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to make it 38-35. Tampa kicker Donald Igwebuike booted a 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 38-38, but Fuad Reveiz won the game for Miami with a late 43-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 41-38 victory.

Giles finished the game with seven catches for 116 yards and four touchdowns. He was inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor in 2011.

4 Travis Kelce (4), Oct. 10, 2022

Despite finishing with just 25 receiving yards, Travis Kelce had four touchdown catches in a 2022 win over the Las Vegas Raiders

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce has become arguably the best tight end in NFL history. On Oct. 10, 2022, he showed why.

Kelce, who has made nine straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2023, finished with four touchdown receptions despite finishing with just 25 receiving yards on seven receptions.

The tight end out of Cincinnati caught three second-half touchdown passes, including a 1-yarder from Patrick Mahomes that gave the Chiefs the lead for good in a wild 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce had TD catches of 1, 4, 8, and 1 yards in the victory.

Double-teamed most of the game, Kelce found a way to get into the end zone four times as the Chiefs bounced back from a 20-7 deficit.

After Kelce's final score of the game put the Chiefs up 30-23, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr connected with Davante Adams on a 48-yard scoring strike with 4:28 remaining, but Las Vegas' rush for two points was stuffed.

Kelce finished the season with a career-high 12 touchdown catches.

